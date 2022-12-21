Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 September 2022 – 9M22 Investor Presentation

Yapı Kredi
Investor Presentation
December 2022
Macroeconomic Overview
Turkish Banking Sector
Shareholder Structure
Yapı Kredi at a Glance - Key Financial Figures
Financial Performance
Sustainability Approach
Annex
Macro trends & Demographics
GDP - 12 month rolling
11.4%
11.3%
7.5%
8.2%
7.1%
2.9%
1.9%
0.9%
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
Inflation - YoY
Turkey statistics
Total
Population1 84.7
(in mn)
Population1 45% < age 30
CAD /GDP 3
-
5.2%
Budget Deficit
/GDP 3
78.6%
83.5%
61.1%
36.1%
11.9%
20.3%
11.8%
14.6%
Household
Public Debt
39.3%
31.6%
/GDP 4
Debt /GDP
Total loans2 /
64.1%
Mortgages2
GDP
3.8%
/GDP
vs. 101% in EUR28
vs. 41% in EUR28
Asset Breakdown of Banking System1
14%
34%
USD
710 bn
36%
16%
# of Banks2
Top 4 Private Banks
29
Other Private Banks
3 State Banks
22 Participation & Development & Inv. Banks
Top 10 Banks3
Market Share
Free Float
Foreign Direct
Ownership
Assets
Loans
Private
Isbank
9.9%
10.1%
33.6%
Garanti BBVA
8.3%
8.6%
13.9%
BBVA (85.97%)
Yapı Kredi
7.9%
32.0%
Akbank
7.7%
50.8%
QNB Finansbank
4.2%
4.6%
0.12%
QNB (99.88%)
DenizBank
3.9%
Emirates NBD (100%)
TEB
2.1%
BNP Paribas (72.5%)
State
Ziraat Bank
15.8%
16.3%
VakıfBank
10.6%
11.6%
Halk Bankası
9.3%
12.3%
Yapı Kredi is the 3rd largest private bank in Turkey with total assets worth USD 59bn.
1.
Based on BRSA monthly data, as of October 2022.
2.
Based on TBB data, as of December 20, 2022.
3.
Based on BRSA bank-only financials, as of September-end, 2022.
