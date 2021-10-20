Yara International : 3Q 2021 Report

Yara's third-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 37% higher compared with a year earlier, mainly reflecting improved margins. Net income was negative USD 143 million compared with positive USD 340 million a year earlier. Excluding currency effects and special items, the basic earnings per share was USD 1.33 compared with USD 0.88 per share in third quarter 2020.
Highlights 1)
USD millions, except where indicated otherwise
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Revenue and other income
4,486
3,083
11,576
8,803
Operating income
121
384
920
966
EBITDA
750
645
2,135
1,739
EBITDA excl. special items
765
558
2,126
1,650
Net income
(143)
340
410
444
Basic earnings per share 2)
(0.56)
1.27
1.59
1.65
Basic earnings per share excl. foreign currency translation and special items 2)
1.33
0.88
3.54
2.32
Net cash provided by operating activities
(91)
659
1,523
1,587
Net cash used in investing activities
(227)
854
(575)
516
Net debt/equity ratio
0.48
0.27
0.48
0.27
Net debt/EBITDA excl. special items (last 12 months) ratio
1.31
1.04
1.31
1.04
Average number of shares outstanding (millions)
254.7
267.9
257.5
269.0
Return on invested capital (ROIC) 3)
4.1 %
10.4 %
8.3 %
7.9 %
Key statistics
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Yara production (thousand tonnes) 4)
Ammonia
1,819
1,949
5,503
5,740
Finished fertiliser and industrial products, excl. bulk blends
5,453
5,358
15,687
15,777
Yara deliveries (thousand tonnes)
Ammonia trade
471
484
1,518
1,428
Fertiliser
7,565
7,756
21,770
22,185
Industrial Product
1,917
1,884
5,527
5,147
Total deliveries
9,954
10,124
28,815
28,759
Yara's Energy prices (USD per MMBtu)
Global weighted average gas cost 5)
9.5
3.1
7.4
3.6
European weighted average gas cost
11.7
2.4
8.7
3.3
See page 29-34 for definitions, explanations and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).
USD per share. Yara currently has no share-based compensation programs resulting in a dilutive effect on earnings per share.
Quarterly numbers annualized. Year-to-date numbers 12-months rolling average.
Including Yara share of production in equity-accounted investees, excluding Yara-produced blends.
Excluding Babrala.
Variance analysis
USD millions
3Q 2021
EBITDA 2021
750
EBITDA 2020
645
Reported EBITDA variance
105
Special items variance (see page 7 for details)
(102)
EBITDA variance ex special items
207
Volume/Mix
(12)
Margin
240
Currency translation
(4)
Other
(16)
Total variance explained
207
Third quarter
Yara's third-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 37% higher than a year earlier, mainly reflecting higher prices more than offsetting increased energy costs.
Europe
EBITDA excluding special items was 37% higher than a year earlier, as higher prices more than offset lower deliveries and increased feedstock costs. Deliveries decreased with 9% in an overall slow market where customers were reluctant to take positions early in the season.
Americas
EBITDA excluding special items was 57% higher than a year earlier, as increased nitrogen prices more than offset energy costs and inventory write-down. Particularly strong ammonia and urea production margins.
Africa & Asia
EBITDA excluding special items was 189% higher than a year
earlier, mainly reflecting improved ammonia production margins.
Global Plants & Operational Excellence (GPOE)
EBITDA excluding special items was 23% higher than a year earlier, as higher nitrogen and phosphate prices more than offset increased energy costs. Deliveries to other operating segments increased 16% due to improved reliability for production of finished goods.
Clean Ammonia
EBITDA excluding special items was 32% higher than a year earlier, mainly reflecting increased commission income due to higher ammonia prices.
Industrial Solutions
EBITDA excluding special items was 33% lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting higher gas costs for the European sites. This was partly offset by higher deliveries as demand for industrial nitrogen remains strong.
Production volumes
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
Thousand tonnes
Ammonia
1,819
1,949
of which equity-accounted investees
-
-
Urea
1,186
1,280
of which equity-accounted investees
-
-
Nitrate
1,620
1,667
NPK
1,764
1,588
CN
477
389
UAN
249
241
SSP-based fertiliser
158
191
MAP
-
3
Total Finished Products 1)
5,453
5,358
1) Including Yara share of production in equity-accounted investees, excluding Yara-produced blends.
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
5,503 5,740
181
3,574 3,945
268
4,725 4,821
4,783 4,587
1,329
1,225
689
719
434
47
15,687 15,777
Deliveries
Crop Nutrition deliveries
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Thousand tonnes
Urea
1,465
1,515
4,634
4,481
Nitrate
1,325
1,384
4,087
4,399
NPK
2,941
2,927
7,672
7,775
of which Yara-produced compounds
1,635
1,631
4,684
4,650
of which blends
1,208
1,166
2,616
2,755
CN
413
372
1,371
1,233
UAN
297
291
1,058
1,152
DAP/MAP/SSP
280
353
762
802
MOP/SOP
534
575
1,200
1,141
Other products
310
340
987
1,200
Total Crop Nutrition deliveries
7,565
7,756
21,770
22,185
Europe deliveries
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Thousand tonnes
Urea
203
204
760
757
Nitrate
895
1,043
2,815
3,353
NPK
557
593
1,951
2,064
of which Yara-produced compounds
529
569
1,831
1,948
CN
100
94
365
356
Other products
350
368
1,171
1,259
Total deliveries Europe
2,106
2,302
7,062
7,790
Americas deliveries
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Thousand tonnes
Urea
620
693
2,036
2,030
Nitrate
296
257
965
850
NPK
1,935
1,884
4,358
4,438
of which Yara-produced compounds
743
673
1,733
1,622
of which blends
1,121
1,099
2,309
2,483
CN
260
231
862
753
DAP/MAP/SSP
258
331
687
716
MOP/SOP
514
557
1,120
1,079
Other products
239
251
816
999
Total deliveries Americas
4,122
4,205
10,844
10,863
of which North America
643
705
2,665
2,649
of which Brazil
2,878
2,960
6,556
6,715
of which Latin America ex Brazil
602
540
1,623
1,499
Africa & Asia deliveries
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Thousand tonnes
Urea
641
617
1,838
1,695
Nitrate
134
84
307
197
NPK
449
450
1,363
1,272
of which Yara-produced compounds
363
389
1,120
1,080
CN
53
47
144
124
Other products
60
52
212
243
Total deliveries Africa & Asia
1,337
1,249
3,864
3,532
of which Asia
989
976
2,951
2,664
of which Africa
349
273
913
867
Industrial Solutions deliveries
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Thousand tonnes
Ammonia 1)
125
123
408
401
Urea 1)
421
407
1,227
1,170
Nitrate 2)
338
281
916
830
CN
53
50
145
134
Other products 3)
454
525
1,280
1,196
Water content in industrial ammonia and urea
527
498
1,551
1,416
Total Industrial Solutions deliveries
1,917
1,884
5,527
5,147
Pure product equivalents.
Including AN Solution.
Including sulphuric acid, ammonia and other minor products.
Financial items
USD millions
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Interest income
15
14
48
43
Dividends and net gain/(loss) on securities
-
-
-
-
Interest income and other financial income
15
14
48
43
Interest expense
(34)
(35)
(94)
(105)
Net interest expense on net pension liability
(1)
(1)
(3)
(3)
Net foreign currency translation gain/(loss)
(148)
26
(160)
(341)
Other
(7)
(6)
(23)
(28)
Interest expense and foreign currency translation gain/(loss)
(190)
(17)
(281)
(478)
Net financial income/(expense)
(175)
(3)
(232)
(435)
The variance in financial items compared with third quarter 2020 primarily reflects a net foreign currency translation loss of USD 148 million this quarter, compared with a gain of USD 26 million in the same quarter a year ago.
The net foreign currency translation loss this quarter stems mainly from the US dollar denominated debt positions against Brazilian real and Norwegian krone as the US dollar appreciation against those currencies was 9% and 3% respectively. The remaining loss stems from internal funding positions in Brazilian real against both euro and the Norwegian krone. In the same quarter a year ago, a gain on Yara's US dollar denominated debt positions was partly offset by losses on internal funding positions.
At the start of fourth quarter 2021, the US dollar denominated debt position generating currency effects in the
income statement is approximately USD 2,150 million, with the exposure primarily towards the Norwegian krone.
Yara's accounting policy regarding foreign currency transactions is described on page 15 and in the integrated report for 2020 on page 118.
Interest expense this quarter was around the same level as in third quarter a year ago, as the effect of an average gross debt level around USD 180 million lower was offset by a reduction in capitalized interest.
Net financial expense for the first nine months is USD 203 million lower than a year ago, with the variance mainly explained by a lower net foreign currency translation loss on internal funding positions.
Income tax
The tax cost for the quarter is USD 92 million despite a loss before tax of USD 50 million. The impairment of the Salitre project is recognized without any related tax effect.
Excluding this special item, the effective tax rate would have been 30%. The effective tax rate is also impacted by currency loss on certain deferred tax assets.
Cash Flow
Yara's cash flow from operations in third quarter 2021 was USD 750 million lower than a year earlier mainly reflecting a significant increase of operating capital during the quarter compared to a reduction in the same period last year. The increase in operating capital was driven by a reduction of seasonal prepayments in Brazil and higher inventory values due to surging energy and commodity prices. When adjusting
for Qafco proceeds of USD 1 billion received last year, Yara's investing cash flow in the period increased by USD 81 million compared to a year earlier. The funding cash flow mainly reflects payment of additional dividends of USD 554 million in September and redemption of shares held on behalf of the Norwegian state in July of USD 195 million.
