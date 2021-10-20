Yara International : 3Q 2021 Presentation

Yara International ASA 2021 Third quarter results
20 October 2021
Cautionary note
This presentation contains forward-looking information and statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Yara and/or industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "aims", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "foresees", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "targets", and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, reflect current views with respect to future events, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause the actual business, financial performance, results or the industry and markets in which Yara operates to differ materially from the statements expressed or implied in this presentation by such forward-looking statements. No representation is made that any of these forward-looking statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecasted results will be achieved, and you are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.
2
Our ambition is zero injuries
0
1Q16
1) Total Recordable Injuries per 1 million working hours
Improved returns demonstrate business model resilience
|
ROIC1 12M rolling
|
|
|
|
ROIC 12M rolling
|
|
|
|
Salitre impairment2 (2.3 pp)
|
7.9 %
|
8.3%
|
|
6.1 %
|
|
|
3.7 %
|
|
|
|
3Q
|
3Q
|
3Q
|
3Q
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
-
Improved returns reflecting higher prices
-
8.3% ROIC1, up from 7.9% a year earlier
-
~40% ammonia curtailment in Europe
|
1)
|
For definition and reconciliation of ROIC, see APM section in 3Q report, page 31
|
4
|
2)
|
Effect of Salitre impairment on 3Q21 ROIC: calculated by increasing NOPAT by 266 MUSD (impairment of 355 MUSD with a 25% tax rate). This implies a ROIC excluding Salitre impairment of 10.6%
(NOPAT: 1,206 MUSD divided by invested capital of 11,353 MUSD).
Natural gas spike in Europe has triggered significant curtailments and driven up global nitrogen prices
Curtailed production capacity
Ammonia production capacity p.a. in million tons
Curtailed In operation
4.8
1.93.6
|
Yara Europe ammonia curtailments currently amount
|
to around ~40% of capacity
|
High Yara flexibility; unprofitable production curtailed
|
and replaced with sourcing, from other Yara plants
|
and from global trade
|
Limited impact on finished fertilizer production to date;
|
Yara is closely monitoring the situation going forward
|
Yara is committed to supplying customers provided
|
sufficient margins are available
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Yara International ASA published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 06:10:04 UTC.