General Announcement::UNAUDITED KEY OPERATING FIGURES FOR MAY 2021

Yanlord Land Group Limited (Company Registration Number 200601911K) (Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of Singapore) UNAUDITED KEY OPERATING FIGURES FOR MAY 2021 Singapore/Hong Kong - 4 June 2021 - Yanlord Land Group Limited (Z25.SI) ("Yanlord" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a Singapore Exchange- listed real estate developer focusing on developing high-endintegrated commercial and residential property projects in strategically selected high-growthcities in the People's Republic of China ("PRC") and Singapore, today announced the unaudited key operating figures of (i) the Group together with its joint ventures and associates; and (ii) other property development projects under the Group's project management business bearing the "Yanlord" brand name, for the month of May 2021 and for the five months ended 31 May 2021. In May 2021, the Group together with its joint ventures and associates' total contracted pre-sales from residential and commercial units, and car parks amounted to approximately RMB3.785 billion on contracted gross floor area ("GFA") of 127,302 square metres ("sqm"), a decrease of 48.0% and 33.1% respectively compared to the corresponding period of 2020.

Yanlord Land Group Limited (Company Registration Number 200601911K) (Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of Singapore) Contracted YoY1 Total YoY1 Period Pre-sales Change Contracted Change (RMB billion) GFA (sqm) Contracted pre-sales of the Group together with its joint ventures and associates Month of May 2021 3.785 (48.0)% 127,302 (33.1)% Month of May 2020 7.283 190,226 Five months ended 31 May 2021 24.502 29.5% 749,386 42.3% Five months ended 31 May 2020 18.918 526,747 Subscription sales of the Group together with its joint ventures and associates yet to beturned into contracted pre-sales As at 31 May 2021 RMB2.429 billion Contracted pre-sales of other property development projects under the Group's projectmanagement business bearing the "Yanlord" brand name Month of May 2021 2.002 N/M2 38,898 N/M2 Month of May 2020 0.003 512 Five months ended 31 May 2021 6.508 N/M2 149,712 N/M2 Five months ended 31 May 2020 0.017 2,688 The following five cities were key contributors to contracted pre-sales of the Group together with its joint ventures and associates, and of other property development projects under the Group's project management business bearing the "Yanlord" brand name, for the five months ended 31 May 2021: City Contracted pre- Contribution Contracted pre-sales Contribution sales of the Group % of other property % together with its development projects joint ventures and under the Group's associates project management (RMB million) business bearing the "Yanlord" brand name (RMB million) Nanjing 5,309 21.7% 3,657 56.2% Suzhou 4,792 19.6% 1,323 20.3% Shanghai 2,550 10.4% 1,492 22.9% Zhuhai 2,023 8.3% - - Tianjin 1,551 6.3% - - The aggregate contracted pre-sales in these five cities of approximately RMB16.225 billion, accounted for approximately 66.3% of the total contracted pre-sales of the Group together with its joint ventures and associates for the five months ended 31 May 2021. Year-over-year (YoY) Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount for comparison.

Yanlord Land Group Limited (Company Registration Number 200601911K) (Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of Singapore) Disclaimer The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the unaudited and audited consolidated financial statements to be announced by the Company on a semi-annual and annual basis, respectively. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise care and not to place undue reliance on such data when dealing in the securities of the Company. In the event of any doubt, investors are advised to seek advice from professionals or financial consultants. ##End## About Yanlord: Yanlord is a real estate developer focusing on developing high-endfully-fitted residential, commercial and integrated property projects in strategically selected key and high-growth cities in the PRC and Singapore. Yanlord has been listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange since June 2006. As at 31 December 2020, the Group's total asset was approximately RMB146.6 billion. Since Yanlord's foray into the PRC property market in 1993, it has successfully developed a number of large-scale residential property developments with international communities of residents. Building on its established track record for developing high-end residential property developments in prime locations within affluent cities of the PRC, the "Yanlord" name has been developed into a premium brand synonymous with quality within the property development industry of the PRC. Typically, Yanlord's residential property developments are characterised by large-scale,multi-phased projects designed and built by international architects, leading designers and reputable contractors. Currently, the Group has an established presence in 18 key high-growth cities within the six major economic regions of the PRC, namely: Yangtze River Delta - Shanghai, Nanjing, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Nantong, Yancheng and Taicang;

Western China - Chengdu;

Bohai Rim - Tianjin, Tangshan, Jinan and Shenyang;

Greater Bay Area - Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Zhongshan;

Hainan - Haikou and Sanya; and

Central China - Wuhan. In Singapore, Yanlord currently has two residential projects under development, namely Leedon Green and Dairy Farm Residences.

Since 2003, Yanlord has been developing high-quality commercial and integrated properties for long- term investment purpose, such as shopping malls, offices, serviced apartments and hotels. Currently, Yanlord holds a portfolio of core completed investment and hotel properties, including Yanlord Landmark and Hengye International Plaza in Chengdu; Yanlord Riverside Plaza in Tianjin; Yanlord Marina Centre in Zhuhai; Crowne Plaza Sanya Haitang Bay Resort in Sanya; and Yanlord International Apartments, Tower A and Yanlord Landmark in Nanjing, in the PRC. The Group also holds a high-quality investment property portfolio and hotels in Singapore, including UE BizHub CITY (including Park Avenue Clemenceau), UE BizHub TOWER, UE BizHub WEST, Rochester Mall and Park Avenue Rochester and Park Avenue Robertson. These projects are generating a growing rental income and increase the asset value for the Group.