Yantai North Andre Juice : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (Applicable to Holders of H Shares)

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.*

ANDRE (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock code : 02218)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(Applicable to Holders of H Shares)

No. of Shares to which this form of proxy relates (Note 1)

I/We (Note 2)

of

being the Shareholder of Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.* (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE AGM (Note 3) (as defined below) or

of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company and any adjournment to be held at 2nd Floor, Andre Building, No. 889 Xincheng Avenue, Muping District, Yantai City, Shandong Province, the PRC at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM dated April 7, 2021 (the "Notice of AGM") and at such AGM to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below.

Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in this form of proxy and the following resolutions shall have the same meanings as defined in the Notice of AGM.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS For (note 4) Against (note 4) Abstain (note 4) 1. To consider and approve the report of the Board for the year ended December 31, 2020. 2. To consider and approve the report of the supervisory committee of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020. 3. To consider and approve the annual report of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020. 4. To consider and approve the profit distribution plan for the year ended December 31, 2020. 5. To consider and approve (if appropriate) the resolution in relation to the remuneration of Directors and supervisors of the Company for the year ending December 31, 2021. 6. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to re- appointment of Da Hua Certified Public Accountants as the external auditors of the Company for the year ending December 31, 2021 and authorization to the Board to determine their remuneration. SPECIAL RESOLUTION For (note 4) Against (note 4) Abstain (note 4) 7. To consider and pass the resolution in relation to the general mandate to be granted to the Board to repurchase H Shares.

A circular (the "Circular") containing the details of the above resolutions will be dispatched to you on or before April 9, 2021. You should refer to the Circular before appointing a proxy.

Date: 2021 Signature of Shareholder (Note 5):

Notes: