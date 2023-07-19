Yara second quarter 2023 1

Yara second-quarter and half-year report 2023

  • Strong cash conversion in a low-margin environment
  • Falling prices generated further position losses, recovery likely in 3Q based on latest price developments
  • Positive volume effect from higher premium product deliveries
  • Improved demand and tighter nitrogen market outlook for new season

Highlights 1)

USD millions, except where indicated otherwise

2Q 2023

Revenue and other income

3,943

Operating income

(250)

EBITDA

237

EBITDA excl. special items

252

Net income/(loss)

(298)

Basic earnings/(loss) per share 2)

(1.18)

Basic earnings/(loss) per share excl. foreign currency exchange gain/(loss) and special

items 2)

(0.36)

Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities

677

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

(270)

Net debt / equity ratio

0.54

Net debt / EBITDA excl. special items (last 12 months) ratio

1.37

Average number of shares outstanding (millions)

254.7

Return on invested capital (ROIC) 3)

(5.6 %)

2Q 2022

1H 2023

6,453

8,104

1,223

(51)

1,514

727

1,475

740

667

(194)

2.61 (0.77)

3.32 0.04

960 1,180

  1. (538)

0.45 0.54

0.79 1.37

254.7 254.7

33.4 % 10.5 %

1H 2022

12,365

2,262

2,837

2,821

1,614

6.31

6.52

1,276

2

0.45

0.79

254.7

17.7 %

Key statistics

Yara production (thousand tonnes) 4)

Ammonia

Finished fertilizer and industrial products, excl. bulk blends

2Q 2023

1,418

4,398

2Q 2022

1H 2023

1H 2022

1,688

2,799

3,411

4,466

8,441

9,328

Yara deliveries (thousand tonnes)

Ammonia trade

Fertilizer

Industrial Product

Total deliveries

412

5,880

1,642

7,934

404

828

847

5,789

10,527

11,912

1,862

3,141

3,663

8,055

14,496

16,422

Yara's Energy prices (USD per MMBtu)

Global weighted average gas cost 5)

10.2

22.6

European weighted average gas cost

14.3

31.0

  1. See page 34-40 for definitions, explanations, and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).
  2. USD per share. Yara currently has no share-based compensation programs resulting in a dilutive effect on earnings per share.
  3. Quarterly numbers annualized. Half-year numbers 12-months rolling average.
  4. Including Yara's share of production in equity-accounted investees, excluding Yara-produced blends.
  5. Excluding Babrala.

12.9 21.7

19.3 30.7

Variance analysis

USD millions

2Q 2023

1H 2023

EBITDA 2023

237

727

EBITDA 2022

1,514

2,837

Reported EBITDA variance

(1,277)

(2,110)

Special items variance (see page 10 for details)

(54)

(29)

EBITDA variance ex special items

(1,223)

(2,081)

Volume/Mix

240

(130)

Margin

(1,440)

(1,952)

Currency translation

13

41

Other

(36)

(40)

Total variance explained

(1,223)

(2,081)

Second quarter

Yara's second-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 83% lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting lower margins with lower selling prices offset a decline in energy costs and improved volume/mix. Total deliveries were 2% lower than a year earlier, but with an increased share of premium product deliveries.

Yara normally has a net position exposure between production and sales order. Steep price decline this quarter resulted in low demand in overseas markets which increased Yara's net position exposure. This price decline generated position losses including new inventory write-downs.

During the quarter, Yara recognized a 168 MUSD impairment of the Tertre production plant, which is reflected in the negative operating income of 250 MUSD. See note 9 for more information.

Europe

EBITDA excluding special items was 71 MUSD negative compared with 325 MUSD positive a year earlier, as lower selling prices more than offset higher deliveries and lower feedstock costs, and triggered inventory write-downs. Deliveries increased by 32%, with an increased share of premium product deliveries, compared to second quarter last year which had historically low deliveries due to the high price environment then. Production was impacted by curtailments in some plants.

Americas

EBITDA excluding special items was 76% lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting lower production margins in North America, lower commercial margins and lower deliveries.

Deliveries were down 11% due to farmers postponing purchases in a declining price environment, as well as sanctions imposed on suppliers from Russia and Belarus impacting deliveries of commodity fertilizers for blending and distribution. However, the share of premium product deliveries increased compared to the same period a year earlier.

Africa & Asia

EBITDA excluding special items was 96% lower than a year earlier, driven by reduced ammonia production margins in Australia, lower commercial margins and lower deliveries. Total deliveries were 7% lower, due to sluggish demand in a declining price environment which also triggered inventory write-downs.

Global Plants & Operational Excellence (GPOE)

EBITDA excluding special items was 91% lower than a year earlier. The result mainly reflects the downward pressure of commodity fertilizer prices despite higher finished fertilizer deliveries.

Industrial Solutions

EBITDA excluding special items was 82% lower than a year earlier, driven by lower deliveries and declining market prices. Total deliveries were down 12%, mainly in Chemical applications EMEA due to reduced industrial activity in Europe, and in Transport Reagents compared with record deliveries a year earlier.

Clean Ammonia

EBITDA excluding special items was 65% lower than a year earlier, driven by lower margins due to lower ammonia prices and higher fixed costs. Total volumes were 2% higher than a year earlier.

First half

Yara's first-half EBITDA excluding special items was 74% lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting lower margins, with lower selling prices triggering inventory write-downs and more than offsetting a decline in energy costs. Total deliveries were down 12% compared to same period a year earlier.

Europe

EBITDA excluding special items was 76 MUSD negative compared with 670 MUSD positive a year earlier, as lower selling prices more than offset lower feedstock costs and triggered inventory write-downs. Deliveries were down 2% compared to the same period last year. Production was impacted by curtailments in several plants.

Americas

EBITDA excluding special items was 65% lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting lower production margins in North America, lower commercial margins and lower deliveries.

Overall deliveries were down 19%, driven by supply overhangs and customers delaying purchases in a declining price environment, as well as sanctions imposed on suppliers from Russia and Belarus impacting deliveries of commodity fertilizers for blending and distribution.

Africa & Asia

EBITDA excluding special items was 72% lower than a year earlier, driven by reduced ammonia production margins in Australia, lower commercial margins and lower deliveries. Total deliveries were 8% lower, due to sluggish demand in a declining price environment, which also triggered inventory write-downs.

Global Plants & Operational Excellence (GPOE)

EBITDA excluding special items was 88% lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting reduced selling prices impacting production margins.

Industrial Solutions

EBITDA excluding special items was 73% lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting lower deliveries and declining market prices. Total deliveries were down 14%, mainly in Chemical applications EMEA due to reduced industrial activity in Europe, and in Transport Reagents compared with record deliveries a year earlier.

Clean Ammonia

EBITDA excluding special items was 56% lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting lower margins due to lower ammonia prices and higher fixed costs.

Production volumes

Thousand tonnes

Ammonia

Urea

Nitrate

NPK

CN

UAN

SSP-based fertilizer

Total Finished Products

2Q 2023

1,418

1,039

1,299

1,432

385

179

63

4,398

2Q 2022

1H 2023

1H 2022

1,688

2,799

3,411

1,081

1,869

2,207

1,201

2,489

2,726

1,463

2,754

2,919

434

820

893

209

361

438

78

147

145

4,466

8,441

9,328

Deliveries

Crop Nutrition deliveries

Thousand tonnes

Urea

Nitrate

NPK

of which Yara-produced compounds

of which blends

CN

UAN

DAP/MAP/SSP

MOP/SOP

Other products

Total Crop Nutrition deliveries

Europe deliveries

Thousand tonnes

Urea

Nitrate

NPK

of which Yara-produced compounds

CN

Other products

Total deliveries Europe

2Q 2023

1,284

1,171

2,050

1,515

524

446

337

186

159

247

5,880

2Q 2023

140

943

497

463

137

357

2,074

2Q 2022

1H 2023

1H 2022

1,317

2,332

2,695

871

2,137

2,232

2,050

3,805

4,134

1,346

2,838

2,743

634

923

1,160

417

768

836

314

522

616

192

252

294

300

228

512

329

482

592

5,789

10,527

11,912

2Q 2022

1H 2022

1H 2023

162

223

346

606

1,674

1,600

361

1,045

952

331

989

888

93

203

187

343

598

730

1,566

3,744

3,815

Americas deliveries

2Q 2023

2Q 2022

1H 2023

1H 2022

Thousand tonnes

Urea

574

499

1,077

1,118

Nitrate

181

198

351

509

NPK

1,127

1,302

1,978

2,462

of which Yara-produced compounds

713

710

1,235

1,305

of which blends

409

546

730

985

CN

271

275

481

544

DAP/MAP/SSP

179

180

226

263

MOP/SOP

136

281

181

462

Other products

218

279

395

451

Total deliveries Americas

2,687

3,014

4,688

5,810

of which North America

884

833

1,608

1,738

of which Brazil

1,355

1,760

2,277

3,248

of which Latin America ex Brazil

447

421

803

824

Africa & Asia deliveries

Thousand tonnes

Urea

Nitrate

NPK

of which Yara-produced compounds

CN

Other products

Total deliveries Africa & Asia

of which Asia of which Africa

2Q 2023

569

47

425

339

39

39

1,119

836

283

2Q 2022

1H 2023

1H 2022

655

1,031

1,231

68

113

123

387

782

720

306

614

551

48

84

105

51

85

108

1,209

2,095

2,287

966

1,554

1,835

243

541

452

Industrial Solutions deliveries

Thousand tonnes

Ammonia 1)

Urea 1)

Nitrate 2)

CN

Other products 3)

Water content in industrial ammonia and urea Total Industrial Solutions deliveries

2Q 2023

2Q 2022

1H 2023

1H 2022

88

125

183

258

324

366

608

746

328

313

618

633

44

49

91

101

365

439

683

809

494

570

959

1,116

1,642

1,862

3,141

3,663

  1. Pure product equivalents.
  2. Including AN Solution.
  3. Including sulfuric acid, ammonia and other minor products.

