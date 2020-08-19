Yanzhou Coal Mining : PUBLICATION OF THE 2020 INTERIM RESULTS OF AN OVERSEAS SUBSIDIARY CONTROLLED BY YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
兗州煤業股份有限公司
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China ("PRC") with
limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1171)
PUBLICATION OF THE 2020 INTERIM RESULTS
OF AN OVERSEAS SUBSIDIARY CONTROLLED BY
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED
Yancoal Australia, a subsidiary controlled by the Company, the shares of which are listed on the ASX and the HKEX, published its 2020 interim results announcement.
This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
On 19 August 2020, Yancoal Australia Limited ("Yancoal Australia"), a subsidiary controlled by Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (the "Company"), the shares of which are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (the "ASX") (stock code: YAL) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX") (stock code: 03668), published its 2020 interim results announcement.
The following summary of major financial data of Yancoal Australia was prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards and was reviewed by the accountants:
Unit: million Australian dollars
|
Items
|
For the six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
1,973
|
2,350
|
Profit before tax (loss is
|
593
|
492
|
shown by the symbol "-")
|
|
|
Profit after tax (loss is
|
605
|
564
|
shown by the symbol "-")
|
|
|
|
As at 30 June 2020
|
As at 31 December 2019
|
Total assets
|
11,514
|
11,093
|
Net assets
|
6,485
|
6,163
Please refer to the full announcement published by Yancoal Australia at the websites of the ASX (http://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics)and the HKEX (www.hkexnews.hk) for further details.
By order of the Board
Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited
Li Xiyong
Chairman of the Board
Zoucheng, Shandong Province, the PRC
19 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are Mr. Li Xiyong, Mr. Li Wei, Mr. Wu Xiangqian, Mr. Liu Jian, Mr. Zhao Qingchun, Mr. He Jing and Mr. Wang Ruolin, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tian Hui, Mr. Zhu Limin, Mr. Cai Chang and Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok.
