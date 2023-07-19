Yara second quarter 2023 1
Yara second-quarter and half-year report 2023
- Strong cash conversion in a low-margin environment
- Falling prices generated further position losses, recovery likely in 3Q based on latest price developments
- Positive volume effect from higher premium product deliveries
- Improved demand and tighter nitrogen market outlook for new season
Highlights 1)
USD millions, except where indicated otherwise
2Q 2023
Revenue and other income
3,943
Operating income
(250)
EBITDA
237
EBITDA excl. special items
252
Net income/(loss)
(298)
Basic earnings/(loss) per share 2)
(1.18)
Basic earnings/(loss) per share excl. foreign currency exchange gain/(loss) and special
items 2)
(0.36)
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities
677
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
(270)
Net debt / equity ratio
0.54
Net debt / EBITDA excl. special items (last 12 months) ratio
1.37
Average number of shares outstanding (millions)
254.7
Return on invested capital (ROIC) 3)
(5.6 %)
2Q 2022
1H 2023
6,453
8,104
1,223
(51)
1,514
727
1,475
740
667
(194)
2.61 (0.77)
3.32 0.04
960 1,180
- (538)
0.45 0.54
0.79 1.37
254.7 254.7
33.4 % 10.5 %
1H 2022
12,365
2,262
2,837
2,821
1,614
6.31
6.52
1,276
2
0.45
0.79
254.7
17.7 %
Key statistics
Yara production (thousand tonnes) 4)
Ammonia
Finished fertilizer and industrial products, excl. bulk blends
2Q 2023
1,418
4,398
2Q 2022
1H 2023
1H 2022
1,688
2,799
3,411
4,466
8,441
9,328
Yara deliveries (thousand tonnes)
Ammonia trade
Fertilizer
Industrial Product
Total deliveries
412
5,880
1,642
7,934
404
828
847
5,789
10,527
11,912
1,862
3,141
3,663
8,055
14,496
16,422
Yara's Energy prices (USD per MMBtu)
Global weighted average gas cost 5)
10.2
22.6
European weighted average gas cost
14.3
31.0
- See page 34-40 for definitions, explanations, and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).
- USD per share. Yara currently has no share-based compensation programs resulting in a dilutive effect on earnings per share.
- Quarterly numbers annualized. Half-year numbers 12-months rolling average.
- Including Yara's share of production in equity-accounted investees, excluding Yara-produced blends.
- Excluding Babrala.
12.9 21.7
19.3 30.7
2 Yara second quarter 2023
Variance analysis
USD millions
2Q 2023
1H 2023
EBITDA 2023
237
727
EBITDA 2022
1,514
2,837
Reported EBITDA variance
(1,277)
(2,110)
Special items variance (see page 10 for details)
(54)
(29)
EBITDA variance ex special items
(1,223)
(2,081)
Volume/Mix
240
(130)
Margin
(1,440)
(1,952)
Currency translation
13
41
Other
(36)
(40)
Total variance explained
(1,223)
(2,081)
Second quarter
Yara's second-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 83% lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting lower margins with lower selling prices offset a decline in energy costs and improved volume/mix. Total deliveries were 2% lower than a year earlier, but with an increased share of premium product deliveries.
Yara normally has a net position exposure between production and sales order. Steep price decline this quarter resulted in low demand in overseas markets which increased Yara's net position exposure. This price decline generated position losses including new inventory write-downs.
During the quarter, Yara recognized a 168 MUSD impairment of the Tertre production plant, which is reflected in the negative operating income of 250 MUSD. See note 9 for more information.
Europe
EBITDA excluding special items was 71 MUSD negative compared with 325 MUSD positive a year earlier, as lower selling prices more than offset higher deliveries and lower feedstock costs, and triggered inventory write-downs. Deliveries increased by 32%, with an increased share of premium product deliveries, compared to second quarter last year which had historically low deliveries due to the high price environment then. Production was impacted by curtailments in some plants.
Americas
EBITDA excluding special items was 76% lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting lower production margins in North America, lower commercial margins and lower deliveries.
Deliveries were down 11% due to farmers postponing purchases in a declining price environment, as well as sanctions imposed on suppliers from Russia and Belarus impacting deliveries of commodity fertilizers for blending and distribution. However, the share of premium product deliveries increased compared to the same period a year earlier.
Africa & Asia
EBITDA excluding special items was 96% lower than a year earlier, driven by reduced ammonia production margins in Australia, lower commercial margins and lower deliveries. Total deliveries were 7% lower, due to sluggish demand in a declining price environment which also triggered inventory write-downs.
Global Plants & Operational Excellence (GPOE)
EBITDA excluding special items was 91% lower than a year earlier. The result mainly reflects the downward pressure of commodity fertilizer prices despite higher finished fertilizer deliveries.
Industrial Solutions
EBITDA excluding special items was 82% lower than a year earlier, driven by lower deliveries and declining market prices. Total deliveries were down 12%, mainly in Chemical applications EMEA due to reduced industrial activity in Europe, and in Transport Reagents compared with record deliveries a year earlier.
Clean Ammonia
EBITDA excluding special items was 65% lower than a year earlier, driven by lower margins due to lower ammonia prices and higher fixed costs. Total volumes were 2% higher than a year earlier.
First half
Yara's first-half EBITDA excluding special items was 74% lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting lower margins, with lower selling prices triggering inventory write-downs and more than offsetting a decline in energy costs. Total deliveries were down 12% compared to same period a year earlier.
Europe
EBITDA excluding special items was 76 MUSD negative compared with 670 MUSD positive a year earlier, as lower selling prices more than offset lower feedstock costs and triggered inventory write-downs. Deliveries were down 2% compared to the same period last year. Production was impacted by curtailments in several plants.
Yara second quarter 2023 3
Americas
EBITDA excluding special items was 65% lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting lower production margins in North America, lower commercial margins and lower deliveries.
Overall deliveries were down 19%, driven by supply overhangs and customers delaying purchases in a declining price environment, as well as sanctions imposed on suppliers from Russia and Belarus impacting deliveries of commodity fertilizers for blending and distribution.
Africa & Asia
EBITDA excluding special items was 72% lower than a year earlier, driven by reduced ammonia production margins in Australia, lower commercial margins and lower deliveries. Total deliveries were 8% lower, due to sluggish demand in a declining price environment, which also triggered inventory write-downs.
Global Plants & Operational Excellence (GPOE)
EBITDA excluding special items was 88% lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting reduced selling prices impacting production margins.
Industrial Solutions
EBITDA excluding special items was 73% lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting lower deliveries and declining market prices. Total deliveries were down 14%, mainly in Chemical applications EMEA due to reduced industrial activity in Europe, and in Transport Reagents compared with record deliveries a year earlier.
Clean Ammonia
EBITDA excluding special items was 56% lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting lower margins due to lower ammonia prices and higher fixed costs.
Production volumes
Thousand tonnes
Ammonia
Urea
Nitrate
NPK
CN
UAN
SSP-based fertilizer
Total Finished Products
2Q 2023
1,418
1,039
1,299
1,432
385
179
63
4,398
2Q 2022
1H 2023
1H 2022
1,688
2,799
3,411
1,081
1,869
2,207
1,201
2,489
2,726
1,463
2,754
2,919
434
820
893
209
361
438
78
147
145
4,466
8,441
9,328
4 Yara second quarter 2023
Deliveries
Crop Nutrition deliveries
Thousand tonnes
Urea
Nitrate
NPK
of which Yara-produced compounds
of which blends
CN
UAN
DAP/MAP/SSP
MOP/SOP
Other products
Total Crop Nutrition deliveries
Europe deliveries
Thousand tonnes
Urea
Nitrate
NPK
of which Yara-produced compounds
CN
Other products
Total deliveries Europe
2Q 2023
1,284
1,171
2,050
1,515
524
446
337
186
159
247
5,880
2Q 2023
140
943
497
463
137
357
2,074
2Q 2022
1H 2023
1H 2022
1,317
2,332
2,695
871
2,137
2,232
2,050
3,805
4,134
1,346
2,838
2,743
634
923
1,160
417
768
836
314
522
616
192
252
294
300
228
512
329
482
592
5,789
10,527
11,912
2Q 2022
1H 2022
1H 2023
162
223
346
606
1,674
1,600
361
1,045
952
331
989
888
93
203
187
343
598
730
1,566
3,744
3,815
Americas deliveries
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
1H 2023
1H 2022
Thousand tonnes
Urea
574
499
1,077
1,118
Nitrate
181
198
351
509
NPK
1,127
1,302
1,978
2,462
of which Yara-produced compounds
713
710
1,235
1,305
of which blends
409
546
730
985
CN
271
275
481
544
DAP/MAP/SSP
179
180
226
263
MOP/SOP
136
281
181
462
Other products
218
279
395
451
Total deliveries Americas
2,687
3,014
4,688
5,810
of which North America
884
833
1,608
1,738
of which Brazil
1,355
1,760
2,277
3,248
of which Latin America ex Brazil
447
421
803
824
Yara second quarter 2023 5
Africa & Asia deliveries
Thousand tonnes
Urea
Nitrate
NPK
of which Yara-produced compounds
CN
Other products
Total deliveries Africa & Asia
of which Asia of which Africa
2Q 2023
569
47
425
339
39
39
1,119
836
283
2Q 2022
1H 2023
1H 2022
655
1,031
1,231
68
113
123
387
782
720
306
614
551
48
84
105
51
85
108
1,209
2,095
2,287
966
1,554
1,835
243
541
452
Industrial Solutions deliveries
Thousand tonnes
Ammonia 1)
Urea 1)
Nitrate 2)
CN
Other products 3)
Water content in industrial ammonia and urea Total Industrial Solutions deliveries
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
1H 2023
1H 2022
88
125
183
258
324
366
608
746
328
313
618
633
44
49
91
101
365
439
683
809
494
570
959
1,116
1,642
1,862
3,141
3,663
- Pure product equivalents.
- Including AN Solution.
- Including sulfuric acid, ammonia and other minor products.
