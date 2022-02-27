Log in
Yanlord Land : Financial Reporting document

02/27/2022 | 10:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED (Z25.SI)

仁恒置地集团有限公司

2H & FY 2021 Results Announcement

27 February 2022

Key Achievements in FY 2021

Key Financial Highlights

Business Operation Highlights

Contents

Property Pre-sales, Property Developments,

Land Acquisitions, Landbanks and

Development Strategies

Property Investment and Hotel Operations

Property Management Services and Non-

Property Business

Environmental, Social and Governance

Key Achievements

Yanlord Arcadia in Shanghai, PRC

Key Achievements in FY 2021

  • The revenue of Yanlord Land Group Limited ("Company" and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") increased by 45.6% to RMB34.833 billion for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 ("FY 2021") compared to the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ("FY 2020");
  • The Group's profit for the year increased by 10.5% to RMB4.037 billion for FY2021 compared to FY 2020;
  • Profit attributable to owners of the Company for FY 2021 increased by 2.5% to RMB2.656 billion compared to FY 2020;
  • The Group together with its joint ventures and associates' total property contracted pre-sales from residential and commercial units, and car parks for FY 2021 was approximately RMB59.587 billion on a total contracted gross floor areas ("GFA") of 1,868,568 square metres ("sqm");
  • As at 31 December 2021, the Group together with its joint ventures and associates recorded an accumulated property contracted pre-sales of RMB98.219 billion pending recognition in the first half of the financial year ending 31 December 2022 and beyond;
  • The Group continues to maintain a healthy financial position. Benefiting from the solid property contracted pre-sales and high collection ratio in FY 2021, the Group's cash and cash equivalents increased by 25.3% to RMB21.552 billion with net gearing ratio decreased by 14.2 percentage points to 49.0% as at 31 December 2021 compared to the year end of 2020; and
  • The board of directors of the Company proposed the payment of a final tax-exempt dividend for FY 2021 of 6.80 Singapore cents (equivalent to approximately 32.75 Renminbi cents) per ordinary share.

4

Key Achievements in FY 2021

Revenue of the Group

Income from Property Development

(RMB billion)

(RMB million)

40

34.833

40,000

31,035

30

23.918

30,000

18.666

21.644

20,960

20

20,000

14.801

10.954

10

13.189

10,000

7.712

9.117

0

0

2019

2020

2021

FY 2020

FY 2021

1H

2H

Income from Property Management

(RMB million)

1,200

939

813

800

400

0

FY 2020

FY 2021

Segment Revenue

Segment Asset

Income from Property Investment and

Distribution in FY 2021

Distribution in FY 2021

Hotel Operations

(RMB million)

Property

Others

Others

management

1,600

Property

2.7%

4.5%

13.3%

Property

investment and

1,306

hotel operations

management

1,139

3.7%

0.5%

1,200

800

Property

Property

Property

investment

development

400

development

and hotel

63.8%

89.1%

operations

22.4%

0

FY 2020

FY 2021

Income from Others

(RMB million)

1,553

1,600

1,200

1,006

800

400

0

FY 2020

FY 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yanlord Land Group Limited published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 15:50:08 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 6 453 M 4 766 M 4 766 M
Net income 2021 538 M 398 M 398 M
Net Debt 2021 5 209 M 3 847 M 3 847 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,67x
Yield 2021 6,84%
Capitalization 2 260 M 1 669 M 1 669 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yanlord Land Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,17 SGD
Average target price 1,18 SGD
Spread / Average Target 1,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheng Jian Zhong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Theng Fong Hee Lead Independent Director
Pian Tee Hong Independent Non-Executive Director
Ser Luck Teo Independent Non-Executive Director
Taik Him Chua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YANLORD LAND GROUP LIMITED5.41%1 669
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.06%34 381
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.20%33 605
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.27.84%33 077
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED13.35%32 364
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.15%29 957