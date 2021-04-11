Yanzhou Coal Mining : ANNOUNCEMENT OF A SIGNIFICANT EVENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

兗州煤業股份有限公司

YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1171)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF A SIGNIFICANT EVENT

The board of directors (the "Board") of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announced with deepest grief that Mr. Li Xiyong, chairman of the Board, chairman of the Strategy and Development Committee of the Board and member of the Nomination Committee of the Board, passed away due to disease on 10 April 2021.

Mr. Li Xiyong diligently and faithfully discharged his duties as the chairman of the Board, and made significant contribution to the compliant operation and sound development of the Company. The Board extended its sincere gratitude to Mr. Li Xiyong for his contribution to the Company.

The Company expressed its deepest condolences to the family members of Mr. Li Xiyong for the loss of Mr. Li Xiyong.

The production and operation of the Company remain normal. The Company will appoint a new chairman of the Board as soon as reasonably practicable pursuant to legal procedures and make announcement(s) in due course.

By order of the Board

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited

Zoucheng, Shandong Province, the PRC

11 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Jian, Mr. Wu Xiangqian, Mr. Zhao Qingchun, Mr. He Jing and Mr. Wang Ruolin, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tian Hui, Mr. Zhu Limin, Mr. Cai Chang and Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok.