Yara International : 3Q 2022 Report

Yara's third-quarter EBITDA excluding special items was 235 MUSD higher than a year earlier, mainly reflecting improved margins with higher selling prices more than offsetting increased production costs, lower deliveries and increased fixed costs.

Europe

EBITDA excluding special items was 160 MUSD higher than a year earlier, as higher fertilizer prices more than offset increased production costs. Deliveries were down 6% driven by the significant decline in commodity fertilizer deliveries.

Americas

EBITDA excluding special items was 101 MUSD higher than a year earlier, mainly reflecting increased nitrogen upgrading margins in North America as a result of a tight global nitrogen market. Overall deliveries were down 35% due to demand reduction driven by higher prices, reliability issues in North American plants and sanctions on Russian and Belarusian suppliers which mainly impacted commodity fertilizer deliveries.

Africa & Asia

EBITDA excluding special items was 53 MUSD higher than a year earlier driven by higher ammonia production margins in