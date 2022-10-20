Advanced search
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:06 2022-10-20 am EDT
445.40 NOK   +4.41%
02:20aYara International : 3Q 2022 Report
PU
02:20aYara International : 3Q 2022 Presentation
PU
02:12aYara to pay extra dividend as Q3 earnings beat forecast
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yara International : 3Q 2022 Report

10/20/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yara third-quarter report 2022

  • Strong performance, optimizing Yara operations amid supply disruptions and gas price volatility
  • Strong margins with improved returns across all commercial segments, more than offsetting lower deliveries
  • Production impacted by gas-related curtailments and reliability issues
  • NOK 10 per share additional dividend proposed and the Board will also consider further cash returns including share buy-backs in the coming quarters

Yara's third-quarter net income was USD 402 million compared with a net loss of USD 143 million a year earlier, mainly reflecting improved margins this quarter and lower net income in third quarter a year earlier due to impairment loss of USD 366 million. Excluding special items, EBITDA was USD 1,001 million compared with USD 765 million in third quarter 2021.

Highlights 1)

USD millions, except where indicated otherwise

3Q 2022

3Q 2021

YTD 2022

Revenue and other income

6,222

4,486

18,587

Operating income

787

121

3,050

EBITDA

1,057

750

3,894

EBITDA excl. special items

1,001

765

3,822

Net income

402

(143)

2,016

Basic earnings per share 2)

1.57

(0.56)

7.88

Basic earnings per share excl. foreign currency translation and special items 2)

2.00

1.33

8.52

Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities

103

(91)

1,378

Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities

(238)

(227)

(236)

Net debt/equity ratio

0.45

0.48

0.45

Net debt/EBITDA excl. special items (last 12 months) ratio

0.77

1.31

0.77

Average number of shares outstanding (millions)

254.7

254.7

254.7

Return on invested capital (ROIC) 3)

21.5 %

4.1 %

22.0 %

YTD 2021

11,576

920

2,135

2,126

410

1.59

3.54

1,523

(575)

0.48

1.31

257.5

8.3 %

Key statistics

Yara production (thousand tonnes) 4)

Ammonia

Finished fertiliser and industrial products, excl. bulk blends

Yara deliveries (thousand tonnes)

Ammonia trade

Fertiliser

Industrial Product

Total deliveries

Yara's Energy prices (USD per MMBtu)

Global weighted average gas cost 5)

European weighted average gas cost

3Q 2022

3Q 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

1,531

1,819

4,942

5,503

4,601

5,453

13,929

15,687

471

1,304

1,518

457

5,629

7,588

17,535

21,786

1,851

1,919

5,514

5,535

7,937

9,979

24,353

28,839

9.5

22.4

7.4

23.9

34.5

11.5

31.9

8.6

  1. See page 32-39 for definitions, explanations and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).
  2. USD per share. Yara currently has no share-based compensation programs resulting in a dilutive effect on earnings per share.
  3. Quarterly numbers annualized. Year-to-date numbers 12-months rolling average.
  4. Including Yara share of production in equity-accounted investees, excluding Yara-produced blends.
  5. Excluding Babrala.

2 Yara third quarter 2022

Variance analysis

USD millions

3Q 2022

EBITDA 2022

1,057

EBITDA 2021

750

Reported EBITDA variance

307

Special items variance (see page 7 for details)

72

EBITDA variance ex special items

235

Volume/Mix

(209)

Margin

438

Currency translation

43

Other

(37)

Total variance explained

235

Yara's third-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 235 MUSD higher than a year earlier, mainly reflecting improved margins with higher selling prices more than offsetting increased production costs, lower deliveries and increased fixed costs.

Europe

EBITDA excluding special items was 160 MUSD higher than a year earlier, as higher fertilizer prices more than offset increased production costs. Deliveries were down 6% driven by the significant decline in commodity fertilizer deliveries.

Americas

EBITDA excluding special items was 101 MUSD higher than a year earlier, mainly reflecting increased nitrogen upgrading margins in North America as a result of a tight global nitrogen market. Overall deliveries were down 35% due to demand reduction driven by higher prices, reliability issues in North American plants and sanctions on Russian and Belarusian suppliers which mainly impacted commodity fertilizer deliveries.

Africa & Asia

EBITDA excluding special items was 53 MUSD higher than a year earlier driven by higher ammonia production margins in

Pilbara and improved margins on premium products. Total deliveries were 28% lower as high fertilizer prices and weaker farmer profitability in several countries impacted demand.

Global Plants & Operational Excellence (GPOE)

EBITDA excluding special items was 240 MUSD lower than a year earlier, as higher energy and raw material costs led to a significant drop in production margins. Deliveries to other Yara regions declined by 24%, due to a combination of reliability issues and gas-related curtailments.

Industrial Solutions

EBITDA excluding special items was 58 MUSD higher than a year earlier, driven by higher market prices in Europe amid increased production costs and supply shortages across the industry. Deliveries were down 4% mainly in the base chemical unit which saw lower demand as some customers have reduced or stopped production in Europe.

Clean Ammonia

EBITDA excluding special items was 28 MUSD higher than last year primarily driven by higher ammonia prices. Deliveries were in line with last year as sourcing from Russia was replaced by alternative supply from other countries and Yara's overseas assets.

Production volumes

3Q 2022

3Q 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Thousand tonnes

Ammonia

1,531

1,819

4,942

5,503

Urea

861

1,186

3,068

3,574

Nitrate

1,448

1,620

4,173

4,725

NPK

1,627

1,764

4,555

4,783

CN

449

477

1,342

1,329

UAN

168

249

606

689

SSP-based fertiliser

49

158

185

573

MAP

-

-

-

14

Total Finished Products

4,601

5,453

13,929

15,687

Yara third quarter 2022 3

Deliveries

Crop Nutrition deliveries

3Q 2022

3Q 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Thousand tonnes

Urea

1,006

1,467

3,702

4,637

Nitrate

1,183

1,327

3,415

4,091

NPK

2,212

2,966

6,333

7,695

of which Yara-produced compounds

1,468

1,649

4,210

4,698

of which blends

697

1,219

1,845

2,624

CN

341

405

1,185

1,351

UAN

242

297

859

1,058

DAP/MAP/SSP

150

280

442

762

MOP/SOP

261

534

772

1,200

Other products

234

312

827

992

Total Crop Nutrition deliveries

5,629

7,588

17,535

21,786

Europe deliveries

3Q 2022

3Q 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Thousand tonnes

Urea

107

203

454

760

Nitrate

931

897

2,531

2,819

NPK

557

557

1,508

1,951

of which Yara-produced compounds

536

529

1,423

1,831

CN

73

98

260

359

Other products

310

348

1,040

1,167

Total deliveries Europe

1,979

2,104

5,793

7,055

Americas deliveries

3Q 2022

3Q 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Thousand tonnes

Urea

387

622

1,505

2,040

Nitrate

180

296

688

965

NPK

1,381

1,959

3,831

4,381

of which Yara-produced compounds

726

757

2,030

1,747

of which blends

621

1,131

1,593

2,318

CN

217

255

770

850

DAP/MAP/SSP

138

258

399

687

MOP/SOP

239

514

701

1,120

Other products

146

244

598

827

Total deliveries Americas

2,688

4,149

8,492

10,870

of which North America

436

643

2,173

2,665

of which Brazil

1,763

2,904

5,006

6,582

of which Latin America ex Brazil

489

602

1,313

1,623

4 Yara third quarter 2022

Africa & Asia deliveries

3Q 2022

3Q 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Thousand tonnes

Urea

512

641

1,743

1,838

Nitrate

73

134

196

307

NPK

274

449

994

1,363

of which Yara-produced compounds

206

363

757

1,120

CN

50

52

156

143

Other products

54

60

161

211

Total deliveries Africa & Asia

963

1,336

3,250

3,861

of which Asia

715

987

2,550

2,950

of which Africa

248

349

700

912

Industrial Solutions deliveries

3Q 2022

3Q 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Thousand tonnes

Ammonia 1)

103

126

360

409

Urea 1)

357

421

1,104

1,227

Nitrate 2)

346

338

978

916

CN

52

55

153

152

Other products 3)

483

454

1,292

1,280

Water content in industrial ammonia and urea

510

527

1,626

1,551

Total Industrial Solutions deliveries

1,851

1,919

5,514

5,535

  1. Pure product equivalents.
  2. Including AN Solution.
  3. Including sulphuric acid, ammonia and other minor products.

Yara third quarter 2022 5

Financial items

USD millions

3Q 2022

3Q 2021

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

Interest income

29

15

75

48

Interest income and other financial income

29

15

75

48

Interest expense

(62)

(34)

(175)

(94)

Net interest expense on net pension liability

(1)

(1)

(3)

(3)

Net foreign currency translation gain/(loss)

(211)

(148)

(256)

(160)

Other

(14)

(7)

(29)

(23)

Interest expense and foreign currency translation gain/(loss)

(288)

(190)

(462)

(281)

Net financial income/(expense)

(259)

(175)

(387)

(232)

The variance in financial items primarily reflects a higher interest expense and a higher net foreign currency translation loss this quarter, compared with the same quarter a year ago.

The increase in interest expense reflects both higher floating interest rates and a higher portion of the gross debt established in Latin American countries. The average gross debt level was around USD 150 million higher than a year earlier.

A significant appreciation of the US dollar against Yara's other main currencies generated a loss on Yara's US dollar denominated debt positions. Internal funding positions, mainly in European euro against the Norwegian krone,

generated a modest gain. In the same quarter a year ago, most of the reported loss also stemmed from the US dollar denominated debt positions. In that quarter there was an additional loss on internal funding positions, primarily in Brazilian real against the European euro and the Norwegian krone.

At the end of the third quarter, the US dollar denominated debt position generating currency effects in the income statement was approximately USD 2,700 million, with the exposure primarily towards the Norwegian krone.

Yara's accounting policy regarding foreign currency transactions is described on page 15 and in the integrated report for 2021, on pages 133 and 134.

Income tax

The effective tax rate for third quarter 2022 was 24.6%, while the effective tax rate for the same quarter last year was impacted by impairment of the Salitre project, which was recognized without any related tax effect. The effective tax

rate for third quarter last year was 30% when excluding the impact of this special item. The main reason for the higher underlying effective tax rate last year was currency effects on certain tax assets.

Cash flow

Yara's operating cash flow in third quarter 2022 was USD 194 million higher than a year earlier, as increase in operating income more than offset build up in operating capital. The operating capital build up was mainly driven by higher selling prices increasing receivables, in addition to a seasonal reduction in prepayments from customers in Brazil. The

financing cash flow was USD 850 million higher than a year earlier, mainly reflecting rollover on short term loans in the period, compared to an additional dividend payment of USD 554 million and redemption of shares held on behalf of the Norwegian state of USD 195 million a year earlier.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 06:18:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
