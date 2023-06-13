Yara International : Articles of Association (effective 12 June 2023)

OFFICE TRANSLATION

Approved at the general meeting 12 June 2023

Articles of Association

Yara International ASA

§1

The name of the company is Yara International ASA. The company is a public limited company. §2

The objectives of the company are to engage in industry, commerce and transport, and to engage in other activities connected with these objectives. Activities may also proceed through participation in or in cooperation with other enterprises.

§3

The company's registered office is in Oslo.

§4

The share capital of the company is NOK 433,033,565.90 divided into 254,725,627 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.70.

§5

If the share capital is increased, and provided that the Norwegian law in force at the time so permits, preferential subscription rights shall be reserved in connection with each such capital increase, on the conditions stipulated by the Board of Directors, for up to

0,83% of the increase for holders of the 83 unredeemed founder certificates issued by Norsk Hydro- elektrisk kvælstofaktieselskap; and up to 2.79% of the increase for holders of the 4,343 unredeemed subscription certificates issued by Norsk Hydro-elektrisk kvælstofaktieselskap.

These preferential rights shall not apply if the increase is made in order to allot shares to third parties as compensation for their transfer of assets to the company.

§6

The company's Board of Directors shall be composed of 3 to 11 members. §7

The company shall have a Nomination Committee consisting of four members elected by the Annual General Meeting.

The Chairperson of the Board and the President shall, without holding voting rights, be invited to at least one meeting of the Nomination Committee before the Committee makes its final proposal.

The Nomination Committee makes proposals to the Annual General Meeting regarding:

election of shareholder's representatives to the Board; remuneration to members of the Board and subcommittees of the Board; and election of and remuneration to members of the Nomination Committee

The Nomination Committee proposes and the Annual General Meeting approves the Nomination Committee procedure.