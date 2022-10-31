Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YKBNK   TRAYKBNK91N6

YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.

(YKBNK)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-10-27
8.880 TRY   -4.21%
12:02pYapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 September 2022 – 9M22 Earnings Presentation
PU
12:02pYapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 September 2022 Unconsolidated Financials
PU
12:02pYapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 9M22 Financial Results IR Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi : 9M22 Financial Results IR Release

10/31/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
9M22 Financial Results IR Release

On 31 October 2022, Yapı Kredi announced its consolidated results for the first nine months of 2022 based on Turkish accounting standards (Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency). The Bank's cash and non-cash loans reached TL 790.9 billion while total deposits reached to TL 635.0 billion. The Bank's net income reached TL 35,316 million indicating a return on average tangible equity of 54.9%.

Local currency driven loan and deposit growth with a solid liquidity

In the first nine months of the year, the Bank achieved 39% year-to-date growth in performing loans to TL 560.7 billion, mainly driven by Turkish Lira. During the same period, the Bank's total customer deposit growth was at 50% year-to-date and reached TL 617.3 billion. Also, demand deposits in total remained at a high level with 39% within the scope of continued focus on small tickets in deposit gathering. Accordingly, loan-to-deposits plus Turkish Lira bonds ratio reached to 87%. The Bank's total and foreign currency liquidity coverage ratios realized at 163% and 587%, respectively.

Prudent and conservative asset quality approach

In the first nine months of 2022, Yapı Kredi's non-performing loan ratio improved to 3.3%. High level of provisions set aside, despite the limited net NPL inflows in the period. Accordingly, cumulative cost of risk (adjusted for hedged foreign currency impact) materialised at 91 basis points in the first nine months of 2022. Provisions to gross loans realizedat 5.5%.

Strong capital ratios and ongoing internal capital generation

In the first nine months of 2022, the capital ratios of the Bank were supported by ongoing internal capital generation and by the contributions of being the first Turkish Bank adopting the IRB method. Hence, consolidated Capital Adequacy Ratio and Tier-1 ratio increased to 17.6% and 15.5%, respectively, excluding regulatory forbearances.

Solid top-line improving asset quality and strong liquidity

In the first nine months of the year, Yapı Kredi recorded TL 56,808 million of core banking revenues. Thanks to the strong ongoing loan deposit spread performance and the support from CPI linker securities, swap adjusted net interest margin improved 438 basis points to 7.55%, in the nine months of the year. Yapı Kredi recorded a substantial 86% improvement in year-over-year fee growth, reaching to TL 10,609 million. Operating costs increased by 93% year over year to TL 13,916 million. All in all, the Bank achieved a net income of TL 35,316 million and 54.9% return on average tangible equity.

Enquiries:
Yapı Kredi Investor Relations & Yapı Kredi Sustainability
Investor Relations Email: yapikredi_investorrelations@yapikredi.com.tr

x
Please add your comments*
*
Was this helpful?YesNo

Disclaimer

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 16:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.
12:02pYapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 September 2022 – 9M22 Earnings Presentation
PU
12:02pYapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 September 2022 Unconsolidated Financials
PU
12:02pYapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 9M22 Financial Results IR Release
PU
09/28Efes Varlik Yönetim A.S., Emir Varlik Yönetim A.S., Hedef Varlik Yönetim A.S. and Denge..
CI
09/14Turkey's bank stocks tumble 10% after futures-driven rally
RE
07/26Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 1H22 Financial Results IR Release
PU
07/26Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 June 2022 Unconsolidated Financials
PU
07/26Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 June 2022 – 1H22 Earnings Presentation
PU
07/26Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
07/26Transcript : Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 76 515 M 4 112 M 4 112 M
Net income 2022 43 936 M 2 361 M 2 361 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,73x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 75 010 M 4 031 M 4 031 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 16 295
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,88 TRY
Average target price 8,26 TRY
Spread / Average Target -7,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gökhan Erün General Manager & Executive Director
Demir Karaaslan Vice President-Planning & Control
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Mehmet Erkan Özdemir Assistant GM-Compliance & Internal Control
Virma Sökmen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.162.72%4 031
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.38%369 818
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.68%290 252
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%197 798
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.40%175 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%141 015