Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 September 2022 Unconsolidated Financials

Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş. Publicly announced unconsolidated financial statements and related disclosures at September 30, 2022 together with auditor's review report (Convenience translation of publicly announced unconsolidated financial statements and review report originally issued in Turkish, See Note I. of Section three)

AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Convenience translation of the independent auditor's review report originally issued in Turkish, See Note I of Section Three) To the General Assembly of Yapı v e Kredi Bankası A .Ş. Introduction We hav e reviewed the unconsolidated balance sheet of Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş. ("the Bank") at 30 September 2022 and the related unconsolidated statement of profit or loss, unconsolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, unconsolidated statement of changes in shareholders ' equity, unconsolidated statement of cash flows and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes to the unconsolidated financial statements for the nine-month-period then ended. The Bank Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of interim financial information in accordance with the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency ("BRSA") Accounting and Reporting Legislation which includes "Regulation on Accounting Applications for Banks and Safeguarding of Documents" published in the Official Gazette no.26333dated 1 November 2006, and other regulations on accounting records of Banks published by Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and circulars and interpretations published by BRSA and Turkish Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" for those matters not regulated by the aforementioned regulations. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial information based on our review. Scope of Review We conducted our review in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410, "Limited Rev iew of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily o f persons responsible for financial reporting process, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review of interim financial information is substantially less in scope than an independent audit performed in accordance with the Independent Auditing Standards and the objective of which is to express an opinion on the financial statements. Consequently, a review of the interim financial information does not provide assurance that the audit firm will be aware of all significant matters which would have been identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion.

Conclusion Based on our review nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying unconsolidated financial information does not present fairly in all material respects the financial position of Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş. at 30 September 2022 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the nine-month-period then ended in accordance with the BRSA Accounting and Financial Reporting Legislation. Report on other regulatory requirements arising from legislation Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the financial information provided in the accompanying interim activity report in Section Seven, is not consistent with the reviewed unconsolidated financial statements and disclosures in all material respects. Additional Paragraph for Convenience Translation: BRSA Accounting and Financial Reporting Legislation explained in detail in Section Three differ from International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board including the application of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hy perinflationary Economies as of 30 September 2022. Accordingly, the accompanying unconsolidated financial statements are not intended to present fairly the unconsolidated financial position, results of operations, changes in equity and cash flows of the Bank in accordance with IFRS. PwC Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. Didem Demer Kaya, SMMM Partner Istanbul, 31 October 2022

Convenience translation of publicly announced unconsolidated interim financial statements andreview report originally issuedin Turkish, See Note I. of Section three THE UNCONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT OF YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.Ş. AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 Addre ss :Yapı Kredi Plaza D Blok Levent 34330 İstanbul Telephone number :0212 339 70 00 Fax number :0212 339 60 00 Website :www.yapikredi.com.tr E-mail :financialreports@yapikredi.com.tr The unconsolidated financial report for the nine months which is prepared in accordance with the "Communiqué Related to Publicly Announced Financial Statements of Banks and Explanations and Notes Related to these Financial Statements" as regulated by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency includes the following sections. GENERAL INFO RMATIO N ABO UT THE BANK

UNCO NSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS O F THE BANK ∙ EXPLANATIO NS O N ACCO UNTING PO LICIES APPLIED IN THE RELATED PERIO D ∙ INFO RMATIO N RELATED TO FINANCIAL PO SITIO N AND RISK MANAGEMENT O F THE BANK EXPLANATIO NS AND NO TES RELATED TO UNCO NSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INTERIM ACTIVITY REPO RT The accompanying unconsolidated financial statements for the nine months period, related disclosures and footnotes which have been limitedly reviewed and presented in this report are prepared in accordance with the Regulation on Accounting Applications for Banks and Safeguarding of Documents, Turkish Accounting Standards, Turkish Financial Reporting Standards, the related statements and guidances, and in compliance with the financial re cords of the Bank, and unless stated otherwise, presented in thousands of Turkish Lira (TL). Y. Ali KO Ç Gökhan ERÜN Demir KARAASLAN Barış SAVUR Chairman of the Executive Director and Chief Financial O fficer Financial Reporting and Board of Directors CEO Accounting Executive Vice President Dr. Ahmet ÇİMENO ĞLU Mehmet TIRNAKLI Nevin İPEK Chairman of the Audit Member of the Audit Member of the Audit Committee Committee Committee Contact information of the personnel in charge of the addressing of questions about this financial report: Name -Surname /Title : Cengiz T İMUROĞLU / Balance Sheet Management and Financial Analysis Manager Telephone number : 0212 339 77 67 Fax number : 0212 339 61 05