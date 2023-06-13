Advanced search
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29:12 2023-06-12 am EDT
433.00 NOK   +1.36%
Yara International ASA ex-dividend NOK 55.00 today
GL
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Yara general meeting approves dividends and elects Board members in line with Nomination Committee proposal
GL
Yara International ASA ex-dividend NOK 55.00 today

06/13/2023 | 02:01am EDT
Oslo, 13 June 2023: Shares in Yara International ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 55.00 as of today, 13 June 2023.

Contact

Silje Nygaard
Investor Relations
Mobile: +47 957 04 843
E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com 

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24 billion.

www.yara.com 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Financials
Sales 2023 192 B 17 826 M 17 826 M
Net income 2023 12 491 M 1 157 M 1 157 M
Net Debt 2023 34 416 M 3 189 M 3 189 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,92x
Yield 2023 9,93%
Capitalization 110 B 10 219 M 10 219 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 63,8%
Managers and Directors
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Thor Giæver Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA0.56%10 219
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-10.81%16 398
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-14.59%14 770
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-20.06%13 249
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-19.03%11 650
FERTIGLOBE PLC-22.70%7 390
