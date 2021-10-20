Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Yara International ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 10/19 10:27:31 am
427.1 NOK   -0.67%
02:11aYARA INTERNATIONAL : 3Q 2021 Report
PU
02:11aYARA INTERNATIONAL : 3Q 2021 Presentation
PU
02:00aYARA INTERNATIONAL : reports improved returns
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yara International : 3Q 2021 Report

10/20/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yara third quarter 2021 1

Yara third-quarter report 2021

Improved returns reflecting higher prices

8.3% ROIC 1), up from 7.9% a year earlier

40% ammonia curtailment in Europe

Yara's third-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 37% higher compared with a year earlier, mainly reflecting improved margins. Net income was negative USD 143 million compared with positive USD 340 million a year earlier. Excluding currency effects and special items, the basic earnings per share was USD 1.33 compared with USD 0.88 per share in third quarter 2020.

Highlights 1)

USD millions, except where indicated otherwise

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Revenue and other income

4,486

3,083

11,576

8,803

Operating income

121

384

920

966

EBITDA

750

645

2,135

1,739

EBITDA excl. special items

765

558

2,126

1,650

Net income

(143)

340

410

444

Basic earnings per share 2)

(0.56)

1.27

1.59

1.65

Basic earnings per share excl. foreign currency translation and special items 2)

1.33

0.88

3.54

2.32

Net cash provided by operating activities

(91)

659

1,523

1,587

Net cash used in investing activities

(227)

854

(575)

516

Net debt/equity ratio

0.48

0.27

0.48

0.27

Net debt/EBITDA excl. special items (last 12 months) ratio

1.31

1.04

1.31

1.04

Average number of shares outstanding (millions)

254.7

267.9

257.5

269.0

Return on invested capital (ROIC) 3)

4.1 %

10.4 %

8.3 %

7.9 %

Key statistics

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Yara production (thousand tonnes) 4)

Ammonia

1,819

1,949

5,503

5,740

Finished fertiliser and industrial products, excl. bulk blends

5,453

5,358

15,687

15,777

Yara deliveries (thousand tonnes)

Ammonia trade

471

484

1,518

1,428

Fertiliser

7,565

7,756

21,770

22,185

Industrial Product

1,917

1,884

5,527

5,147

Total deliveries

9,954

10,124

28,815

28,759

Yara's Energy prices (USD per MMBtu)

Global weighted average gas cost 5)

9.5

3.1

7.4

3.6

European weighted average gas cost

11.7

2.4

8.7

3.3

  1. See page 29-34 for definitions, explanations and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).
  2. USD per share. Yara currently has no share-based compensation programs resulting in a dilutive effect on earnings per share.
  3. Quarterly numbers annualized. Year-to-date numbers 12-months rolling average.
  4. Including Yara share of production in equity-accounted investees, excluding Yara-produced blends.
  5. Excluding Babrala.

2 Yara third quarter 2021

Variance analysis

USD millions

3Q 2021

EBITDA 2021

750

EBITDA 2020

645

Reported EBITDA variance

105

Special items variance (see page 7 for details)

(102)

EBITDA variance ex special items

207

Volume/Mix

(12)

Margin

240

Currency translation

(4)

Other

(16)

Total variance explained

207

Third quarter

Yara's third-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 37% higher than a year earlier, mainly reflecting higher prices more than offsetting increased energy costs.

Europe

EBITDA excluding special items was 37% higher than a year earlier, as higher prices more than offset lower deliveries and increased feedstock costs. Deliveries decreased with 9% in an overall slow market where customers were reluctant to take positions early in the season.

Americas

EBITDA excluding special items was 57% higher than a year earlier, as increased nitrogen prices more than offset energy costs and inventory write-down. Particularly strong ammonia and urea production margins.

Africa & Asia

EBITDA excluding special items was 189% higher than a year

earlier, mainly reflecting improved ammonia production margins.

Global Plants & Operational Excellence (GPOE)

EBITDA excluding special items was 23% higher than a year earlier, as higher nitrogen and phosphate prices more than offset increased energy costs. Deliveries to other operating segments increased 16% due to improved reliability for production of finished goods.

Clean Ammonia

EBITDA excluding special items was 32% higher than a year earlier, mainly reflecting increased commission income due to higher ammonia prices.

Industrial Solutions

EBITDA excluding special items was 33% lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting higher gas costs for the European sites. This was partly offset by higher deliveries as demand for industrial nitrogen remains strong.

Production volumes

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

Thousand tonnes

Ammonia

1,819

1,949

of which equity-accounted investees

-

-

Urea

1,186

1,280

of which equity-accounted investees

-

-

Nitrate

1,620

1,667

NPK

1,764

1,588

CN

477

389

UAN

249

241

SSP-based fertiliser

158

191

MAP

-

3

Total Finished Products 1)

5,453

5,358

1) Including Yara share of production in equity-accounted investees, excluding Yara-produced blends.

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

5,503 5,740

  • 181

3,574 3,945

  • 268
    4,725 4,821
    4,783 4,587

1,329

1,225

689

719

  1. 434
  1. 47

15,687 15,777

Yara third quarter 2021 3

Deliveries

Crop Nutrition deliveries

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Thousand tonnes

Urea

1,465

1,515

4,634

4,481

Nitrate

1,325

1,384

4,087

4,399

NPK

2,941

2,927

7,672

7,775

of which Yara-produced compounds

1,635

1,631

4,684

4,650

of which blends

1,208

1,166

2,616

2,755

CN

413

372

1,371

1,233

UAN

297

291

1,058

1,152

DAP/MAP/SSP

280

353

762

802

MOP/SOP

534

575

1,200

1,141

Other products

310

340

987

1,200

Total Crop Nutrition deliveries

7,565

7,756

21,770

22,185

Europe deliveries

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Thousand tonnes

Urea

203

204

760

757

Nitrate

895

1,043

2,815

3,353

NPK

557

593

1,951

2,064

of which Yara-produced compounds

529

569

1,831

1,948

CN

100

94

365

356

Other products

350

368

1,171

1,259

Total deliveries Europe

2,106

2,302

7,062

7,790

Americas deliveries

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Thousand tonnes

Urea

620

693

2,036

2,030

Nitrate

296

257

965

850

NPK

1,935

1,884

4,358

4,438

of which Yara-produced compounds

743

673

1,733

1,622

of which blends

1,121

1,099

2,309

2,483

CN

260

231

862

753

DAP/MAP/SSP

258

331

687

716

MOP/SOP

514

557

1,120

1,079

Other products

239

251

816

999

Total deliveries Americas

4,122

4,205

10,844

10,863

of which North America

643

705

2,665

2,649

of which Brazil

2,878

2,960

6,556

6,715

of which Latin America ex Brazil

602

540

1,623

1,499

4 Yara third quarter 2021

Africa & Asia deliveries

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Thousand tonnes

Urea

641

617

1,838

1,695

Nitrate

134

84

307

197

NPK

449

450

1,363

1,272

of which Yara-produced compounds

363

389

1,120

1,080

CN

53

47

144

124

Other products

60

52

212

243

Total deliveries Africa & Asia

1,337

1,249

3,864

3,532

of which Asia

989

976

2,951

2,664

of which Africa

349

273

913

867

Industrial Solutions deliveries

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Thousand tonnes

Ammonia 1)

125

123

408

401

Urea 1)

421

407

1,227

1,170

Nitrate 2)

338

281

916

830

CN

53

50

145

134

Other products 3)

454

525

1,280

1,196

Water content in industrial ammonia and urea

527

498

1,551

1,416

Total Industrial Solutions deliveries

1,917

1,884

5,527

5,147

  1. Pure product equivalents.
  2. Including AN Solution.
  3. Including sulphuric acid, ammonia and other minor products.

Yara third quarter 2021 5

Financial items

USD millions

3Q 2021

3Q 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Interest income

15

14

48

43

Dividends and net gain/(loss) on securities

-

-

-

-

Interest income and other financial income

15

14

48

43

Interest expense

(34)

(35)

(94)

(105)

Net interest expense on net pension liability

(1)

(1)

(3)

(3)

Net foreign currency translation gain/(loss)

(148)

26

(160)

(341)

Other

(7)

(6)

(23)

(28)

Interest expense and foreign currency translation gain/(loss)

(190)

(17)

(281)

(478)

Net financial income/(expense)

(175)

(3)

(232)

(435)

The variance in financial items compared with third quarter 2020 primarily reflects a net foreign currency translation loss of USD 148 million this quarter, compared with a gain of USD 26 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The net foreign currency translation loss this quarter stems mainly from the US dollar denominated debt positions against Brazilian real and Norwegian krone as the US dollar appreciation against those currencies was 9% and 3% respectively. The remaining loss stems from internal funding positions in Brazilian real against both euro and the Norwegian krone. In the same quarter a year ago, a gain on Yara's US dollar denominated debt positions was partly offset by losses on internal funding positions.

At the start of fourth quarter 2021, the US dollar denominated debt position generating currency effects in the

income statement is approximately USD 2,150 million, with the exposure primarily towards the Norwegian krone.

Yara's accounting policy regarding foreign currency transactions is described on page 15 and in the integrated report for 2020 on page 118.

Interest expense this quarter was around the same level as in third quarter a year ago, as the effect of an average gross debt level around USD 180 million lower was offset by a reduction in capitalized interest.

Net financial expense for the first nine months is USD 203 million lower than a year ago, with the variance mainly explained by a lower net foreign currency translation loss on internal funding positions.

Income tax

The tax cost for the quarter is USD 92 million despite a loss before tax of USD 50 million. The impairment of the Salitre project is recognized without any related tax effect.

Excluding this special item, the effective tax rate would have been 30%. The effective tax rate is also impacted by currency loss on certain deferred tax assets.

Cash Flow

Yara's cash flow from operations in third quarter 2021 was USD 750 million lower than a year earlier mainly reflecting a significant increase of operating capital during the quarter compared to a reduction in the same period last year. The increase in operating capital was driven by a reduction of seasonal prepayments in Brazil and higher inventory values due to surging energy and commodity prices. When adjusting

for Qafco proceeds of USD 1 billion received last year, Yara's investing cash flow in the period increased by USD 81 million compared to a year earlier. The funding cash flow mainly reflects payment of additional dividends of USD 554 million in September and redemption of shares held on behalf of the Norwegian state in July of USD 195 million.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 06:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
02:11aYARA INTERNATIONAL : 3Q 2021 Report
PU
02:11aYARA INTERNATIONAL : 3Q 2021 Presentation
PU
02:00aYARA INTERNATIONAL : reports improved returns
AQ
10/18REMINDER : Program for the publication of Yara International ASA third quarter results 202..
AQ
10/14YARA INTERNATIONAL : Consensus estimates - 14 October 2021
PU
10/11YARA INTERNATIONAL : makes Fortune's Change the World list
PU
10/11YARA : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/11YARA : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
10/08YARA INTERNATIONAL : Growth Ventures invests in one of Latin America's top venture capital..
PU
10/06YARA INTERNATIONAL : Program for the publication of Yara International ASA third quarter r..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 132 B 15 757 M 15 757 M
Net income 2021 8 410 M 1 008 M 1 008 M
Net Debt 2021 29 333 M 3 515 M 3 515 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 10,0%
Capitalization 109 B 13 022 M 13 035 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 15 552
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Duration : Period :
Yara International ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 427,10 NOK
Average target price 450,14 NOK
Spread / Average Target 5,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Røsæg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA19.97%13 022
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD251.81%26 558
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY113.90%21 804
THE MOSAIC COMPANY81.96%15 906
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.57.50%13 114
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.42.49%5 358