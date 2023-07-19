Yara International ASA 2023 second-quarter results

19 July 2023

Cautionary note

This presentation contains forward-looking information and statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Yara and/or industry and markets in which it operates. Forward- looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "aims", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "foresees", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "targets", and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, reflect current views with respect to future events, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause the actual business, financial performance, results or the industry and markets in which Yara operates to differ materially from the statements expressed or implied in this presentation by such forward-looking statements. No representation is made that any of these forward-looking statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecasted results will be achieved, and you are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Our ambition is zero injuries

TRI1 (12-month rolling)

1.1

1) Total Recordable Injuries per 1 million working hours

3

2Q impacted by falling prices, but improved demand outlook for new season

2Q 2023

Strong cash conversion in a low-margin environment

Falling prices generated further position losses, recovery is likely in 3Q based on the latest price developments

Positive volume effect from higher premium product deliveries

Improved demand and tighter nitrogen market outlook for the new season

4

Strong cash conversion in a low-margin environment

Strong earnings in 2022, but cash conversion impacted by operating capital build-up

EBITDA ex. SI1

Cash from operations2

MUSD

2,821

1,475

1,276

960

Weaker earnings in 2023, but strong cash conversion due to operating capital release

EBITDA ex. SI1

Cash from operations2

MUSD

1,180

740

677

252

YTD 22

2Q 22

YTD 23

2Q 23

1) EBITDA ex. special items. For definition and reconciliation see Alternative performance measures (APM) section of 2Q report, page 34

5

  1. Net cash provided by operating activities

