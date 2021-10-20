Yara International : 3Q 2021 Report

Third quarter

Yara's third-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 37% higher than a year earlier, mainly reflecting higher prices more than offsetting increased energy costs.

Europe

EBITDA excluding special items was 37% higher than a year earlier, as higher prices more than offset lower deliveries and increased feedstock costs. Deliveries decreased with 9% in an overall slow market where customers were reluctant to take positions early in the season.

Americas

EBITDA excluding special items was 57% higher than a year earlier, as increased nitrogen prices more than offset energy costs and inventory write-down. Particularly strong ammonia and urea production margins.

Africa & Asia

EBITDA excluding special items was 189% higher than a year