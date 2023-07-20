YARA : Credit Suisse maintains a Sell rating
Today at 10:33 am
The analyst from Credit Suisse, Samuel Perry, maintains his advice to sell. The target price is lowered from NOK 380 to NOK 350.
|Real-time Oslo Bors - 10:29:02 2023-07-20 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|403.30 NOK
|+3.65%
|+3.41%
|-6.34%
