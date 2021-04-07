Yantai North Andre Juice : NOTICE OF CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.*

ANDRE (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (Stock code : 02218)

NOTICE OF CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021 second class meeting (the "Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares") for the holders of H shares ("H Shares") of Yantai North Andre Juice Co., Ltd.* (烟 台北方安德利果汁股份有限公司) (the "Company") will be held at 2nd Floor, Andre Building, No. 889 Xincheng Avenue, Muping District, Yantai City, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution. A circular which sets out the details of the following resolution is expected to be dispatched to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") on or before April 9, 2021.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. To consider and pass the following resolution:

THAT:

subject to paragraphs (2) and (3) below, the Board be and is hereby granted an unconditional general mandate to repurchase the issued H shares of the Company (" H Shares ") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Hong Kong Stock Exchange ") during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (5) below), subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations and/or requirements of the governmental or regulatory body of securities in the PRC, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or of any other governmental or regulatory body; the number of the H Shares authorized to be repurchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (1) during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph (5) below) shall not exceed 10% of the number of the H Shares in issue as of the date of the passing of this resolution. the approval in paragraph (1) above shall be conditional upon: the passing of a special resolution with the same terms as the resolution set out in this paragraph (except for this sub-paragraph (3)(a)) at an annual general meeting and at a class meeting of holders of A shares of the Company (" A Shares ");

* For identification purpose only