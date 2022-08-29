Norway's Northern Lights to store Yara's Dutch CO2 emissions

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian CO2 storage
company Northern Lights and its owners said on Monday they had
signed an agreement to store emissions captured at fertiliser
maker Yara's Dutch operation from early 2025.
Founded by Equinor, TotalEnergies and
Shell, Northern Lights plans to counter climate change
by injecting carbon dioxide from industrial plants into rock
formations beneath the North Sea ocean floor.
"With the first commercial agreement for transportation and
storage of CO2, we open a value chain that is critical for the
world to reach net zero by 2050," Equinor's Chief Executive
Anders Opedal said in a statement.
Some 800,000 tonnes of CO2 will annually be transported on
ships from the Netherlands, which means that the Northern Lights
project's initial 1.5 million tonnes per year capacity will be
fully utilised.
The partnership is thus working on an expansion of the
Northern Lights storage capacity of between 5 million and 6
million tonnes of CO2 per year, Equinor said.
The International Energy Agency and other proponents say
carbon capture and storage (CCS) is vital to reducing global CO2
emissions, including from hard-to-abate sectors such as cement
production, and thus to prevent dangerous climate warming.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Nora Buli, editing by Terje
Solsvik)