  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Yara International ASA
  News
  7. Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06:20:52 2023-04-24 am EDT
455.30 NOK   +0.07%
06:01aReminder : Program for the publication of Yara International ASA first quarter results 2023
GL
04/21Yara International : Consensus estimates - 21 April 2023
PU
04/17Program for the publication of Yara International ASA first quarter results 2023
GL
Reminder: Program for the publication of Yara International ASA first quarter results 2023

04/24/2023 | 06:01am EDT
Oslo, 24 April 2023: The Yara International ASA first quarter 2023 results will be published on Friday, 28 April 2023 at 08:00 CEST. An online presentation will be held at 12:00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.

The report, presentation and webcast will be available at the above mentioned times at:
https://yara.com/investor-relations/latest-quarterly-report/ 

There will also be a conference call at 13:00 CEST the same day with an opportunity to ask questions to Yara’s management. Please use the link to register for this session:
https://registrations.events/direct/Q4E60254 

Registered conference call participants will receive a confirmation with a full list of available international dial-in numbers and a unique passcode. If you do not see the email in a few minutes after completed registration, please check the “junk mail” folder or “spam” folder in your email client. Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Alternatively, it is possible to use the dial-in numbers listed below on the day of the conference to register through an operator:

United Kingdom: +44.20.8610.3526
United States: +1.646.307.1951
Norway: +47.57.98.94.27

When prompted, provide the conference ID: 60254.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 28 April 17:00 CEST until 11 May 2023.
Please see this link for dial-in numbers for the replay: https://echo.registrations.events/directory 
Use conference ID: 60254

Contact:
Maria Gabrielsen, Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +47 920 900 93
E-mail: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com

About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting nature-positive crop nutrition, and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on Growing a Nature-Positive Food Future that creates value for our customers, shareholders, and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.
To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production, and other energy-intensive industries.
Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,500 employees and operations in 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24.1 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


Financials
Sales 2023 199 B 18 743 M 18 743 M
Net income 2023 16 031 M 1 513 M 1 513 M
Net Debt 2023 30 991 M 2 926 M 2 926 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,37x
Yield 2023 10,1%
Capitalization 116 B 10 939 M 10 939 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 63,8%
