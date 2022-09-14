Australia launches industry review near ancient rock art

MELBOURNE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Australian government has
launched a review of industry on the Burrup Peninsula in Western
Australia, a key gas export hub, after concerns were raised by
indigenous women about damage to ancient rock art.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek agreed to appoint an
investigator to assess all impact on ancient rock art from
industry on the Burrup Peninsula, in response to an application
from two indigenous women representing a group called Save our
Songlines.
"The consultant will take as long as is needed to prepare
the report. There is no statutory timeframe," a spokesperson for
Plibersek said in emailed comments.
Once the review is done, the investigator must make a
recommendation to the minister on whether to order new
protection of indigenous heritage on the Burrup Peninsula, where
there are more than a million ancient rock carvings which have
been nominated for a UNESCO World Heritage listing.
Those sites lie near an industrial zone where there are two
liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants run by Woodside Energy Group
and fertiliser and explosives plants run by Norway's
Yara International.
"This is an unprecedented opportunity to consider all the
impacts of every industry on the Burrup on our sacred rock art
sites and provide permanent protections in federal laws," said
indigenous woman Raelene Cooper, who applied for the review
under the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage
Protection Act.
Plibersek last month rejected a request by the same group
seeking to block construction of a A$4.5 billion ($3.0 billion)
fertiliser plant after consulting the local representative group
for the traditional owners, the Murujuga Aboriginal Corp, about
its potential impact on ancient rock art.
"This is a dangerous and contradictory position from the
government that makes no sense and reveals the hypocrisy at the
heart of all consultation between traditional custodians and
industry on the Burrup," Cooper said in a statement.
($1 = 1.4848 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)