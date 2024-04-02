Hans Olav Raen is appointed CEO of Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA), effective 1st May 2024.

Mr. Raen has until now been Business Director and heading OCI’s fertilizers business in Europe. He has more than 25 years of experience in the fertilizer industry, including twelve years with Norsk Hydro and Yara International (between 1997 and 2009), where Mr. Raen held commercial and managerial roles in Europe and Africa.

Hans Olav Raen holds a master’s degree from the College of Europe as well as a degree in digital leadership from the ESSEC Business School in Paris.

- We are pleased to announce that Hans Olav will be heading Yara Clean Ammonia. Together with the strong YCA-team, I am confident that Hans Olav will support and lead the company to the next level, spearheading the rapidly growing clean ammonia business, says Magnus Krogh Ankarstrand, EVP Corporate Development in Yara International. Ankarstrand will continue as Chairman of the Yara Clean Ammonia Board.

Contact

Hilde Steinfeld

Communication director, Yara Clean Ammonia

E: hilde.steinfeld@yara.com

M: +47 99 35 30 30

About Yara Clean Ammonia

Yara Clean Ammonia is uniquely positioned to enable the hydrogen economy in a market expected to grow substantially over the next decades. We aim at significantly strengthening our leading global position as the world’s largest ammonia distributor, unlocking the green and blue value chains, and driving the development of clean ammonia globally.

Building on Yara’s leading experience within global ammonia production, logistics and trade, Yara Clean Ammonia works towards capturing growth opportunities in low-emission fuel for shipping, power generation, carbon-free food production and ammonia for industrial applications.

Yara Clean Ammonia operates the largest global ammonia network with 15 ships and has, through Yara, access to 18 ammonia terminals and multiple ammonia production and consumption sites across the world. Revenues and EBITDA for the FY 2023 were USD 1,9 billion and USD 101 million respectively. Yara Clean Ammonia is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

www.yaracleanammonia.com

About Yara

Yara's mission is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. We pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth through reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To drive the green shift in fertilizer production, shipping, and other energy intensive industries, Yara will produce ammonia with significantly lower emissions. We provide digital tools for precision farming and work closely with partners at all levels of the food value chain to share knowledge and promote more efficient and sustainable solutions.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With 18,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries, sustainability is an integral part of our business model. In 2023, Yara reported revenues of USD 15.5 billion.

www.yara.com

