General Announcement::PRESS RELEASE - YANLORD GARNERS RMB5.075 BILLION PRE-SALES WITH 100% SELLOUT AT A LAUNCH IN SHANGHAI

Yanlord Land Group Limited (Company Registration Number 200601911K) (Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of Singapore) YANLORD GARNERS RMB5.075 BILLION PRE-SALES WITH 100% SELLOUT AT INAUGURAL LAUNCH OF YANLORD ARCADIA IN SHANGHAI Singapore/Hong Kong - 25 November 2021 - Yanlord Land Group Limited (Z25.SI) ("Yanlord" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a Singapore Exchange-listed real estate developer focusing on developing high-end integrated commercial and residential property projects in strategically selected high-growth cities in the People's Republic of China ("PRC") and Singapore, today announced that it had achieved a 100% sellout at the inaugural launch of apartment units at Yanlord Arcadia (仁恒海上源) in Shanghai, PRC. Ideally situated within the inner ring of Yangpu District (杨浦区) in Shanghai, Yanlord Arcadia is benefited from excellent public transportation connectivity and the comprehensive and mature suite of lifestyle amenities available to cater to the residents' needs. A total of 299 fully- fitted high-rise residential apartment units were released at the inaugural launch, with sizes of apartment units ranging from 80 to 271 square metres ("sqm"), from two-bedroom to five- bedroom. Opening to stellar response from the market, Yanlord sold out 100% of the first batch of launch within 5 hours during the day of launch, garnering over RMB5.075 billion worth of pre-sale transactions. Commenting on the successful first batch of launch of the apartment units, Yanlord's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Zhong Sheng Jian, said, "We are heartened by the favourable market response received at our inaugural launch in Shanghai which reflects the strong local upgrader demand. The market has a strong preference for the high-quality residential property development of Yanlord. Yangpu District where Yanlord Arcadia is located, shows strong forward-looking planning and rich educational resources in the district, conveying optimistic market sentiment on future sales result. Yanlord has established presence in Shanghai for nearly 3 decades, leading the high-end residential market. Yanlord Arcadia's development has been further uplifted in terms of overall project planning, product design, facilities and etc. based on previous solid product quality standard, therefore the project has been favoured by our existing and new customers. Going forward, Yanlord will continue to maintain its competitive advantage in product quality and bring in new products to the market." "We hope that Yanlord Arcadia can contribute to the urban regeneration and regional development of Yangpu District as well as the new community and lifestyle in Shanghai in the coming 10 years. We are heartened by the market recognition over our continuous efforts in project development in the past few years. Looking ahead, while maintaining financial health, we will continue to explore opportunities to extend our footprints within Shanghai as well as the rapidly growing cities in Yangtze River Delta. We aim to launch innovative quality products for our discerning customers and bring returns to our stakeholders.", concluded by Mr Zhong. 1

Yanlord Land Group Limited (Company Registration Number 200601911K) (Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of Singapore) About Shanghai Yangpu District (上海杨浦区) The Yangpu District, with a total area of around 60.61 square kilometres, is the largest administrative region within the Shanghai's Puxi central business district. In "Shanghai 2035 Master Plan", Yangpu District, being the century-old industrial base, has entered a new era of urban regeneration, and has been planned to be one of the core business and functional areas in Shanghai. In the past 2 years, Yangpu District has become a popular spot for tech firms, successfully ushering in a number of large innovative tech giants, demonstrating great regional development trend. About Yanlord Arcadia (仁恒海上源) in Shanghai Nestled in the heart of Jiangjiabang area in Yangpu District in Shanghai Puxi, within the inner ring road, in close proximity to Yangpu southern riverside, the site lies 2 kilometres ("km") from North Bund and 4 km from Lujiazui financial centre. It enjoys excellent connectivity via inner ring key thoroughfares running through the city. The site is further benefited from its close proximity to the adjacent metro stations of the No. 8 and No. 12 metro lines. Future residents of the project will also benefit from a comprehensive and mature suite of business and lifestyle amenities to cater to their lifestyle needs. This development occupies a site area of 69,400 sqm and has a gross floor area of 183,215 sqm, and it plans to build a total of 1,171 residential units in 16 towers. - End - Disclaimer The information in this announcement is unaudited and is based solely on internal data of the Group. The information in this announcement may differ from information to be disclosed in the unaudited and audited consolidated financial statements of the Group to be announced by the Company on a semi- annual and annual basis, respectively. The information provided in this announcement is for reference only. This announcement may also contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on the Group's current intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and views about certain future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are not within the Group's control. Actual future performance and outcomes of certain events and results may differ materially from the Group's current intentions, plans, expectations, assumptions and views about the future. Examples of these factors include, inter alia, general industry and economic conditions, interest rate movements, cost of capital and capital availability, changes in operating expenses such as employee wages and benefits, governmental and public policy changes, changes to laws and regulations, acts of god and the prevailing global COVID- 19 pandemic. Accordingly, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be construed as a representation as to the future performance of the Group. The past performance of the Group is not indicative of future performance as well. 2

Yanlord Land Group Limited (Company Registration Number 200601911K) (Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of Singapore) While the Group has taken reasonable care to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the information provided in this announcement, neither the Group nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives shall be liable (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss or damage of any kind (whether direct, indirect or consequential losses or other economic loss of any kind) suffered due to any omission, error, inaccuracy, incompleteness, or otherwise, any reliance on such information contained in this announcement. Shareholders, investors and potential investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the information contained in this announcement which is unaudited and is based solely on internal data of the Group and the forward-looking statements, which are based on current view of the Group on future events. Shareholders, investors and potential investors should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take. About Yanlord: Yanlord is a real estate developer focusing on developing high-endfully-fitted residential, commercial and integrated property projects in strategically selected key and high-growth cities in the PRC and Singapore. Yanlord has been listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange since June 2006. As at 30 June 2021, the Group's total asset was approximately RMB156.020 billion. Since Yanlord's foray into the PRC property market in 1993, it has successfully developed a number of large-scale residential property developments with international communities of residents. Building on its established track record for developing high-end residential property developments in prime locations within affluent cities of the PRC, the "Yanlord" name has been developed into a premium brand synonymous with quality within the property development industry of the PRC. Typically, Yanlord's residential property developments are characterised by large-scale,multi-phased projects designed and built by international architects, leading designers and reputable contractors. Currently, the Group has an established presence in 19 key high-growth cities within the six major economic regions of the PRC, namely: 3

Yanlord Land Group Limited (Company Registration Number 200601911K) (Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of Singapore) Yangtze River Delta - Shanghai, Nanjing, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Nantong, Yancheng, Taicang and Wuxi;

Western China - Chengdu;

Bohai Rim - Tianjin, Tangshan, Jinan and Shenyang;

Greater Bay Area - Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Zhongshan;

Hainan - Haikou and Sanya; and

Central China - Wuhan. In Singapore, Yanlord currently has two residential projects under development, namely Leedon Green and Dairy Farm Residences. Since 2003, Yanlord has been developing high-quality commercial and integrated properties for long-term investment purpose, such as shopping malls, offices, serviced apartments and hotels. Currently, Yanlord holds a portfolio of core completed investment and hotel properties, including Yanlord Landmark and Hengye International Plaza in Chengdu; Yanlord Riverside Plaza in Tianjin; Yanlord Marina Centre in Zhuhai; Crowne Plaza Sanya Haitang Bay Resort in Sanya; and Yanlord International Apartments, Tower A and Yanlord Landmark in Nanjing, in the PRC. The Group also holds a high-quality investment property portfolio and hotels in Singapore, including UE BizHub CITY (including Park Avenue Clemenceau), UE BizHub TOWER, UE BizHub WEST, Rochester Mall and Park Avenue Rochester and Park Avenue Robertson. These projects are generating a growing rental income and increase the asset value for the Group. More information about Yanlord can be found on the Company's corporate website at www.yanlordland.com. Analysts & Media Contact: Michelle Sze Emma Xu Krystal Xu Head of Investor Relations Investor Relations and Investor Relations Associate Yanlord Land Group Limited Corporate Communication Yanlord Land Group Limited Phone: (852) 2861 0608 Executive Phone: (65) 6336 2922 Michelle.sze@yanlord.com.hk Yanlord Land Group Limited Krystal.xu@yanlord.com.sg Phone:(65) 6336 2922 Emma.xu@yanlord.com.sg 4