  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Yara International ASA
  News
  7. Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:06 2022-10-20 am EDT
445.40 NOK   +4.41%
Yara International : 3Q 2022 Presentation

10/20/2022 | 02:20am EDT
Yara International ASA 2022 Third-quarter results

20 October 2022

Cautionary note

This presentation contains forward-looking information and statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Yara and/or industry and markets in which it operates. Forward- looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "aims", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "foresees", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "targets", and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, reflect current views with respect to future events, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause the actual business, financial performance, results or the industry and markets in which Yara operates to differ materially from the statements expressed or implied in this presentation by such forward-looking statements. No representation is made that any of these forward-looking statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecasted results will be achieved, and you are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

2

People

Our ambition is zero injuries

TRI1 (12-month rolling)

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.2

1.0

0.0

1Q16

3Q22

1) Total Recordable Injuries per 1 million working hours

3

Resilient Yara business model

3Q 2022

Strong performance, optimizing Yara operations amid supply disruptions and gas price volatility

Strong margins with improved returns across all commercial segments, more than offsetting lower deliveries

Production impacted by gas-related curtailments and reliability issues

NOK 10 per share additional dividend proposed and the Board will also consider further cash returns including share buy-backs in the coming quarters

4

Global and flexible business model with strong returns in challenging markets

6

4

2

0

-2

-4

Challenging European energy markets (TTF USD/MMBTU)

54,8

5,1

10,4

5,9

8,3

10,5

4,4

6,6

3,6

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

Robust earnings from global portfolio hedge (EBITDA1 BUSD)

GDP annual growth FY EBITDA

4,6

3,4

2,9

2,9

2,9

2,6

2,5

2,4

2,4

2,2

2,2

1,5

0,9

1,7

1,4

1,5

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

Solid shareholder returns (Share price with dividends reinvested - NOK2)

262

518

740

311

271

271

459

152

440

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

Lower relative valuation (EV/EBITDA3)

24

13

11

13

12

7

7

8

8

5

5

5

7

6

7

3

07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22

  1. EBITDA excludes special items and is full year EBITDA except 2022 which is Q3 Last Twelve Months. EBITDA figures are presented as reported for the relevant year, and later IFRS changes are not adjusted for. EBITDA

2)

for 2018 and earlier are not adjusted for IFRS 16. For definition and reconciliation of EBITDA excl special items, see APM section in 3Q report on page 32.

5

Stock prices shown are monthly averages, October 2022 is a partial month ending October 19, 2022

3)

Source: Bloomberg

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 06:18:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
