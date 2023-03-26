Advanced search
    1171   CNE1000004Q8

YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(1171)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59:58 2023-03-26 pm EDT
25.00 HKD   +8.70%
03/26Yankuang Energy Gains on Higher Profit, Shareholder Payout
DJ
03/26Correction to Yankuang Energy Article
DJ
03/26Yankuang Energy's 2022 Profit Rose 80% on Higher Coal Prices
DJ
Yankuang Energy Gains on Higher Profit, Shareholder Payout

03/26/2023 | 11:17pm EDT
By Ying Xian Wong


Yankuang Energy Group Co.'s shares are higher after the miner said it would increase its payout to shareholders through bonus shares and cash dividends in the wake of an 80% jump in 2022 profit.

Shares are up 9.8% in mid-morning trade Monday, swinging to positive territory for the year.

The Zoucheng, China-based miner said late Friday that profit in 2022 rose 80% to 30.41 billion yuan ($4.43 billion), with higher coal prices offsetting a drop in total volume of coal sold. Total revenue was up 42%.

Yankuang Energy said it will award five bonus shares and distribute cash dividends of CNY43 to investors for every 10 shares held. The cash dividends include a CNY30.7 regular dividend and a CNY12.3 special dividend.

For 2021, the company distributed a cash dividend of CNY1.60 a share and a special cash dividend of CNY0.40 a share.

The distribution plan will be submitted to shareholders for approval at its annual general meeting.

Yankuang Energy also said it plans to sell 103 million tons of self-produced coal in 2023, up from 91.2 million tons in 2022. It targets sales of 6.2 million tons of coal chemical products, similar to 2022 levels.


Write to Ying Xian Wong at yingxian.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-23 2316ET

Financials
Sales 2022 150 B 21 864 M 21 864 M
Net income 2022 33 423 M 4 867 M 4 867 M
Net Debt 2022 40 854 M 5 949 M 5 949 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,93x
Yield 2022 17,2%
Capitalization 134 B 19 484 M 19 484 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 61 864
Free-Float 45,1%
