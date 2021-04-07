Yantai North Andre Juice : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.*

ANDRE (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock code : 02218)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE CLASS MEETING

FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES

I/We (Note 1)

of , being the registered holder(s) of H Shares (Note 2) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.* (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES(Note 3) or of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us at the 2021 second class meeting for the holders of H Shares (the "Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares") and any adjournment to be held at 2nd Floor, Andre Building, No. 889 Xincheng Avenue, Muping District, Yantai City, Shandong Province, the PRC at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing the resolution set out in the notice of the Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares (the "Notice of Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares") and at such Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below.

Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in this form of proxy and the following resolutions shall have the same meanings as defined in the Notice of AGM.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION For (note 4) Against (note 4) Abstain (note 4)

1. To consider and pass the resolution in relation to the general mandate to be granted to the Board to repurchase H Shares.

A circular (the "Circular") containing the details of the above resolution will be dispatched to you on or before April 9, 2021. You should refer to the Circular before appointing a proxy.

Date: 2021 Signature of Shareholder (Note 5):

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS as shown in the register of members of the Company. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares in the Company registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the chairman is preferred, strike out the " THE CHAIRMAN OF THE CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATIONS MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT . IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING ON ANY RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN", AND YOUR VOTES WILL BE COUNTED FOR THE PURPOSE OF CALCULATING THE RESULT OF THAT RESOLUTION. Failure to tick the box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolutions properly put to the Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares other than those referred to in the Notice of Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorized to sign the same. If this form of proxy is signed by an attorney of the appointer, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign, or other document of authorization must be notarially certified. Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares of the Company is entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her. A proxy needs not be a Shareholder of the Company. A Shareholder who is the holder of two or more Shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her and vote on his/her behalf at the Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares. This form of proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney, must be delivered to the Company's H Shares registrar at Tricor Tengis Limited at 54th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares or adjourned meeting. In the case of joint registered holders of any Share, any one of such persons may vote at the Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such Shares as if he was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s), and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of holders in respect of the joint holding. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares if you wish to do so. A proxy attending the Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares must present a proof of identity.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You/your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/Tricor Tengis Limited at the above address.