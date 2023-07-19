Second quarter

Yara's second-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 83% lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting lower margins with lower selling prices offset a decline in energy costs and improved volume/mix. Total deliveries were 2% lower than a year earlier, but with an increased share of premium product deliveries.

Yara normally has a net position exposure between production and sales order. Steep price decline this quarter resulted in low demand in overseas markets which increased Yara's net position exposure. This price decline generated position losses including new inventory write-downs.

During the quarter, Yara recognized a 168 MUSD impairment of the Tertre production plant, which is reflected in the negative operating income of 250 MUSD. See note 9 for more information.

Europe

EBITDA excluding special items was 71 MUSD negative compared with 325 MUSD positive a year earlier, as lower selling prices more than offset higher deliveries and lower feedstock costs, and triggered inventory write-downs. Deliveries increased by 32%, with an increased share of premium product deliveries, compared to second quarter last year which had historically low deliveries due to the high price environment then. Production was impacted by curtailments in some plants.

Americas

EBITDA excluding special items was 76% lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting lower production margins in North America, lower commercial margins and lower deliveries.

Deliveries were down 11% due to farmers postponing purchases in a declining price environment, as well as sanctions imposed on suppliers from Russia and Belarus impacting deliveries of commodity fertilizers for blending and distribution. However, the share of premium product deliveries increased compared to the same period a year earlier.