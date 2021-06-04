Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Yanlord Land Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    Z25   SG1T57930854

YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED

(Z25)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::UNAUDITED KEY OPERATING FIGURES FOR MAY 2021

06/04/2021 | 06:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yanlord Land Group Limited

(Company Registration Number 200601911K)

(Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of Singapore)

UNAUDITED KEY OPERATING FIGURES FOR MAY 2021

Singapore/Hong Kong - 4 June 2021 - Yanlord Land Group Limited (Z25.SI) ("Yanlord" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a Singapore Exchange- listed real estate developer focusing on developing high-endintegrated commercial and residential property projects in strategically selected high-growthcities in the People's Republic of China ("PRC") and Singapore, today announced the unaudited key operating figures of (i) the Group together with its joint ventures and associates; and (ii) other property development projects under the Group's project management business bearing the "Yanlord" brand name, for the month of May 2021 and for the five months ended 31 May 2021.

  • In May 2021, the Group together with its joint ventures and associates' total contracted pre-sales from residential and commercial units, and car parks amounted to approximately RMB3.785 billion on contracted gross floor area ("GFA") of 127,302 square metres ("sqm"), a decrease of 48.0% and 33.1% respectively compared to the corresponding period of 2020.
  • For the five months ended 31 May 2021, the Group together with its joint ventures and associates' total contracted pre-sales from residential and commercial units, and car parks was approximately RMB24.502 billion on contracted GFA of 749,386 sqm, an increase of 29.5% and 42.3% respectively compared to the corresponding period of 2020.
  • In addition, a total of approximately RMB2.429 billion of subscription sales of the Group together with its joint ventures and associates was recorded as at 31 May 2021 and is expected to be subsequently turned into contracted pre-sales in the following months.
  • In May 2021, the total contracted pre-sales of other property development projects under the Group's project management business bearing the "Yanlord" brand name was approximately RMB2.002 billion on contracted GFA of 38,898 sqm.
  • For the five months ended 31 May 2021, the total contracted pre-sales of other property development projects under the Group's project management business bearing the "Yanlord" brand name was approximately RMB6.508 billion on contracted GFA of 149,712 sqm.

Yanlord Land Group Limited

(Company Registration Number 200601911K)

(Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of Singapore)

Contracted

YoY1

Total

YoY1

Period

Pre-sales

Change

Contracted

Change

(RMB billion)

GFA

(sqm)

Contracted pre-sales of the Group together with its joint ventures and associates

Month of May 2021

3.785

(48.0)%

127,302

(33.1)%

Month of May 2020

7.283

190,226

Five months ended 31 May 2021

24.502

29.5%

749,386

42.3%

Five months ended 31 May 2020

18.918

526,747

Subscription sales of the Group together with its joint ventures and associates yet to beturned into contracted pre-sales

As at 31 May 2021

RMB2.429 billion

Contracted pre-sales of other property development projects under the Group's projectmanagement business bearing the "Yanlord" brand name

Month of May 2021

2.002

N/M2

38,898

N/M2

Month of May 2020

0.003

512

Five months ended 31 May 2021

6.508

N/M2

149,712

N/M2

Five months ended 31 May 2020

0.017

2,688

The following five cities were key contributors to contracted pre-sales of the Group together with its joint ventures and associates, and of other property development projects under the Group's project management business bearing the "Yanlord" brand name, for the five months ended 31 May 2021:

City

Contracted pre-

Contribution

Contracted pre-sales

Contribution

sales of the Group

%

of other property

%

together with its

development projects

joint ventures and

under the Group's

associates

project management

(RMB million)

business bearing the

"Yanlord" brand name

(RMB million)

Nanjing

5,309

21.7%

3,657

56.2%

Suzhou

4,792

19.6%

1,323

20.3%

Shanghai

2,550

10.4%

1,492

22.9%

Zhuhai

2,023

8.3%

-

-

Tianjin

1,551

6.3%

-

-

The aggregate contracted pre-sales in these five cities of approximately RMB16.225 billion, accounted for approximately 66.3% of the total contracted pre-sales of the Group together with its joint ventures and associates for the five months ended 31 May 2021.

  • Year-over-year(YoY)
  • Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount for comparison.

Yanlord Land Group Limited

(Company Registration Number 200601911K)

(Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of Singapore)

Disclaimer

The above-mentioned sales data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the unaudited and audited consolidated financial statements to be announced by the Company on a semi-annual and annual basis, respectively. As such, the above data is provided for investors' reference only. Investors are advised to exercise care and not to place undue reliance on such data when dealing in the securities of the Company. In the event of any doubt, investors are advised to seek advice from professionals or financial consultants.

##End##

About Yanlord:

Yanlord is a real estate developer focusing on developing high-endfully-fitted residential, commercial and integrated property projects in strategically selected key and high-growth cities in the PRC and Singapore. Yanlord has been listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange since June 2006. As at 31 December 2020, the Group's total asset was approximately RMB146.6 billion.

Since Yanlord's foray into the PRC property market in 1993, it has successfully developed a number of large-scale residential property developments with international communities of residents. Building on its established track record for developing high-end residential property developments in prime locations within affluent cities of the PRC, the "Yanlord" name has been developed into a premium brand synonymous with quality within the property development industry of the PRC. Typically, Yanlord's residential property developments are characterised by large-scale,multi-phased projects designed and built by international architects, leading designers and reputable contractors. Currently, the Group has an established presence in 18 key high-growth cities within the six major economic regions of the PRC, namely:

  • Yangtze River Delta - Shanghai, Nanjing, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Nantong, Yancheng and Taicang;
  • Western China - Chengdu;
  • Bohai Rim - Tianjin, Tangshan, Jinan and Shenyang;
  • Greater Bay Area - Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Zhongshan;
  • Hainan - Haikou and Sanya; and
  • Central China - Wuhan.

In Singapore, Yanlord currently has two residential projects under development, namely Leedon Green and Dairy Farm Residences.

Yanlord Land Group Limited

(Company Registration Number 200601911K)

(Incorporated with limited liability in the Republic of Singapore)

Since 2003, Yanlord has been developing high-quality commercial and integrated properties for long- term investment purpose, such as shopping malls, offices, serviced apartments and hotels. Currently, Yanlord holds a portfolio of core completed investment and hotel properties, including Yanlord Landmark and Hengye International Plaza in Chengdu; Yanlord Riverside Plaza in Tianjin; Yanlord Marina Centre in Zhuhai; Crowne Plaza Sanya Haitang Bay Resort in Sanya; and Yanlord International Apartments, Tower A and Yanlord Landmark in Nanjing, in the PRC. The Group also holds a high-quality investment property portfolio and hotels in Singapore, including UE BizHub CITY (including Park Avenue Clemenceau), UE BizHub TOWER, UE BizHub WEST, Rochester Mall and Park Avenue Rochester and Park Avenue Robertson. These projects are generating a growing rental income and increase the asset value for the Group.

Analysts & Media Contact:

Michelle Sze

Krystal Xu

Head of Investor Relations

Investor Relations Associate

Yanlord Land Group Limited

Yanlord Land Group Limited

Phone: (852) 2861 0608

Phone: (65) 6336 2922

Michelle.sze@yanlord.com.hk

Krystal.xu@yanlord.com.sg

Disclaimer

Yanlord Land Group Limited published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 10:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED
06:07aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :unaudited key operating figures for may 2021
PU
05/20YANLORD LAND  : Unit Issues $500 Million of Green Bonds
MT
05/19YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/13Singapore Shares Fall Again on Thursday, Yanlord Land Group Jumps 1% on Bond ..
MT
05/12YANLORD LAND  : Unit to Fully Redeem $450 Million Bonds in June Ahead of Maturit..
MT
05/11Yanlord Land Unit Proposes issue of US Dollar Green Bonds; Establishes Green ..
MT
05/05YANLORD LAND  : April Property Sales Jump 58%
MT
04/09With Georgia Voting Law, the Business of Business -2-
DJ
04/09Singapore Stocks Close Lower; Mercurius Soars 8% on Deal to Buy 10 Malaysian ..
MT
04/08YANLORD LAND  : Property Pre-Sales Soar 53% in March
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 500 M 4 894 M 4 894 M
Net income 2021 538 M 405 M 405 M
Net Debt 2021 5 980 M 4 503 M 4 503 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,79x
Yield 2021 6,82%
Capitalization 2 492 M 1 877 M 1 876 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yanlord Land Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,22 SGD
Last Close Price 1,29 SGD
Spread / Highest target -3,10%
Spread / Average Target -5,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sheng Jian Zhong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Theng Fong Hee Lead Independent Director
Pian Tee Hong Independent Non-Executive Director
Ser Luck Teo Independent Non-Executive Director
Taik Him Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED15.18%1 877
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.20%45 000
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.55%35 288
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.34%33 543
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-11.57%27 791
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED26.63%26 414