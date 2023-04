Financials NOK USD GBP Sales 2023 201 B 19 253 M 15 446 M Net income 2023 16 414 M 1 569 M 1 259 M Net Debt 2023 30 694 M 2 935 M 2 354 M P/E ratio 2023 7,29x Yield 2023 9,64% Capitalization 118 B 11 240 M 9 017 M EV / Sales 2023 0,74x EV / Sales 2024 0,77x Nbr of Employees 17 500 Free-Float 63,8% Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 461,60 NOK Average target price 469,43 NOK Spread / Average Target 1,70% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer Thor GiŠver Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP Trond Berger Chairman Geir Olav Sundb° Independent Director Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA 7.20% 11 240