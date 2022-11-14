Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Yara International ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-11-11 am EST
467.70 NOK   +0.75%
02:01aChanges to the Yara Board of Directors
GL
02:01aChanges to the Yara Board of Directors
GL
11/11Norway's Yara Urges EU To Secure Continued Supply Of Nitrogen Products
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Changes to the Yara Board of Directors

11/14/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oslo, 14 November 2022: Håkon Reistad Fure has decided to step down from the Yara Board of Directors as a consequence of new professional commitments, effective as of today, 14 November 2022.

Investor contact:

Anika Jovik, Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: (+47) 472 24 959
E-mail: anika.jovik@yara.com

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a climate positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s leading global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,800 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
02:01aChanges to the Yara Board of Directors
GL
02:01aChanges to the Yara Board of Directors
GL
11/11Norway's Yara Urges EU To Secure Continued Supply Of Nitrogen Products
MT
11/11Yara calls for action to secure continued supply of nitrogen essentials such as AdBlue ..
GL
11/11Yara calls for action to secure continued supply of nitrogen essentials such as AdBlue ..
GL
11/08Yara International Offers $600 Million Notes For Green Investment Plans
MT
11/08Yara prices debut US dollar green notes offering
GL
11/08Yara prices debut US dollar green notes offering
GL
11/08Yara International ASA Prices Debut Offering of USD 600 Million 7.378% Green Notes Due ..
CI
11/08Yara International : Growth Ventures invests in Agrolend – a leading Brazilian agric..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 253 B 25 455 M 25 455 M
Net income 2022 25 979 M 2 616 M 2 616 M
Net Debt 2022 35 137 M 3 538 M 3 538 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,60x
Yield 2022 10,6%
Capitalization 119 B 11 995 M 11 995 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 17 800
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Duration : Period :
Yara International ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 467,70 NOK
Average target price 477,67 NOK
Spread / Average Target 2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Røsæg Vice President
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA5.10%11 995
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.45.27%20 172
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-27.89%19 508
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-17.89%18 480
THE MOSAIC COMPANY34.36%17 974
FERTIGLOBE PLC36.08%10 825