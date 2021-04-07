Yantai North Andre Juice : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (Applicable to Holders of H Shares)
Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.*
ANDRE
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock code : 02218)
FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
(Applicable to Holders of H Shares)
No. of Shares to which this form of proxy relates (Note 1)
I/We (Note 2)
of
being the Shareholder of Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.* (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE AGM(Note 3) (as defined below) or
of
as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company and any adjournment to be held at 2nd Floor, Andre Building, No. 889 Xincheng Avenue, Muping District, Yantai City, Shandong Province, the PRC at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM dated April 7, 2021 (the "Notice of AGM") and at such AGM to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below.
Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in this form of proxy and the following resolutions shall have the same meanings as defined in the Notice of AGM.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
For (note
4)
Against (note
4)
Abstain (note
4)
1.
To consider and approve the report of the Board for the year
ended December 31, 2020.
2.
To consider and approve the report of the supervisory committee
of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020.
3.
To consider and approve the annual report of the Company for
the year ended December 31, 2020.
4.
To consider and approve the profit distribution plan for the year
ended December 31, 2020.
5.
To consider and approve (if appropriate) the resolution in relation
to the remuneration of Directors and supervisors of the Company
for the year ending December 31, 2021.
6.
To consider and approve the resolution in relation to re-
appointment of Da Hua Certified Public Accountants as the
external auditors of the Company for the year ending December
31, 2021 and authorization to the Board to determine their
remuneration.
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
For (note
4)
Against (note
4)
Abstain (note
4)
7.
To consider and pass the resolution in relation to the general
mandate to be granted to the Board to repurchase H Shares.
A circular (the "Circular") containing the details of the above resolutions will be dispatched to you on or before April 9, 2021. You should refer to the Circular before appointing a proxy.
Date:
2021
Signature of Shareholder (Note 5):
Notes:
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted inBLOCK CAPITALS as shown in the register of members of the Company.
If any proxy other than the chairman is preferred, strike out the "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE AGM (as defined below) or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATIONS MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY
MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT.
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING ON ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN", AND YOUR VOTES WILL BE COUNTED FOR THE PURPOSE OF CALCULATING THE RESULT OF THAT RESOLUTION.Failure to tick the box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolutions properly put to the AGM other than those referred to in the Notice of AGM.
This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorized to sign the same. If this form of proxy is signed by an attorney of the appointer, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign, or other document of authorization must be notarially certified.
* For identification purpose only
Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A proxy needs not be a Shareholder. A Shareholder who is the holder of two or more Shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her and vote on his/her behalf at the AGM.
In order to be valid, the above documents must be delivered to the Company's H Shares registrar at Tricor Tengis Limited at 54th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or adjourned meeting.
In the case of joint registered holders of any Share, any one of such persons may vote at the AGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Shares as if he was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the AGM, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s), and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of holders in respect of the joint holding.
Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the AGM if you wish to do so. A proxy attending the AGM must present its proof of identity.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You/your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/Tricor Tengis Limited at the above address.
