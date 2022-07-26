Log in
    YKBNK   TRAYKBNK91N6

YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.

(YKBNK)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-07-24
4.810 TRY   +3.00%
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 June 2022 – 1H22 Earnings Presentation
PU
04/29YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI : 1Q22 Financial Results IR Release
PU
04/29YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI : 31 March 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 June 2022 – 1H22 Earnings Presentation

07/26/2022

07/26/2022 | 11:39am EDT
Yapı Kredi

1H22 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

26 July 2022

Best-in-class profitability via top-line performance

Net Profit (TL bln)

RoTE & RoA

420%

PPP1

+283%

y/y

19.2

PPP/gross loans

10.8%

3.7

1H21

1H22

TL LtD

Spread

64%

+282bps

q/q

11.9

7.3

1Q22

2Q22

RoTE

49.9%

2Q22

42.3%

56.7%

19.6%

12.0%

2020

2021

1Q22

1H22

RoA

214%Jaws2

further widened

144%

70%

vs. 83%

in 1Q

Revenues

Costs

Notes:

1.Normalised for linker income, PPP (Pre-Provision Profit): NII+ Fees + Opex + Net Trading + Subsidiary & Dividend income - ECL hedge - collections 2.Based on Bank-only financials, Revenues normalised with linkers

4.3%

2Q22

1.1%

1.7%

3.5%

5.1%

2020

2021

1Q22

1H22

- 2 -

Strength in fundamentals during the times of volatility

Enhanced liquidity

Further strengthened capital

LDR1

TL

LCR2

Tier-1w/o forbearance

Recent

>165%

>680%

14.6%

-8pp

136%

12.6%

13.3%

Capital Buffers

-13pp

646%

104%

96%

y/y

> 470bps

152%

2021

1Q22

1H22

1H21

1H22

Total LCR

FC LCR

Conservative provisions3

165%

FX Liquidity

ST FX Debt

6.1%

10 bln $

4.9 bln $

Coverage

2.2x

NPL coverage

Total Coverage

Notes:

1.LDR= Loans / (Deposits + TL Bonds)

2.As of 30 June 2022

- 3 -

3.Based on Bank-only BRSA financials

Market share gains sustained in TL loans, continued deleveraging in FC

TL Performing Loans (TL bln)

61%

36%

305.3

189.9

223.8

1H21

2021

1H22

Loan Breakdown (FX adjusted1)

1H22

58%

42%

1H21

57%

43%

2020

48%

52%

Retail Loans

Corporate&Commercial Loans

Notes:

1.Based on MIS data, Retail loans include individuals and SME;

2. Based on BRSA weekly data as of 1 July 2022;

3.Excluding credit cards

FC Performing Loans (US$ bln)

-15%

14.7

-10%

13.8

12.5

1H21

2021

1H22

Ongoing market share gains

(among private banks2)

Consumer3

Debit Card

Credit Card

TL Commercial

+67bps

Turnover

Turnover

Inst.

+46bps

+37bps

+120bps

ytd

GPL

ytd

ytd

ytd

+71bps

ytd

- 4 -

TL denominated deposit growth through small ticket market share gains

TL Customer Deposits (TL bln)

79%

51%

211.9

118.6

140.1

156.9

Demand

Time

101.9

84.7

+44%

Demand

38.2

55.0

ytd

33.9

1H21 2021 1H22

Market share gains on sticky small tickets

(among private banks1)

TL Individual

Individual

Demand

+36bps

+34bps

ytd

ytd

Notes:

1.Based on BRSA weekly data as of 1 July 2022

FC Customer Deposits (US$ bln)

-9%

-13%

20.2

21.0

18.3

Time

11.5

10.3

8.5

Demand

8.8

10.7

9.8

1H21 2021 1H22

Share of Demand Deposits

Total

42%

TL

FC

26%54%

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 15:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
