YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(1171)
Yanzhou Coal Mining : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

04/11/2021 | 06:11am EDT

04/11/2021 | 06:11am EDT
兗州煤業股份有限公司

YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1171)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the eighth session of the board of directors (the "Board") Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited are set out below:

Liu Jian

Wu Xiangqian

Zhao Qingchun

He Jing

Wang Ruolin

Tianhui*

Zhu Limin*

Cai Chang*

Poon Chiu Kwok*

There are five Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Strategy and

Sustainable

Development

Development

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Liu Jian

Member

Chairman

Wu

Xiangqian

Zhao

Qingchun

He Jing

Wang

Member

Ruolin

Tian Hui*

Member

Member

Member

Zhu

Member

Chairman

Member

Member

Limin*

Cai

Chairman

Member

Chang*

Poon Chiu

Member

Member

Chairman

Kwok*

  • as independent non-executive directors 11 April 2021

Disclaimer

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 10:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
