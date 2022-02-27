Yanlord Land : Financial Reporting document

Key Achievements in FY 2021

The revenue of Yanlord Land Group Limited ("Company" and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") increased by 45.6% to RMB34.833 billion for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 ("FY 2021") compared to the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ("FY 2020");

The Group's profit for the year increased by 10.5% to RMB4.037 billion for FY2021 compared to FY 2020;

Profit attributable to owners of the Company for FY 2021 increased by 2.5% to RMB2.656 billion compared to FY 2020;

The Group together with its joint ventures and associates' total property contracted pre-sales from residential and commercial units, and car parks for FY 2021 was approximately RMB59.587 billion on a total contracted gross floor areas ("GFA") of 1,868,568 square metres ("sqm");

As at 31 December 2021, the Group together with its joint ventures and associates recorded an accumulated property contracted pre-sales of RMB98.219 billion pending recognition in the first half of the financial year ending 31 December 2022 and beyond;

The Group continues to maintain a healthy financial position. Benefiting from the solid property contracted pre-sales and high collection ratio in FY 2021, the Group's cash and cash equivalents increased by 25.3% to RMB21.552 billion with net gearing ratio decreased by 14.2 percentage points to 49.0% as at 31 December 2021 compared to the year end of 2020; and