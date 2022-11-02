Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi : Yapı Kredi secured sustainability-linked syndicated loan amounting to US$ 458 million

Our bank signed a sustainability-linked syndicated loan deal that consists of two tranches worth of 210 million US Dollars and 249 million Euros which in total amounting to 458 million US Dollars with 367 days maturity.

Our sustainability-linked syndicated loan deal that is going to be used for the financing of international trade, consists of participants from 14 countries and 23 financial institutions. The total cost of the deal for USD and EUR is SOFR + 4.25% and Euribor + 4.00% respectively.

The performance criteria included in the facility were the rooftop solar panel installation on our banking facility in Gebze for renewable energy production and reduction in paper consumption used in approval processes which will support Yapı Kredi's long-term sustainable value creation strategy for all stakeholders.

Istanbul, 2 Nov 2022

