Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YKBNK   TRAYKBNK91N6

YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.

(YKBNK)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-10-27
8.880 TRY   -4.21%
12:02pYapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 September 2022 – 9M22 Earnings Presentation
PU
12:02pYapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 September 2022 Unconsolidated Financials
PU
12:02pYapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 9M22 Financial Results IR Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 September 2022 Unconsolidated Financials

10/31/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş.

Publicly announced unconsolidated financial statements and related disclosures at September 30, 2022 together with auditor's review report

(Convenience translation of publicly announced unconsolidated financial

statements and review report originally issued in Turkish, See

Note I. of Section three)

AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Convenience translation of the independent auditor's review report originally issued in Turkish, See Note I of Section Three)

To the General Assembly of Yapı v e Kredi Bankası A .Ş.

Introduction

We hav e reviewed the unconsolidated balance sheet of Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş. ("the Bank") at

30 September 2022 and the related unconsolidated statement of profit or loss, unconsolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, unconsolidated statement of changes in shareholders ' equity, unconsolidated statement of cash flows and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes to the unconsolidated financial statements for the nine-month-period then ended. The Bank Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of interim financial information in accordance with the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency ("BRSA") Accounting and Reporting Legislation which includes "Regulation on Accounting Applications for Banks and Safeguarding of Documents" published in the Official Gazette no.26333dated 1 November 2006, and other regulations on accounting records of Banks published by Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and circulars and interpretations published by BRSA and Turkish Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" for those matters not regulated by the aforementioned regulations. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410, "Limited Rev iew of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily o f persons responsible for financial reporting process, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review of interim financial information is substantially less in scope than an independent audit performed in accordance with the Independent Auditing Standards and the objective of which is to express an opinion on the financial statements. Consequently, a review of the interim financial information does not provide assurance that the audit firm will be aware of all significant matters which would have been identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying unconsolidated financial information does not present fairly in all material respects the financial position of Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş. at 30 September 2022 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the nine-month-period then ended in accordance with the BRSA Accounting and Financial Reporting Legislation.

Report on other regulatory requirements arising from legislation

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the financial information provided in the accompanying interim activity report in Section Seven, is not consistent with the reviewed unconsolidated financial statements and disclosures in all material respects.

Additional Paragraph for Convenience Translation:

BRSA Accounting and Financial Reporting Legislation explained in detail in Section Three differ from International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board including the application of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hy perinflationary Economies as of 30 September 2022. Accordingly, the accompanying unconsolidated financial statements are not intended to present fairly the unconsolidated financial position, results of operations, changes in equity and cash flows of the Bank in accordance with IFRS.

PwC Bağımsız Denetim ve

Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş.

Didem Demer Kaya, SMMM

Partner

Istanbul, 31 October 2022

Convenience translation of publicly announced unconsolidated interim financial statements andreview

report originally issuedin Turkish, See Note I. of Section three

THE UNCONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT OF

YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.Ş. AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Addre ss

:Yapı Kredi Plaza D Blok

Levent 34330 İstanbul

Telephone number

:0212 339 70 00

Fax number

:0212 339 60 00

Website

:www.yapikredi.com.tr

E-mail

:financialreports@yapikredi.com.tr

The unconsolidated financial report for the nine months which is prepared in accordance with the "Communiqué

Related to Publicly Announced Financial Statements of Banks and Explanations and Notes Related to these Financial Statements" as regulated by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency includes the following sections.

  • GENERAL INFO RMATIO N ABO UT THE BANK
  • UNCO NSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS O F THE BANK

EXPLANATIO NS O N ACCO UNTING PO LICIES APPLIED IN THE RELATED PERIO D

INFO RMATIO N RELATED TO FINANCIAL PO SITIO N AND RISK MANAGEMENT O F THE BANK

  • EXPLANATIO NS AND NO TES RELATED TO UNCO NSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
  • INDEPENDENT AUDITO R'S REVIEW REPO RT
  • INTERIM ACTIVITY REPO RT

The accompanying unconsolidated financial statements for the nine months period, related disclosures and footnotes which have been limitedly reviewed and presented in this report are prepared in accordance with the Regulation on Accounting Applications for Banks and Safeguarding of Documents, Turkish Accounting Standards, Turkish Financial Reporting Standards, the related statements and guidances, and in compliance with the financial re cords of the Bank, and unless stated otherwise, presented in thousands of Turkish Lira (TL).

Y. Ali KO Ç

Gökhan ERÜN

Demir KARAASLAN

Barış SAVUR

Chairman of the

Executive Director and

Chief Financial O fficer

Financial Reporting and

Board of Directors

CEO

Accounting Executive Vice President

Dr. Ahmet ÇİMENO ĞLU

Mehmet TIRNAKLI

Nevin İPEK

Chairman of the Audit

Member of the Audit

Member of the Audit

Committee

Committee

Committee

Contact information of the personnel in charge of the addressing of questions about this financial report: Name -Surname /Title : Cengiz T İMUROĞLU / Balance Sheet Management and Financial Analysis Manager

Telephone number

: 0212 339 77 67

Fax number

: 0212 339 61 05

Section one - G eneral information

1.

History of the Bank including its incorporation date, initial legal status and amendments to legal status, if any

1

2. Explanations about the Bank's capital structure, shareholders holding directly or indirectly, collectively or individually, the management and

controlling power and changes in current year, if any and explanations on the controlling group of the Bank

1

3.

Explanations regarding the board of directors, members of the audit committee, chief executive officer and executive vice presidents

and their areas

of responsibility and shares if any

2

4.

Information on the individual and corporate shareholders having control shares of the Bank

3

5.

Summary information on the Bank's activities and service types

3

6. Differences between the communiqué on preparation of consolidated financial statements of Banks and Turkish Accounting Standards and short

explanation about the entities subject to full consolidation or proportional consolidation and entities which are deducted from equity or entities which

are not included in these three methods

3

7. The existing or potential, actual or legal obstacles on the immediate transfer of shareholder's equity between the Bank and its subsidiaries or

reimbursement of liabilities

3

Section two - Unconsolidated financial statements

1.

Balance sheet (Statement of Financial Position)

4

2.

Off-balance sheet commitments

6

3.

Statements of P rofit or Loss

7

4.

Statement of Profit or Loss and other comprehensive income

9

5.

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

10

6.

Statement of cash flows

12

Section three - Accounting policies

1.

Explanations on basis of presentation

13

2.

Explanations on strategy of using financial instruments and foreign currency transactions

14

3.

Explanations on investments in associates, subsidiaries and joint ventures

15

4.

Explanations on forward and option contracts and derivative instruments

15

5.

Explanations on interest income and expense

17

6.

Explanations on fee and commission income and expense

17

7.

Explanations on financial assets

17

8.

Explanations on impairment of financial assets

21

9.

Explanations on offsetting financial assets

23

10.

Explanations on sales and repurchase agreements and securities lending transactions

23

11.

Information on assets held for resale and related to discontinued operations and explanations on liabilities related with the se assets

24

12.

Explanations on goodwill and other intangible assets

24

13.

Explanations on property and equipment

25

14.

Explanations on leasing transactions

25

15.

Explanations on provisions, contingent asset and liabilities

25

16.

Explanations on obligations related to employee rights

26

17.

Explanations on taxation

27

18.

Explanations on borrowings

28

19.

Explanations on issuance of share certificates

29

20.

Explanations on bill of guarantees and acceptances

29

21.

Explanations on government grants

29

22.

P rofit reserves and profit distribution

29

23.

Earnings per share

29

24.

Related parties

29

25.

Explanations on operating segments

29

26.

Explanations on other matters

29

Section f our - Financial Position and Risk Management

1.

Explanations on equity

30

2.

Explanations on risk management

34

3.

Explanations on currency risk

36

4.

Explanations on interest rate risk

38

5.

Explanation on share certificates position risk from banking book

39

6.

Explanations on liquidity risk management and liquidity coverage ratio

40

7.

Explanations on leverage ratio

44

8.

Explanations on hedge accounting

44

9.

Explanations on the activities carried out on behalf of ot hers and fiduciary transactions

47

10.

Explanations on operating segments

47

Section f ive - Explanations and notes related to unconsolidated financial statements

1.

Explanations and notes related to assets

49

2.

Explanations and notes related to liabilities

59

3.

Explanations and notes related to off-balance sheet accounts

64

4.

Explanations and notes related to income statement

65

5.

Explanations and notes related to the Bank's risk group

69

6.

Explanations and notes related to subsequent events

69

Section six - Explanations on independent audit review report

1.

Explanations on independent auditor's review report

70

2.

Explanations and notes prepared by independent auditor

70

Section seven - Information on interim activity report

1.

Interim activity report which also contains the evaluation of the Chairman and the CEO of the Bank about the interim period a ctivities

71

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 16:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.
12:02pYapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 September 2022 – 9M22 Earnings Presentation
PU
12:02pYapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 September 2022 Unconsolidated Financials
PU
12:02pYapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 9M22 Financial Results IR Release
PU
09/28Efes Varlik Yönetim A.S., Emir Varlik Yönetim A.S., Hedef Varlik Yönetim A.S. and Denge..
CI
09/14Turkey's bank stocks tumble 10% after futures-driven rally
RE
07/26Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 1H22 Financial Results IR Release
PU
07/26Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 June 2022 Unconsolidated Financials
PU
07/26Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 June 2022 – 1H22 Earnings Presentation
PU
07/26Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
07/26Transcript : Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 76 515 M 4 112 M 4 112 M
Net income 2022 43 936 M 2 361 M 2 361 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,73x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 75 010 M 4 031 M 4 031 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 16 295
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,88 TRY
Average target price 8,26 TRY
Spread / Average Target -7,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gökhan Erün General Manager & Executive Director
Demir Karaaslan Vice President-Planning & Control
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Mehmet Erkan Özdemir Assistant GM-Compliance & Internal Control
Virma Sökmen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.162.72%4 031
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.38%369 818
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.68%290 252
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%197 798
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.40%175 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%141 015