Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited    1171   CNE1000004Q8

YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(1171)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/11
5.81 HKD   -0.17%
04:50aYANZHOU COAL MINING : Proxy Forms
PU
04:45aYANZHOU COAL MINING : Proposed amendments to the articles of association
PU
04:45aYANZHOU COAL MINING : Notice of 2020 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yanzhou Coal Mining : Proxy Forms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 04:50am EDT

兗州煤業股份有限公司

YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1171)

Form of Proxy for Use at the 2020 First Extraordinary General

Meeting to be Held on Wednesday, 30 September 2020

The Number of Shares

Represented by the form of

proxy(note 1)

I/We(note 2),__________________________________________________________________________

Address(note 2)________________________________________________________________________

being the registered holder(s) of _______________(note 1) H shares of RMB 1.00 each in the capital of

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT(note 3) the Chairman of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") or _______________ of

________________________ as my/our proxy/proxies to attend on my/our behalf at the EGM (and/or

at any adjournment thereof) to be held at the headquarters of the Company at 298 South Fushan Road, Zoucheng, Shandong Province 273500, the People's Republic of China at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 September 2020. The proxy/proxies will vote on the resolution listed in the notice of EGM as hereunder indicated or, unless otherwise indicated or if no such indication is given, as my proxy/proxies think(s) fit:

RESOLUTIONS

FOR(note 4) AGAINST(note 4) ABSTAIN(note

4)

Special Resolution: "THAT, to consider and approve the proposal in relation to the

1. amendments to the Articles of Association of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited".

  • The details of the above resolution are included in the announcement in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company dated 14 September 2020.

Signature(note 5): ____________________

Date: ____________________

Notes:

  • Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used for the resolutions have the same meanings as defined in the announcement in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company dated 14 September 2020.
  1. Please insert the number of shares in the Company to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name.
  2. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK LETTERS as shown in the register of members of the Company.
  1. If the person other than the Chairman of the EGM is to be appointed as proxy, please delete "the Chairman of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company or" and insert into the blank space the name and address of the proxy appointed. Each Shareholder is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote at the meeting. The proxy need not be a Shareholder. A proxy of a Shareholder who has appointed more than one proxy may only vote on a poll. Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person(s) who sign(s) it.
  2. Important: If you wish to vote for any resolution, tick in the box marked "FOR". If you wish to vote against any resolution, tick in the box marked "AGAINST". If you wish to abstain from voting on any resolution, tick in the box marked "ABSTAIN", and your voting will be counted in the total number of votes cast in that resolution for the purpose of calculating the result of that resolution. Failure to tick the box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM.
  3. This form of proxy must be signed by you (or by your attorney duly authorized in writing). If you are a legal entity such as a company or an organisation, this form of proxy must be under the seal of the legal entity or be signed by its director (or responsible person) or a duly authorized attorney.
  4. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other documents of authorization under which it is signed, must be delivered to Hong Kong Registrars Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof.
  5. A proxy attending the EGM must present his proof of identity.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 08:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED
04:50aYANZHOU COAL MINING : Proxy Forms
PU
04:45aYANZHOU COAL MINING : Proposed amendments to the articles of association
PU
04:45aYANZHOU COAL MINING : Notice of 2020 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
09/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Lower After Early Gains -- Update
DJ
09/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Lower After Erasing Early Gains
DJ
09/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Extend Losses After Erasing Early Gains
DJ
09/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver After Early Gains
DJ
09/10U.S. Stock Futures Slip as Tech Rally Fades
DJ
09/10U.S. Stock Futures Slip as Tech Rally Fades
DJ
09/10U.S. Stock Futures Slip as Tech Rally Fades
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 68 462 M 10 024 M 10 024 M
Net income 2020 6 953 M 1 018 M 1 018 M
Net Debt 2020 39 877 M 5 839 M 5 839 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,65x
Yield 2020 9,38%
Capitalization 36 782 M 5 383 M 5 385 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 61 243
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5,90 CNY
Last Close Price 5,12 CNY
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Liu General Manager & Director
Xi Yong Li Chairman
Shi Sheng Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qing Chun Zhao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Xiang Qian Wu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED-17.00%5 383
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-19.04%44 360
GLENCORE PLC-22.67%30 758
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-4.78%12 142
COAL INDIA LIMITED-40.81%10 500
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-39.81%6 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group