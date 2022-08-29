Log in
Norway's Northern Lights to store Yara's Dutch CO2 emissions

08/29/2022
STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian CO2 storage company Northern Lights and its owners said on Monday they had signed an agreement to store emissions captured at fertiliser maker Yara's Dutch operation from early 2025.

Founded by Equinor, TotalEnergies and Shell, Northern Lights plans to counter climate change by injecting carbon dioxide from industrial plants into rock formations beneath the North Sea ocean floor.

"With the first commercial agreement for transportation and storage of CO2, we open a value chain that is critical for the world to reach net zero by 2050," Equinor's Chief Executive Anders Opedal said in a statement.

Some 800,000 tonnes of CO2 will annually be transported on ships from the Netherlands, which means that the Northern Lights project's initial 1.5 million tonnes per year capacity will be fully utilised.

The partnership is thus working on an expansion of the Northern Lights storage capacity of between 5 million and 6 million tonnes of CO2 per year, Equinor said.

The International Energy Agency and other proponents say carbon capture and storage (CCS) is vital to reducing global CO2 emissions, including from hard-to-abate sectors such as cement production, and thus to prevent dangerous climate warming. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
