Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 September 2022 – 9M22 Earnings Presentation

9M22 EARNINGS PRESENTATION
31 October 2022
Strong results reflects exceptional underlying performance
Net Profit (TL bln)
RoTE
Cumulative
35.3
Quarterly
Highest
35
%
among
54.9%
3Q22
peers
63.7%
6.9
9M21
9M22
16.1
11.9
2Q22
19.6%
12.0%
202020219M22
Pre-provision Profit1
(TL bln)
RoA
PPP /
Avg. Gross Loans
4.3%
12.6%
50
11
3Q22
5.0% 6.2%
1.1%1.7%
Notes:
- 2 -
1.Normalised for linker income, PPP (Pre-Provision Profit): NII+ Fees + Opex + Net Trading + Subsidiary & Dividend income - ECL hedge - collections
Yapı Kredi, well-equipped to navigate any uncertainty
Enhanced liquidity
LDR1
LCR
Further strengthened capital
Tier-1w/o forbearance
TL: 113%
-14pp-33pp
y/y
101%
87%
587%
163%
Total LCR
FC LCR
14.6% 15.5%
12.6%
2021 1H22 9M22
Conservative loan provisions2
172%
5.8%
peers
Capital Buffers
~560bps
& above
FX Liquidity Buffer
11
Coverage
1Y FX Debt
4.7
2.4x
Total Coverage
NPL coverage
1.LDR= Loans / (Deposits + TL Bonds)
- 3 -
2.Based on Bank-only BRSA financials
Best in class fundamentals ensuring sustainable profitability
LiquidityStrength
Profitability
Highest RoTE
Lowest TL LDR
Yapı Kredi 113%
Peer 1
Peer 2
Highest FC LCR
Yapı Kredi 587%
Highest Total Loan Coverage1
Yapı Kredi 5.8%
Second Highest Tier 1 Ratio2
Yapı Kredi 15.5%
Yapı Kredi 54.9%
Highest NIM
Yapı Kredi 7.5%
Highest Fee Coverage of Opex
Yapı Kredi
76.2%
1.Based on Bank-only BRSA financials
- 4 -
2.Excluding BRSA forbearances
Market shares: Excellence in strategy execution
Sustainable via above 1 mio customer acqusition in a single quarter
Consumer Loans
+190bps
+77bps
YtD
17.3%
18.0%
16.1%
2020
2021
TL Customer Deposits
+180bps
+95bps
16.3%
15.3%
14.5%
TL Individual Demand Deposits
+649bps
+90bps
18.2%
19.1%
12.7%
General Purpose Loans
+167bps
+65bps
17.5%
16.5%
Car Loans
+963bps
+581bps
34.6%
25.0%
28.8%
FC Loans
-201bps
-125bps
16.7%
16.0%
14.7%
- 5 -
Based on BRSA weekly data, FC Loans exclude loans provided to financial institutions.
