  Homepage
  Equities
  Turkey
  BORSA ISTANBUL
  Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.
  News
  Summary
    YKBNK   TRAYKBNK91N6

YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.

(YKBNK)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  04-06
4.390 TRY   +5.28%
03:49aYAPI VE KREDI BANKASI : Yapı Kredi is the leader among Turkish banks in MSCI ESG Rating
PU
04/01UniCredit completes sale of Turkey's Yapi Kredi
RE
02/03YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI : 31 December 2021 Unconsolidated Financials
PU
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi : Yapı Kredi is the leader among Turkish banks in MSCI ESG Rating

04/08/2022 | 03:49am EDT
[Sustainability Linked] Yapı Kredi is the leader among Turkish banks in MSCI ESG Rating

MSCI ESG Rating measures companies' resistance to long-term environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.

We are pleased to share that Yapı Kredi's MSCI ESG Rating was upgraded by 3 levels to AA (8.6) from BB (3.7) and we have been classified amongst leaders in the latest assessment.

Following the upgrade, with it is leading position among Turkish banks, Yapı Kredi is among the best-in-class banks globally in the scope of managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities.

Istanbul, 7 April 2022

Enquiries:
Yapı Kredi Investor Relations & Yapı Kredi Sustainability
Investor Relations Email: yapikredi_investorrelations@yapikredi.com.tr
Sustainability Email: sustainability@yapikredi.com.tr

Disclaimer

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 43 710 M 2 965 M 2 965 M
Net income 2022 17 894 M 1 214 M 1 214 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,83x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 37 083 M 2 515 M 2 515 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 15 452
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,39 TRY
Average target price 4,96 TRY
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Managers and Directors
Gökhan Erün General Manager & Executive Director
Demir Karaaslan Vice President-Planning & Control
Ali Yildirim Koç Chairman
Mehmet Erkan Özdemir Assistant GM-Compliance & Internal Control
Virma Sökmen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.29.88%2 515
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.96%385 374
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.46%317 675
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.86%257 387
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.89%189 800
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.80%187 909