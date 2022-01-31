Lithuanian railways halts transport of Belarus potash

VILNIUS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The board of state-owned
Lithuanian Railways on Monday voted to stop transporting potash
produced by Belarus state-owned potash producer Belaruskali
unless it gets government approval to resume, the rail company
said in a statement.
Belaruskali, the world's second-largest producer of the crop
fertiliser which is a big cash earner for Belarus, was
sanctioned by the United States last August, a year after a
crackdown following a disputed presidential election which
President Alexander Lukashenko said he won.
The ban on potash sales took effect on Dec. 8 after a
four-month wind-down period, but the transport of Belarus potash
has continued via Lithuania.
This caused a public outcry in Lithuania, a U.S. ally and
one of Europe's most vocal critics of human rights abuses in
Belarus.
Earlier this month, Lithuania terminated the transport
agreement between its railway company and Belaruskali, saying it
went against national security. The agreement will end on
Feb.1.
But six companies from Belarus and Lithuania, including
potash trading companies, have asked the railway to continue to
transport the potash after the Belaruskali agreement ends on
Tuesday, the railway company said.
Their requests were referred to the government, which will
decide if these contracts go against national security.
"This policy was agreed by the shareholder (the government)
and approved by the board", said the state-owned rail company.
Landlocked Belarus uses Lithuania's Klaipeda port to export
potash to customers which include India, China and Brazil.
Russia, which remains Belarus' ally, does not have enough
spare port capacity to handle Belaruskali's 12.5 million tonnes
a year.
Potash is used as a fertiliser many crops including
soybeans, rice, corn, fruits, vegetables, palm oil and wheat,
and its prices are set for an extended rally after the U.S.
sanctions.
Lukashenko earlier on Monday ordered his government to
respond "within days" if Lithuania blocks Belarus cargos from
reaching its port.
"We are ready for negotiations, but if they continue to
smother us, we will put our plan into motion", Lukashenko said
in a video on published on his Telegram channel. He did not
detail the plan.
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte came under
pressure to resign after Lithuania's potash transports continued
beyond Dec. 8, when the U.S. sanctions came into full effect,
but she announced she would stay in her post.
The head of the railways agreed to step down in December to
"de-escalate" the public outcry.
Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara, which buys 10-15%
of Belaruskali produce, said this month it will wind down
purchases of potash from Belarus by April 1 as international
sanctions made it impossible to continue the trade.
