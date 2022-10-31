Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 September 2022 Unconsolidated Financials

Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş.
Publicly announced unconsolidated financial statements and related disclosures at September 30, 2022 together with auditor's review report
AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Convenience translation of the independent auditor's review report originally issued in Turkish, See Note I of Section Three)
To the General Assembly of Yapı v e Kredi Bankası A .Ş.
Introduction
We hav e reviewed the unconsolidated balance sheet of Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş. ("the Bank") at
30 September 2022 and the related unconsolidated statement of profit or loss, unconsolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, unconsolidated statement of changes in shareholders ' equity, unconsolidated statement of cash flows and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes to the unconsolidated financial statements for the nine-month-period then ended. The Bank Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of interim financial information in accordance with the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency ("BRSA") Accounting and Reporting Legislation which includes "Regulation on Accounting Applications for Banks and Safeguarding of Documents" published in the Official Gazette no.26333dated 1 November 2006, and other regulations on accounting records of Banks published by Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and circulars and interpretations published by BRSA and Turkish Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" for those matters not regulated by the aforementioned regulations. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410, "Limited Rev iew of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily o f persons responsible for financial reporting process, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review of interim financial information is substantially less in scope than an independent audit performed in accordance with the Independent Auditing Standards and the objective of which is to express an opinion on the financial statements. Consequently, a review of the interim financial information does not provide assurance that the audit firm will be aware of all significant matters which would have been identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying unconsolidated financial information does not present fairly in all material respects the financial position of Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş. at 30 September 2022 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the nine-month-period then ended in accordance with the BRSA Accounting and Financial Reporting Legislation.
Report on other regulatory requirements arising from legislation
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the financial information provided in the accompanying interim activity report in Section Seven, is not consistent with the reviewed unconsolidated financial statements and disclosures in all material respects.
Additional Paragraph for Convenience Translation:
BRSA Accounting and Financial Reporting Legislation explained in detail in Section Three differ from International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board including the application of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hy perinflationary Economies as of 30 September 2022. Accordingly, the accompanying unconsolidated financial statements are not intended to present fairly the unconsolidated financial position, results of operations, changes in equity and cash flows of the Bank in accordance with IFRS.
PwC Bağımsız Denetim ve
Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş.
Didem Demer Kaya, SMMM
Partner
Istanbul, 31 October 2022
THE UNCONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT OF
YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.Ş. AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
