  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Yara International ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-09-09 am EDT
416.20 NOK   +4.68%
09/09Norway's Yara close to acquiring Brazil's Petrobras fertilizer unit
RE
09/09Exclusive-Norway's Yara close to acquiring Brazil's Petrobras fertilizer unit
RE
09/09Generation Africa awards US$100,000 to two young agripreneurs from Kenya and Uganda in the fourth annual GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition at the African Green Revolution Forum Summit in Kigali, Rwanda
AQ
Norway's Yara close to acquiring Brazil's Petrobras fertilizer unit

09/09/2022 | 07:51pm EDT
(Adds Petrobras denial)

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Yara International ASA is close to acquiring the fertilizer unit put on sale by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Petrobras has selected Yara's bid and the deal now needs to be approved by the company's board, one of the sources said. An announcement is expected over the next weeks.

Yara declined to comment on "market rumors." Petrobras declined to comment on the choosing of Yara's proposal, referring to its latest filing in late August in which it said the companies could present binding proposals.

In a statement later on Friday, Petrobras denied imminence of a sale, adding the process is in the binding phase, "having not reached the stage of receiving proposals."

Yara already owns five plants in Brazil and 24 mixing facilities. It also owns mining and port operations.

Petrobras' fertilizer unit, known as UFN-III, is based in Mato Grosso do Sul state, one of Brazil's largest grain producers.

The sources did not specify the deal value, but said it will be lower than $100 million, since the unit is not yet operational.

Petrobras has been trying to sell the unit for some time. In February it agreed to sell it to Russian group Acron, but the deal collapsed. In May, the oil company relaunched the process with advisory of the investment banking unit of Banco Bradesco SA.

Other companies interested in the deal included Brazilian group Unigel and steelmaker CSN. The final deal announcement has been delayed due to recent changes in Petrobras' board.

Brazil is highly dependent on fertilizer imports. Construction of the fertilizer unit in the city of Tres Lagoas began in 2011 and was stopped in 2014 with 81% completed after Petrobras rescinded a contract alleging companies were not compliant.

When operational, the unit is expected to produce 2,200 tonnes of ammonia and 3,600 tonnes of urea daily, around 20% of the urea consumption in the country. The unit is expected to be completed within two to three years.

Petrobras is expected to offer the acquirer an option of buying the unit with a natural gas supply contract. The state-controlled company had a larger fertilizer business, but began divesting in 2018. Interest for fertilizer businesses has risen after the Ukraine war interrupted supply and raised fertilizer prices. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Rafaella Barros; Editing by Josie Kao and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.73% 5.175 Delayed Quote.-17.80%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.86% 92.11 Delayed Quote.12.57%
PETROBRAS -0.03% 31.79 Delayed Quote.11.78%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.12% 375.2786 Real-time Quote.114.42%
WTI 3.81% 86.186 Delayed Quote.10.12%
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA 4.68% 416.2 Real-time Quote.-10.65%
Financials
Sales 2022 234 B 23 541 M 23 541 M
Net income 2022 24 419 M 2 461 M 2 461 M
Net Debt 2022 32 760 M 3 302 M 3 302 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,47x
Yield 2022 11,4%
Capitalization 106 B 10 684 M 10 684 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 17 800
Free-Float 63,8%
Managers and Directors
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Røsæg Vice President
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-10.65%10 055
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-5.10%21 227
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-23.14%20 959
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.44.76%20 416
THE MOSAIC COMPANY37.85%18 700
FERTIGLOBE PLC57.10%12 633