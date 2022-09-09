Norway's Yara close to acquiring Brazil's Petrobras fertilizer unit

(Adds Petrobras denial)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Yara
International ASA is close to acquiring the fertilizer
unit put on sale by state-controlled oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Petrobras has selected Yara's bid and the deal now needs to
be approved by the company's board, one of the sources said. An
announcement is expected over the next weeks.
Yara declined to comment on "market rumors." Petrobras
declined to comment on the choosing of Yara's proposal,
referring to its latest filing in late August in which it said
the companies could present binding proposals.
In a statement later on Friday, Petrobras denied imminence
of a sale, adding the process is in the binding phase, "having
not reached the stage of receiving proposals."
Yara already owns five plants in Brazil and 24 mixing
facilities. It also owns mining and port operations.
Petrobras' fertilizer unit, known as UFN-III, is based in
Mato Grosso do Sul state, one of Brazil's largest grain
producers.
The sources did not specify the deal value, but said it will
be lower than $100 million, since the unit is not yet
operational.
Petrobras has been trying to sell the unit for some time. In
February it agreed to sell it to Russian group Acron, but the
deal collapsed. In May, the oil company relaunched the process
with advisory of the investment banking unit of Banco Bradesco
SA.
Other companies interested in the deal included Brazilian
group Unigel and steelmaker CSN. The final deal announcement has
been delayed due to recent changes in Petrobras' board.
Brazil is highly dependent on fertilizer imports.
Construction of the fertilizer unit in the city of Tres Lagoas
began in 2011 and was stopped in 2014 with 81% completed after
Petrobras rescinded a contract alleging companies were not
compliant.
When operational, the unit is expected to produce 2,200
tonnes of ammonia and 3,600 tonnes of urea daily, around 20% of
the urea consumption in the country. The unit is expected to be
completed within two to three years.
Petrobras is expected to offer the acquirer an option of
buying the unit with a natural gas supply contract. The
state-controlled company had a larger fertilizer business, but
began divesting in 2018. Interest for fertilizer businesses has
risen after the Ukraine war interrupted supply and raised
fertilizer prices.
