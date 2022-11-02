Advanced search
    YKBNK   TRAYKBNK91N6

YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S.

(YKBNK)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-10-31
9.250 TRY   +0.43%
Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : Yapı Kredi secured sustainability-linked syndicated loan amounting to US$ 458 million
PU
12:55pYapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : Yapı Kredi secured sustainability-linked syndicated loan amounting to US$ 458 million
PU
10/31Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi : 30 September 2022 – 9M22 Earnings Presentation
PU
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi : Yapı Kredi secured sustainability-linked syndicated loan amounting to US$ 458 million

11/02/2022
[Sustainability Linked] Yapı Kredi secured sustainability-linked syndicated loan amounting to US$ 458 million

Our bank signed a sustainability-linked syndicated loan deal that consists of two tranches worth of 210 million US Dollars and 249 million Euros which in total amounting to 458 million US Dollars with 367 days maturity.

Our sustainability-linked syndicated loan deal that is going to be used for the financing of international trade, consists of participants from 14 countries and 23 financial institutions. The total cost of the deal for USD and EUR is SOFR + 4.25% and Euribor + 4.00% respectively.

The performance criteria included in the facility were the rooftop solar panel installation on our banking facility in Gebze for renewable energy production and reduction in paper consumption used in approval processes which will support Yapı Kredi's long-term sustainable value creation strategy for all stakeholders.

Istanbul, 2 Nov 2022

Enquiries:
Yapı Kredi Investor Relations & Yapı Kredi Sustainability
Investor Relations Email: yapikredi_investorrelations@yapikredi.com.tr
Sustainability Email: sustainability@yapikredi.com.tr

Disclaimer

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 17:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
