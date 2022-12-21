Advanced search
    YKBNK   TRAYKBNK91N6

YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.

(YKBNK)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-12-19
12.25 TRY   -4.82%
Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 September 2022 – 9M22 Earnings Presentation
PU
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 September 2022 – 9M22 Investor Presentation

12/21/2022 | 07:09am EST
Yapı Kredi

Investor Presentation

December 2022

Macroeconomic Overview

Turkish Banking Sector

Shareholder Structure

Yapı Kredi at a Glance - Key Financial Figures

Financial Performance

Sustainability Approach

Annex

- 2 -

Macro trends & Demographics

GDP - 12 month rolling

11.4%

11.3%

7.5%

8.2%

7.1%

2.9%

1.9%

0.9%

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

Inflation - YoY

Turkey statistics

Total

Population1 84.7

(in mn)

Population1 45% < age 30

CAD /GDP 3

-

5.2%

Budget Deficit

-

1.9%

/GDP 3

78.6%

83.5%

61.1%

36.1%

11.9%

20.3%

11.8%

14.6%

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

  1. Source: TUİK, as of 2021-end.
  2. Source: ECB, as of 2021-end.
  3. Source: CBRT, as of September-end 2022.
  4. Source. TR Treasury, as of June-end 2022.

Household

Public Debt

39.3%

31.6%

/GDP 4

Debt /GDP

Total loans2 /

64.1%

Mortgages2

GDP

3.8%

/GDP

vs. 101% in EUR28

vs. 41% in EUR28

Macroeconomic Overview

Turkish Banking Sector

Shareholder Structure

Yapı Kredi at a Glance - Key Financial Figures

Financial Performance

Sustainability Approach

Annex

- 4 -

Turkish Banking Sector

Asset Breakdown of Banking System1

14%

34%

USD

710 bn

36%

16%

# of Banks2

Top 4 Private Banks

29

Other Private Banks

3 State Banks

22 Participation & Development & Inv. Banks

Top 10 Banks3

Market Share

Free Float

Foreign Direct

Ownership

Assets

Loans

Private

Isbank

9.9%

10.1%

33.6%

Garanti BBVA

8.3%

8.6%

13.9%

BBVA (85.97%)

Yapı Kredi

7.9%

7.9%

32.0%

Akbank

7.7%

7.1%

50.8%

QNB Finansbank

4.2%

4.6%

0.12%

QNB (99.88%)

DenizBank

3.8%

3.9%

-

Emirates NBD (100%)

TEB

2.1%

2.1%

-

BNP Paribas (72.5%)

State

Ziraat Bank

15.8%

16.3%

-

VakıfBank

10.6%

11.6%

8.6%

Halk Bankası

9.3%

10.6%

12.3%

Yapı Kredi is the 3rd largest private bank in Turkey with total assets worth USD 59bn.

1.

Based on BRSA monthly data, as of October 2022.

2.

Based on TBB data, as of December 20, 2022.

3.

Based on BRSA bank-only financials, as of September-end, 2022.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 12:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 90 005 M 4 824 M 4 824 M
Net income 2022 48 767 M 2 614 M 2 614 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,29x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 103 B 5 546 M 5 546 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 16 648
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 12,25 TRY
Average target price 11,21 TRY
Spread / Average Target -8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gökhan Erün General Manager & Executive Director
Demir Karaaslan Vice President-Planning & Control
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Mehmet Erkan Özdemir Assistant GM-Compliance & Internal Control
Virma Sökmen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.262.43%5 546
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.87%383 341
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.65%258 242
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.86%206 089
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.59%156 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.63%149 877