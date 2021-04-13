Log in
Correction: Key dates for the Yara International ASA 2020 dividend

04/13/2021 | 09:56am EDT
Oslo, 12 April 2021: Reference is made to Yara's stock exchange release dated 9 April 2021 regarding the Ordinary General Meeting and dividend of NOK 20 per share. The following key dates will apply for the additional dividend:


Ex dividend NOK 20.00 as of: 7 May 2021
Record date: 10 May 2021
Dividend payment date: 19 May 2021
ADR dividend payment date: 26 May 2021

Contact

Thor Giæver, Investor Relations
Cellular: (+47) 480 75 356
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world's farming community and food industry.

Yara's ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 13:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
