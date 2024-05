Yaprak Süt ve Besi Çiftlikleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was TRY 231.07 million compared to TRY 190.82 million a year ago. Net income was TRY 136.33 million compared to TRY 71.86 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TRY 9.601 compared to TRY 5.061 a year ago.