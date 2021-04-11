Yanzhou Coal Mining : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

兗州煤業股份有限公司

YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1171)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the eighth session of the board of directors (the "Board") Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited are set out below:

Liu Jian

Wu Xiangqian

Zhao Qingchun

He Jing

Wang Ruolin

Tianhui*

Zhu Limin*

Cai Chang*

Poon Chiu Kwok*

There are five Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.