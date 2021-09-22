Log in
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
Yara International : Birkeland Prize awarded to Dr. Jabir Ali Ouassou

09/22/2021 | 04:12am EDT
Physicist Jabir Ali Ouassou receives the Birkeland Prize 2020 in physics for his thesis Manipulating superconductivity in magnetic nanostructures in and out of equilibrium, for which he was awarded the degree of Philosophiae Doctor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in 2019.

"It is an honor to win the Birkeland award. I am surprised and happy that you have chosen me. Winning the prize is a motivation for me to continue my academic work", says Dr. Jabir Ali Ouassou.

"Every year we hand out the Birkeland Prize. An award named after a remarkable scientist, given to another remarkable scientist."

The Birkeland Prize is awarded by Yara to a PhD project at a Norwegian university, alternating between chemistry and physics.

"Every year we hand out the Birkeland Prize. An award named after a remarkable scientist, given to another remarkable scientist. The quest for more sustainable farming is driven by knowledge and technology. Every piece of new knowledge supporting this fundamental transition of the food system is extremely valuable. In this respect the thesis of Dr. Ouassou represents a great example of technology that furthers our knowledge", said Vice President Technology in Yara, Per Knudsen, in his speech when the prize was handed out in Oslo on September 21st.

Dr. Ouassou's thesis fulfills well the conditions of the statutes of Yara's Birkeland Prize, which says that the prize shall be awarded to the "doctoral work that best fulfills Birkeland's spirit of research".

Dr. Jabir Ali Ouassou visiting Yara Porsgrunn and Herøya Industrial Park

The jury wrote of Ouassou's work that it is basic research at its best, with a clear prospect for the knowledge gained to contribute to the development of practical products, possibly of great technological utility.

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 126 B 14 599 M 14 599 M
Net income 2021 9 363 M 1 081 M 1 081 M
Net Debt 2021 28 596 M 3 302 M 3 302 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 10,8%
Capitalization 103 B 11 884 M 11 934 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 15 552
Free-Float 61,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 405,70 NOK
Average target price 462,29 NOK
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Røsæg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA13.96%11 884
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD278.62%28 122
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY88.34%19 168
THE MOSAIC COMPANY39.77%12 217
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.26.56%10 340
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.85.52%6 983