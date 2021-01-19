Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited    600188   CNE000000WV6

YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED

(600188)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coal producer Yancoal Australia sees demand rebounding

01/19/2021 | 06:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Yancoal Australia Ltd said on Tuesday it expects a rebound in demand for coal-fired electricity generation in 2021 as global economic conditions are set to improve.

Following China's unofficial ban on coal imports from its major supplier Australia in the second half of 2020, Yancoal has been diversifying its customer base with sales made into India, Pakistan and South America which it intends to widen.

It is believed that China, the world's biggest coal importer, imposed the ban in retaliation for Canberra's call for an international probe of the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yancoal, whose largest shareholder is China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd, warned that the influence of weather on both supply and demand along with regional trade settings would likely contribute to uncertainty regarding the direction of coal prices during the first half of 2021.

The company, which has mines and projects in New South Wales and Queensland, on Tuesday posted annual saleable coal production of 38 metric tons, which met its full-year target. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.43% 1844.65 Delayed Quote.-4.61%
SILVER 1.55% 25.363 Delayed Quote.-8.04%
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD -7.45% 2.36 End-of-day quote.-2.48%
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED 1.60% 10.16 End-of-day quote.0.89%
All news about YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED
06:20aCoal producer Yancoal Australia sees demand rebounding
RE
01/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Lower After Joe Biden Plan, Weak Retai..
DJ
01/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Lower After Joe Biden Plan Raises Tax C..
DJ
01/15Stock Futures Slide on Tax Concerns
DJ
01/15Stock Futures Slide on Tax Concerns
DJ
01/15Stock Futures Slide on Tax Concerns
DJ
01/15WEI LI : Stock Futures Slide on Tax Concerns
DJ
01/10YANZHOU COAL MINING : Answers Shanghai Bourse's Inquiry About Watagan Mining's R..
MT
2020YANZHOU COAL MINING : to Reconsolidate Watagan Mining into Yancoal Australia
MT
2020Yancoal Australia Signs Coal Supply Deal with Controlling Shareholder Subsidi..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 121 B 18 572 M 18 572 M
Net income 2020 7 238 M 1 115 M 1 115 M
Net Debt 2020 47 919 M 7 384 M 7 384 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,77x
Yield 2020 10,9%
Capitalization 40 545 M 6 247 M 6 248 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 61 243
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6,34 CNY
Last Close Price 5,52 CNY
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jian Liu General Manager & Director
Xi Yong Li Chairman
Shi Sheng Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qing Chun Zhao Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Xiang Qian Wu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED0.89%6 247
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED9.45%55 020
GLENCORE PLC18.82%49 687
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED17.99%16 456
COAL INDIA LIMITED2.40%11 677
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.30%7 888
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ