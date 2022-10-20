Yara International : 3Q 2022 Report

Strong performance, optimizing Yara operations amid supply disruptions and gas price volatility
Strong margins with improved returns across all commercial segments, more than offsetting lower deliveries
Production impacted by gas-related curtailments and reliability issues
NOK 10 per share additional dividend proposed and the Board will also consider further cash returns including share buy-backs in the coming quarters
Yara's third-quarter net income was USD 402 million compared with a net loss of USD 143 million a year earlier, mainly reflecting improved margins this quarter and lower net income in third quarter a year earlier due to impairment loss of USD 366 million. Excluding special items, EBITDA was USD 1,001 million compared with USD 765 million in third quarter 2021.
Highlights 1)
USD millions, except where indicated otherwise
3Q 2022
3Q 2021
YTD 2022
Revenue and other income
6,222
4,486
18,587
Operating income
787
121
3,050
EBITDA
1,057
750
3,894
EBITDA excl. special items
1,001
765
3,822
Net income
402
(143)
2,016
Basic earnings per share 2)
1.57
(0.56)
7.88
Basic earnings per share excl. foreign currency translation and special items 2)
2.00
1.33
8.52
Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities
103
(91)
1,378
Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities
(238)
(227)
(236)
Net debt/equity ratio
0.45
0.48
0.45
Net debt/EBITDA excl. special items (last 12 months) ratio
0.77
1.31
0.77
Average number of shares outstanding (millions)
254.7
254.7
254.7
Return on invested capital (ROIC) 3)
21.5 %
4.1 %
22.0 %
YTD 2021
11,576
920
2,135
2,126
410
1.59
3.54
1,523
(575)
0.48
1.31
257.5
8.3 %
Key statistics
Yara production (thousand tonnes) 4)
Ammonia
Finished fertiliser and industrial products, excl. bulk blends
Yara deliveries (thousand tonnes)
Ammonia trade
Fertiliser
Industrial Product
Total deliveries
Yara's Energy prices (USD per MMBtu)
Global weighted average gas cost 5)
European weighted average gas cost
3Q 2022
3Q 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
1,531
1,819
4,942
5,503
4,601
5,453
13,929
15,687
471
1,304
1,518
457
5,629
7,588
17,535
21,786
1,851
1,919
5,514
5,535
7,937
9,979
24,353
28,839
9.5
22.4
7.4
23.9
34.5
11.5
31.9
8.6
See page 32-39 for definitions, explanations and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).
USD per share. Yara currently has no share-based compensation programs resulting in a dilutive effect on earnings per share.
Quarterly numbers annualized. Year-to-date numbers 12-months rolling average.
Including Yara share of production in equity-accounted investees, excluding Yara-produced blends.
Excluding Babrala.
Variance analysis
USD millions
3Q 2022
EBITDA 2022
1,057
EBITDA 2021
750
Reported EBITDA variance
307
Special items variance (see page 7 for details)
72
EBITDA variance ex special items
235
Volume/Mix
(209)
Margin
438
Currency translation
43
Other
(37)
Total variance explained
235
Yara's third-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 235 MUSD higher than a year earlier, mainly reflecting improved margins with higher selling prices more than offsetting increased production costs, lower deliveries and increased fixed costs.
Europe
EBITDA excluding special items was 160 MUSD higher than a year earlier, as higher fertilizer prices more than offset increased production costs. Deliveries were down 6% driven by the significant decline in commodity fertilizer deliveries.
Americas
EBITDA excluding special items was 101 MUSD higher than a year earlier, mainly reflecting increased nitrogen upgrading margins in North America as a result of a tight global nitrogen market. Overall deliveries were down 35% due to demand reduction driven by higher prices, reliability issues in North American plants and sanctions on Russian and Belarusian suppliers which mainly impacted commodity fertilizer deliveries.
Africa & Asia
EBITDA excluding special items was 53 MUSD higher than a year earlier driven by higher ammonia production margins in
Pilbara and improved margins on premium products. Total deliveries were 28% lower as high fertilizer prices and weaker farmer profitability in several countries impacted demand.
Global Plants & Operational Excellence (GPOE)
EBITDA excluding special items was 240 MUSD lower than a year earlier, as higher energy and raw material costs led to a significant drop in production margins. Deliveries to other Yara regions declined by 24%, due to a combination of reliability issues and gas-related curtailments.
Industrial Solutions
EBITDA excluding special items was 58 MUSD higher than a year earlier, driven by higher market prices in Europe amid increased production costs and supply shortages across the industry. Deliveries were down 4% mainly in the base chemical unit which saw lower demand as some customers have reduced or stopped production in Europe.
Clean Ammonia
EBITDA excluding special items was 28 MUSD higher than last year primarily driven by higher ammonia prices. Deliveries were in line with last year as sourcing from Russia was replaced by alternative supply from other countries and Yara's overseas assets.
Production volumes
3Q 2022
3Q 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Thousand tonnes
Ammonia
1,531
1,819
4,942
5,503
Urea
861
1,186
3,068
3,574
Nitrate
1,448
1,620
4,173
4,725
NPK
1,627
1,764
4,555
4,783
CN
449
477
1,342
1,329
UAN
168
249
606
689
SSP-based fertiliser
49
158
185
573
MAP
-
-
-
14
Total Finished Products
4,601
5,453
13,929
15,687
Deliveries
Crop Nutrition deliveries
3Q 2022
3Q 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Thousand tonnes
Urea
1,006
1,467
3,702
4,637
Nitrate
1,183
1,327
3,415
4,091
NPK
2,212
2,966
6,333
7,695
of which Yara-produced compounds
1,468
1,649
4,210
4,698
of which blends
697
1,219
1,845
2,624
CN
341
405
1,185
1,351
UAN
242
297
859
1,058
DAP/MAP/SSP
150
280
442
762
MOP/SOP
261
534
772
1,200
Other products
234
312
827
992
Total Crop Nutrition deliveries
5,629
7,588
17,535
21,786
Europe deliveries
3Q 2022
3Q 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Thousand tonnes
Urea
107
203
454
760
Nitrate
931
897
2,531
2,819
NPK
557
557
1,508
1,951
of which Yara-produced compounds
536
529
1,423
1,831
CN
73
98
260
359
Other products
310
348
1,040
1,167
Total deliveries Europe
1,979
2,104
5,793
7,055
Americas deliveries
3Q 2022
3Q 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Thousand tonnes
Urea
387
622
1,505
2,040
Nitrate
180
296
688
965
NPK
1,381
1,959
3,831
4,381
of which Yara-produced compounds
726
757
2,030
1,747
of which blends
621
1,131
1,593
2,318
CN
217
255
770
850
DAP/MAP/SSP
138
258
399
687
MOP/SOP
239
514
701
1,120
Other products
146
244
598
827
Total deliveries Americas
2,688
4,149
8,492
10,870
of which North America
436
643
2,173
2,665
of which Brazil
1,763
2,904
5,006
6,582
of which Latin America ex Brazil
489
602
1,313
1,623
Africa & Asia deliveries
3Q 2022
3Q 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Thousand tonnes
Urea
512
641
1,743
1,838
Nitrate
73
134
196
307
NPK
274
449
994
1,363
of which Yara-produced compounds
206
363
757
1,120
CN
50
52
156
143
Other products
54
60
161
211
Total deliveries Africa & Asia
963
1,336
3,250
3,861
of which Asia
715
987
2,550
2,950
of which Africa
248
349
700
912
Industrial Solutions deliveries
3Q 2022
3Q 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Thousand tonnes
Ammonia 1)
103
126
360
409
Urea 1)
357
421
1,104
1,227
Nitrate 2)
346
338
978
916
CN
52
55
153
152
Other products 3)
483
454
1,292
1,280
Water content in industrial ammonia and urea
510
527
1,626
1,551
Total Industrial Solutions deliveries
1,851
1,919
5,514
5,535
Pure product equivalents.
Including AN Solution.
Including sulphuric acid, ammonia and other minor products.
Financial items
USD millions
3Q 2022
3Q 2021
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Interest income
29
15
75
48
Interest income and other financial income
29
15
75
48
Interest expense
(62)
(34)
(175)
(94)
Net interest expense on net pension liability
(1)
(1)
(3)
(3)
Net foreign currency translation gain/(loss)
(211)
(148)
(256)
(160)
Other
(14)
(7)
(29)
(23)
Interest expense and foreign currency translation gain/(loss)
(288)
(190)
(462)
(281)
Net financial income/(expense)
(259)
(175)
(387)
(232)
The variance in financial items primarily reflects a higher interest expense and a higher net foreign currency translation loss this quarter, compared with the same quarter a year ago.
The increase in interest expense reflects both higher floating interest rates and a higher portion of the gross debt established in Latin American countries. The average gross debt level was around USD 150 million higher than a year earlier.
A significant appreciation of the US dollar against Yara's other main currencies generated a loss on Yara's US dollar denominated debt positions. Internal funding positions, mainly in European euro against the Norwegian krone,
generated a modest gain. In the same quarter a year ago, most of the reported loss also stemmed from the US dollar denominated debt positions. In that quarter there was an additional loss on internal funding positions, primarily in Brazilian real against the European euro and the Norwegian krone.
At the end of the third quarter, the US dollar denominated debt position generating currency effects in the income statement was approximately USD 2,700 million, with the exposure primarily towards the Norwegian krone.
Yara's accounting policy regarding foreign currency transactions is described on page 15 and in the integrated report for 2021, on pages 133 and 134.
Income tax
The effective tax rate for third quarter 2022 was 24.6%, while the effective tax rate for the same quarter last year was impacted by impairment of the Salitre project, which was recognized without any related tax effect. The effective tax
rate for third quarter last year was 30% when excluding the impact of this special item. The main reason for the higher underlying effective tax rate last year was currency effects on certain tax assets.
Cash flow
Yara's operating cash flow in third quarter 2022 was USD 194 million higher than a year earlier, as increase in operating income more than offset build up in operating capital. The operating capital build up was mainly driven by higher selling prices increasing receivables, in addition to a seasonal reduction in prepayments from customers in Brazil. The
financing cash flow was USD 850 million higher than a year earlier, mainly reflecting rollover on short term loans in the period, compared to an additional dividend payment of USD 554 million and redemption of shares held on behalf of the Norwegian state of USD 195 million a year earlier.
