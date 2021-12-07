Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi : New Commitment for Financial Health and Inclusion from Yapi Kredi

Lifting the boundaries for a sustainable future, Yapı Kredi continues to support financial inclusion and the financial health of its customers.

Under the Principles for Responsible Banking, the Bank has joined a new commitment, as a pioneer in the banking sector that promotes universal financial inclusion and supports the financial health of its customers.

Within the framework, Yapı Kredi will set targets 18 months of signing and the results of these targets will be reported annually in a transparent way.

Istanbul, 6 December 2021

