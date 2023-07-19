Yara International ASA 2023 second-quarter results
19 July 2023
Cautionary note
This presentation contains forward-looking information and statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Yara and/or industry and markets in which it operates. Forward- looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "aims", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "foresees", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "targets", and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, reflect current views with respect to future events, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause the actual business, financial performance, results or the industry and markets in which Yara operates to differ materially from the statements expressed or implied in this presentation by such forward-looking statements. No representation is made that any of these forward-looking statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecasted results will be achieved, and you are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.
Our ambition is zero injuries
TRI1 (12-month rolling)
1.1
1) Total Recordable Injuries per 1 million working hours
3
2Q impacted by falling prices, but improved demand outlook for new season
2Q 2023
Strong cash conversion in a low-margin environment
Falling prices generated further position losses, recovery is likely in 3Q based on the latest price developments
Positive volume effect from higher premium product deliveries
Improved demand and tighter nitrogen market outlook for the new season
4
Strong cash conversion in a low-margin environment
Strong earnings in 2022, but cash conversion impacted by operating capital build-up
EBITDA ex. SI1
Cash from operations2
MUSD
2,821
1,475
1,276
960
Weaker earnings in 2023, but strong cash conversion due to operating capital release
EBITDA ex. SI1
Cash from operations2
MUSD
1,180
740
677
252
YTD 22
2Q 22
YTD 23
2Q 23
1) EBITDA ex. special items. For definition and reconciliation see Alternative performance measures (APM) section of 2Q report, page 34
5
- Net cash provided by operating activities
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Yara International ASA published this content on 19 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2023 06:10:12 UTC.