Yankuang Energy Gains on Higher Profit, Shareholder Payout

Yankuang Energy Group Co.'s shares are higher after the miner said it would increase its payout to shareholders through bonus shares and cash dividends in the wake of an 80% jump in 2022 profit.

Shares are up 9.8% in mid-morning trade Monday, swinging to positive territory for the year.

The Zoucheng, China-based miner said late Friday that profit in 2022 rose 80% to 30.41 billion yuan ($4.43 billion), with higher coal prices offsetting a drop in total volume of coal sold. Total revenue was up 42%.

Yankuang Energy said it will award five bonus shares and distribute cash dividends of CNY43 to investors for every 10 shares held. The cash dividends include a CNY30.7 regular dividend and a CNY12.3 special dividend.

For 2021, the company distributed a cash dividend of CNY1.60 a share and a special cash dividend of CNY0.40 a share.

The distribution plan will be submitted to shareholders for approval at its annual general meeting.

Yankuang Energy also said it plans to sell 103 million tons of self-produced coal in 2023, up from 91.2 million tons in 2022. It targets sales of 6.2 million tons of coal chemical products, similar to 2022 levels.

