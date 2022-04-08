Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi : Yapı Kredi is the leader among Turkish banks in MSCI ESG Rating

[Sustainability Linked] Yapı Kredi is the leader among Turkish banks in MSCI ESG Rating
MSCI ESG Rating measures companies' resistance to long-term environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.
MSCI ESG Rating measures companies' resistance to long-term environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.
We are pleased to share that Yapı Kredi's MSCI ESG Rating was upgraded by 3 levels to AA (8.6) from BB (3.7) and we have been classified amongst leaders in the latest assessment.
Following the upgrade, with it is leading position among Turkish banks, Yapı Kredi is among the best-in-class banks globally in the scope of managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities.
Istanbul, 7 April 2022
Enquiries:
Yapı Kredi Investor Relations & Yapı Kredi Sustainability
Investor Relations Email: yapikredi_investorrelations@yapikredi.com.tr
Sustainability Email: sustainability@yapikredi.com.tr
x
Please add your comments*
*
Was this helpful?YesNo
Disclaimer
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:48:03 UTC.