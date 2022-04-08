Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi : Yapı Kredi is the leader among Turkish banks in MSCI ESG Rating

MSCI ESG Rating measures companies' resistance to long-term environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.

We are pleased to share that Yapı Kredi's MSCI ESG Rating was upgraded by 3 levels to AA (8.6) from BB (3.7) and we have been classified amongst leaders in the latest assessment.

Following the upgrade, with it is leading position among Turkish banks, Yapı Kredi is among the best-in-class banks globally in the scope of managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities.

Istanbul, 7 April 2022

