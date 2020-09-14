Yanzhou Coal Mining : Proxy Forms

兗州煤業股份有限公司

YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1171)

Form of Proxy for Use at the 2020 First Extraordinary General

Meeting to be Held on Wednesday, 30 September 2020

The Number of Shares

Represented by the form of

proxy(note 1)

I/We(note 2),__________________________________________________________________________

Address(note 2)________________________________________________________________________

being the registered holder(s) of _______________(note 1) H shares of RMB 1.00 each in the capital of

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT(note 3) the Chairman of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") or _______________ of

________________________ as my/our proxy/proxies to attend on my/our behalf at the EGM (and/or

at any adjournment thereof) to be held at the headquarters of the Company at 298 South Fushan Road, Zoucheng, Shandong Province 273500, the People's Republic of China at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 September 2020. The proxy/proxies will vote on the resolution listed in the notice of EGM as hereunder indicated or, unless otherwise indicated or if no such indication is given, as my proxy/proxies think(s) fit:

RESOLUTIONS FOR(note 4) AGAINST(note 4) ABSTAIN(note 4)

Special Resolution: "THAT, to consider and approve the proposal in relation to the

1. amendments to the Articles of Association of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited".

The details of the above resolution are included in the announcement in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company dated 14 September 2020.

Signature(note 5): ____________________ Date: ____________________

Notes:

Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used for the resolutions have the same meanings as defined in the announcement in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company dated 14 September 2020.