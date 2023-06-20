Advanced search
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:27:54 2023-06-20 am EDT
370.20 NOK   -0.67%
03:18aYARA : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06/16Yara International : Demand recovery might be somewhat postponed
Alphavalue
06/16Yara International : Registration details for Yara CMD conference call
PU
YARA : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating

06/20/2023 | 03:18am EDT
Initially Neutral on the company, JP Morgan's analyst Chetan Udeshi maintained his recommendation.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 195 B 18 299 M 18 299 M
Net income 2023 12 479 M 1 169 M 1 169 M
Net Debt 2023 34 942 M 3 273 M 3 273 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,68x
Yield 2023 11,5%
Capitalization 94 936 M 8 893 M 8 893 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 63,8%
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 372,70 NOK
Average target price 440,45 NOK
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Thor Giæver Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-13.45%8 893
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.76%16 371
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-15.16%14 604
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-16.35%13 892
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-18.35%11 896
FERTIGLOBE PLC-23.40%7 322
