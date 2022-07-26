Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 June 2022 – 1H22 Earnings Presentation

Yapı Kredi
1H22 EARNINGS PRESENTATION
26 July 2022
Best-in-class profitability via top-line performance
Net Profit (TL bln)
RoTE & RoA
420%
PPP1
+283%
y/y
19.2
PPP/gross loans
10.8%
3.7
1H21
1H22
TL LtD
Spread
64%
+282bps
q/q
11.9
7.3
1Q22
2Q22
RoTE
49.9%
42.3%
56.7%
19.6%
12.0%
2020
2021
RoA
214%Jaws2
further widened
144%
70%
vs. 83%
in 1Q
Revenues
Costs
Notes:
1.Normalised for linker income, PPP (Pre-Provision Profit): NII+ Fees + Opex + Net Trading + Subsidiary & Dividend income - ECL hedge - collections 2.Based on Bank-only financials, Revenues normalised with linkers
4.3%
1.1%
1.7%
3.5%
5.1%
- 2 -
Strength in fundamentals during the times of volatility
Enhanced liquidity
Further strengthened capital
LDR1
TL
LCR2
Tier-1w/o forbearance
Recent
>165%
>680%
14.6%
-8pp
136%
12.6%
13.3%
Capital Buffers
-13pp
646%
104%
96%
y/y
> 470bps
152%
2021
1Q22
1H22
1H21
Total LCR
FC LCR
Conservative provisions3
165%
FX Liquidity
ST FX Debt
6.1%
10 bln $
4.9 bln $
Coverage
2.2x
NPL coverage
Total Coverage
Notes:
1.LDR= Loans / (Deposits + TL Bonds)
2.As of 30 June 2022
- 3 -
3.Based on Bank-only BRSA financials
Market share gains sustained in TL loans, continued deleveraging in FC
TL Performing Loans (TL bln)
61%
36%
305.3
189.9
223.8
Loan Breakdown (FX adjusted1)
58%
42%
57%
43%
48%
52%
Retail Loans
Corporate&Commercial Loans
Notes:
1.Based on MIS data, Retail loans include individuals and SME;
2. Based on BRSA weekly data as of 1 July 2022;
3.Excluding credit cards
FC Performing Loans (US$ bln)
-15%
14.7
-10%
13.8
12.5
Ongoing market share gains
(among private banks2)
Consumer3
Debit Card
Credit Card
TL Commercial
+67bps
Turnover
Inst.
+46bps
+37bps
+120bps
ytd
GPL
+71bps
- 4 -
TL denominated deposit growth through small ticket market share gains
TL Customer Deposits (TL bln)
79%
51%
211.9
118.6
140.1
156.9
Demand
Time
101.9
84.7
+44%
38.2
55.0
33.9
1H21 2021 1H22
Market share gains on sticky small tickets
(among private banks1)
TL Individual
Individual
+36bps
+34bps
1.Based on BRSA weekly data as of 1 July 2022
FC Customer Deposits (US$ bln)
-9%
-13%
20.2
21.0
18.3
11.5
10.3
8.5
8.8
10.7
9.8
Share of Demand Deposits
Total
42%
TL
FC
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 15:38:07 UTC.