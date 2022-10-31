Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YKBNK   TRAYKBNK91N6

YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.

(YKBNK)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-10-27
8.880 TRY   -4.21%
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 September 2022 – 9M22 Earnings Presentation

10/31/2022
Yapı Kredi

9M22 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

31 October 2022

Strong results reflects exceptional underlying performance

Net Profit (TL bln)

RoTE

Cumulative

35.3

Quarterly

Highest

35

%

among

54.9%

3Q22

peers

63.7%

6.9

9M21

9M22

16.1

11.9

2Q22

3Q22

19.6%

12.0%

202020219M22

Pre-provision Profit1

(TL bln)

RoA

PPP /

Avg. Gross Loans

4.3%

12.6%

50

11

9M21

9M22

3Q22

5.0% 6.2%

1.1%1.7%

202020219M22

Notes:

- 2 -

1.Normalised for linker income, PPP (Pre-Provision Profit): NII+ Fees + Opex + Net Trading + Subsidiary & Dividend income - ECL hedge - collections

Yapı Kredi, well-equipped to navigate any uncertainty

Enhanced liquidity

LDR1

LCR

Further strengthened capital

Tier-1w/o forbearance

TL: 113%

-14pp-33pp

y/y

101%

87%

9M21

9M22

587%

163%

Total LCR

FC LCR

14.6% 15.5%

12.6%

2021 1H22 9M22

Conservative loan provisions2

Highest

172%

among

5.8%

peers

Capital Buffers

~560bps

& above

FX Liquidity Buffer

11

Coverage

1Y FX Debt

4.7

2.4x

Total Coverage

NPL coverage

Notes:

1.LDR= Loans / (Deposits + TL Bonds)

- 3 -

2.Based on Bank-only BRSA financials

Best in class fundamentals ensuring sustainable profitability

LiquidityStrength

Profitability

Highest RoTE

Lowest TL LDR

Yapı Kredi 113%

Peer 1

Peer 2

Highest FC LCR

Yapı Kredi 587%

Peer 1

Peer 2

Highest Total Loan Coverage1

Yapı Kredi 5.8%

Peer 1

Peer 2

Second Highest Tier 1 Ratio2

Yapı Kredi 15.5%

Peer 1

Peer 2

Yapı Kredi 54.9%

Peer 1

Peer 2

Highest NIM

Yapı Kredi 7.5%

Peer 1

Peer 2

Highest Fee Coverage of Opex

Yapı Kredi

76.2%

Peer 1

Peer 2

1.Based on Bank-only BRSA financials

- 4 -

2.Excluding BRSA forbearances

Market shares: Excellence in strategy execution

Sustainable via above 1 mio customer acqusition in a single quarter

Consumer Loans

+190bps

+77bps

YtD

17.3%

18.0%

16.1%

2020

2021

9M22

TL Customer Deposits

+180bps

+95bps

YtD

16.3%

15.3%

14.5%

2020

2021

9M22

TL Individual Demand Deposits

+649bps

+90bps

YtD

18.2%

19.1%

12.7%

2020

2021

9M22

General Purpose Loans

+167bps

+65bps

YtD

17.5%

18.2%

16.5%

2020

2021

9M22

Car Loans

+963bps

+581bps

YtD

34.6%

25.0%

28.8%

2020

2021

9M22

FC Loans

-201bps

-125bps

YtD

16.7%

16.0%

14.7%

2020

2021

9M22

Notes:

- 5 -

Based on BRSA weekly data, FC Loans exclude loans provided to financial institutions.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 16:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 76 515 M 4 112 M 4 112 M
Net income 2022 43 936 M 2 361 M 2 361 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,73x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 75 010 M 4 031 M 4 031 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 16 295
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,88 TRY
Average target price 8,26 TRY
Spread / Average Target -7,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gökhan Erün General Manager & Executive Director
Demir Karaaslan Vice President-Planning & Control
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Mehmet Erkan Özdemir Assistant GM-Compliance & Internal Control
Virma Sökmen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.162.72%4 031
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.38%369 818
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.68%290 252
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%197 798
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.40%175 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%141 015