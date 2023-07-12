Yara

July 12, 2023

Latest update

Recommendations

Target price (NOK)

July 12, 2023

Buy/add

5

Average

424

Hold/neutral

3

Contributors

10

Oldest update

Sell/reduce

2

June 27, 2023

Quarterly estimates

Yearly estimates

Currency:

2022Q2

2023Q2

2022Y

2023Y

2024Y

2025Y

USDm

Actual

Average

Median

Low

High

Contr

Actual

Average

Contr

Average

Contr

Average

Contr

Revenue and other income

6,453

4,559

4,603

3,039

6,662

9

24,051

17,471

10

18,467

10

18,253

9

Growth

63.5%

-29.4%

-28.7%

-52.9%

3.2%

9

44.8%

-27.4%

10

5.7%

10

-1.2%

9

Operating income (Yara definition)

1,223

274

282

208

320

8

3,827

1,183

9

1,470

9

1,563

8

Margin

19.0%

6.0%

6.7%

3.6%

9.4%

8

15.9%

6.8%

9

8.0%

9

8.6%

8

EBITDA (Yara definition) excl. special items

1,475

550

560

481

602

9

4,889

2,308

10

Margin

22.9%

12.1%

12.4%

7.6%

19.1%

9

20.3%

13.2%

10

Total special items in EBITDA (Yara definition)

39

0

0

0

0

9

70

2.0

10

EBITDA (Yara definition)

1,514

550

560

481

602

9

4,959

2,310

10

2,561

10

2,677

9

Margin

23.5%

12.1%

12.4%

7.6%

19.1%

9

20.6%

13.2%

10

13.9%

10

14.7%

9

Foreign currency translation gain/loss

-268

-2.3

0

-21

0

9

-61

-1.6

10

0

0

0

0

Income before tax

921

242

254

181

300

9

3,639

1,061

10

1,312

10

1,401

9

Net income to parent company shareholders

664

185

194

139

231

9

2,777

799

10

1,008

10

1,075

9

EPS

2.61

0.73

0.76

0.55

0.91

9

10.90

3.14

10

3.96

10

4.22

9

EPS excluding currency and special items

3.32

0.74

0.76

0.55

0.91

8

10.98

3.25

7

No of shares in EPS calculation

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

DPS total (NOK)

55.00

35.87

9

34.83

9

33.20

8

DPS total (USD)

5.36

3.36

9

3.26

9

3.11

8

Contributors

Contact: Kristian Lang

ABG Sundal Collier

Sparebank 1 Markets

Infront

BMO Capital Markets

Telephone: +46 8 519 179 42

BofA Securities

E-mail: kristian.lang@infront.co

Carnegie

DNB Markets

Exane BNP Paribas

Nordea Markets

Pareto Securities

SEB Equities

