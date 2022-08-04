Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Yara International ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:28 2022-08-04 am EDT
411.90 NOK   -1.46%
03:17pBrazil fertilizer deliveries to stabilize or fall as cost woes weigh - Yara executive
RE
08/01YARA INTERNATIONAL : Growth Ventures invests in one of India's leading agriculture fintech's - Jai Kisan – as part of a USD 50 million fundraise
PU
07/29YARA INTERNATIONAL : Consensus estimates - 29 July 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil fertilizer deliveries to stabilize or fall as cost woes weigh - Yara executive

08/04/2022 | 03:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An agricultural worker drives a tractor spreading fertilizer in a soybean field, near Brasilia

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Fertilizer deliveries to Brazilian farmers will stabilize or fall in 2022, an executive at Norway's Yara , a major supplier, told Reuters on Thursday, citing a global rise in prices that is also causing domestic logistical bottlenecks.

Deliveries of crop nutrients have been growing steadily since at least 2019, according to data from Brazilian industry group Anda, having jumped 13% to 45.8 million tonnes at the end of 2021.

"In recent years, we have seen impressive market growth," said Maicon Cossa, Brazil commercial vice-president at Yara, one of the country's top three fertilizer companies. "This year we see the market tending to be stable or possibly even a little smaller than in 2021."

Factors driving a potential reduction include higher prices after the threat of supply disruptions linked to the war in Ukraine, which sparked sanctions on Russia, a major fertilizer exporter, and caused a surge of Brazilian imports from countries like Canada.

Brazil imported 23.6 million tonnes of crop nutrients including potash and formulated products containing NPK through July, a 15.5% rise compared with the same period a year ago. By value, the import bill rose 175.3% to $16.1 billion, according to government data.

Even amid a surge in imports, Brazilian deliveries of fertilizers in May dropped 4.7% to 3.2 million tonnes, Anda said.

"On the one hand, the specter of (fertilizer) shortages caused by the war has disappeared," Cossa said. But getting products in and shipping to the farm gate is going to be a challenge, he added.

Cossa said Brazilian farmers delayed fertilizer orders this year, affecting port unloading operations on the eve of Brazil's planting season. A fall in fertilizer applications is a possibility, he said.

Brazil relies on imports for about 85% of its fertilizer needs.

In July, Yara temporarily halted a blending unit in southern Brazil, blaming supply disruptions related to the Ukraine war. To avoid Russian suppliers amid sanctions, the Brazilian arm of Yara sought to import more from its own sites in Europe, and from Morocco, Israel and North America, Cossa said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Additional reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Frances Kerry)

By Ana Mano


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.29% 5.3506 Delayed Quote.-15.55%
EVE HOLDING, INC. -6.96% 7.1184 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.64% 61.25 Delayed Quote.-20.77%
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA -1.46% 411.9 Real-time Quote.-6.07%
All news about YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
03:17pBrazil fertilizer deliveries to stabilize or fall as cost woes weigh - Yara executive
RE
08/01YARA INTERNATIONAL : Growth Ventures invests in one of India's leading agriculture fintech..
PU
07/29YARA INTERNATIONAL : Consensus estimates - 29 July 2022
PU
07/28YARA INTERNATIONAL : Clean Ammonia and Pilbara Ports Authority team up to assess ammonia a..
PU
07/27Italian fizzy drinks risk falling flat as C02 runs short
RE
07/27BASF readies more ammonia production cuts in gas supply crunch
RE
07/27BASF considers more ammonia production cuts in gas supply crunch-sources
RE
07/19TRANSCRIPT : Yara International ASA, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 19, 2022
CI
07/19TRANSCRIPT : Yara International ASA, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 19, 2022
CI
07/19Yara International ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 234 B 24 041 M 24 041 M
Net income 2022 24 715 M 2 537 M 2 537 M
Net Debt 2022 33 884 M 3 479 M 3 479 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,43x
Yield 2022 11,9%
Capitalization 105 B 10 772 M 10 772 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 17 800
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Duration : Period :
Yara International ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 418,00 NOK
Average target price 489,70 NOK
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Røsæg Vice President
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-6.07%10 928
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-22.24%22 125
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.36.93%19 312
THE MOSAIC COMPANY34.72%18 275
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-21.52%17 547
FERTIGLOBE PLC54.26%12 271