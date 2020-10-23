Log in
Notice of Yara Extraordinary General Meeting

10/23/2020 | 10:30am EDT

Oslo, 23 October 2020: Yara International ASA will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on Tuesday 17 November at 17:00 CET to approve the Board’s proposal to pay an additional dividend of NOK 18 per share. The meeting notice is available on the company’s website.


In accordance with Norwegian temporary legislation exempting companies from physical meeting requirements to reduce Covid-19 risk, the Extraordinary General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, with no physical attendance for shareholders.

The complete notice of the Annual General Meeting will be distributed to Yara’s registered shareholders and is also available on Yara’s website:
https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations-2020/


Contact

Thor Giæver, Investor Relations
Cellular: (+47) 480 75 356
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com


About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world’s farming community and food industry.

Yara’s ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2019, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

