Coal producer Yancoal Australia sees demand rebounding

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Yancoal Australia Ltd said on
Tuesday it expects a rebound in demand for coal-fired
electricity generation in 2021 as global economic conditions are
set to improve.
Following China's unofficial ban on coal imports from its
major supplier Australia in the second half of 2020, Yancoal has
been diversifying its customer base with sales made into India,
Pakistan and South America which it intends to widen.
It is believed that China, the world's biggest coal
importer, imposed the ban in retaliation for Canberra's call for
an international probe of the origins of the coronavirus
pandemic.
Yancoal, whose largest shareholder is China's Yanzhou Coal
Mining Co Ltd, warned that the influence of weather
on both supply and demand along with regional trade settings
would likely contribute to uncertainty regarding the direction
of coal prices during the first half of 2021.
The company, which has mines and projects in New South Wales
and Queensland, on Tuesday posted annual saleable coal
production of 38 metric tons, which met its full-year target.
