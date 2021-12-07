Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YKBNK   TRAYKBNK91N6

YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.

(YKBNK)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi : New Commitment for Financial Health and Inclusion from Yapi Kredi

12/07/2021 | 01:12pm EST
New Commitment for Financial Health and Inclusion from Yapi Kredi

Lifting the boundaries for a sustainable future, Yapı Kredi continues to support financial inclusion and the financial health of its customers.

Under the Principles for Responsible Banking, the Bank has joined a new commitment, as a pioneer in the banking sector that promotes universal financial inclusion and supports the financial health of its customers.

Within the framework, Yapı Kredi will set targets 18 months of signing and the results of these targets will be reported annually in a transparent way.

Istanbul, 6 December 2021

Enquiries:
Yapı Kredi Investor Relations & Yapı Kredi Sustainability
Investor Relations Email: yapikredi_investorrelations@yapikredi.com.tr
Sustainability Email: sustainability@yapikredi.com.tr

Disclaimer

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 18:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.
Financials
Sales 2021 25 716 M 1 890 M 1 890 M
Net income 2021 9 241 M 679 M 679 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,40x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 29 987 M 2 225 M 2 204 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 16 645
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3,55 TRY
Average target price 3,96 TRY
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gökhan Erün General Manager & Executive Director
Demir Karaaslan Assistant GM-Financial Planning & Administration
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Mehmet Erkan Özdemir Assistant GM-Compliance & Internal Control
Virma Sökmen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.15.26%2 177
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.04%473 315
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.74%361 327
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%244 740
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.91%205 738
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.73%194 617