Yara
July 12, 2023
Date of next report: July 19, 2023 (08:00 CET)
Date of last report: April 28, 2023
Latest update
Recommendations
Target price (NOK)
July 12, 2023
Buy/add
5
Average
424
Hold/neutral
3
Contributors
10
Oldest update
Sell/reduce
2
June 27, 2023
Quarterly estimates
Yearly estimates
Currency:
2022Q2
2023Q2
2022Y
2023Y
2024Y
2025Y
USDm
Actual
Average
Median
Low
High
Contr
Actual
Average
Contr
Average
Contr
Average
Contr
Revenue and other income
6,453
4,559
4,603
3,039
6,662
9
24,051
17,471
10
18,467
10
18,253
9
Growth
63.5%
-29.4%
-28.7%
-52.9%
3.2%
9
44.8%
-27.4%
10
5.7%
10
-1.2%
9
Operating income (Yara definition)
1,223
274
282
208
320
8
3,827
1,183
9
1,470
9
1,563
8
Margin
19.0%
6.0%
6.7%
3.6%
9.4%
8
15.9%
6.8%
9
8.0%
9
8.6%
8
EBITDA (Yara definition) excl. special items
1,475
550
560
481
602
9
4,889
2,308
10
Margin
22.9%
12.1%
12.4%
7.6%
19.1%
9
20.3%
13.2%
10
Total special items in EBITDA (Yara definition)
39
0
0
0
0
9
70
2.0
10
EBITDA (Yara definition)
1,514
550
560
481
602
9
4,959
2,310
10
2,561
10
2,677
9
Margin
23.5%
12.1%
12.4%
7.6%
19.1%
9
20.6%
13.2%
10
13.9%
10
14.7%
9
Foreign currency translation gain/loss
-268
-2.3
0
-21
0
9
-61
-1.6
10
0
0
0
0
Income before tax
921
242
254
181
300
9
3,639
1,061
10
1,312
10
1,401
9
Net income to parent company shareholders
664
185
194
139
231
9
2,777
799
10
1,008
10
1,075
9
EPS
2.61
0.73
0.76
0.55
0.91
9
10.90
3.14
10
3.96
10
4.22
9
EPS excluding currency and special items
3.32
0.74
0.76
0.55
0.91
8
10.98
3.25
7
No of shares in EPS calculation
254.7
254.7
254.7
254.7
254.7
254.7
254.7
DPS total (NOK)
55.00
35.87
9
34.83
9
33.20
8
DPS total (USD)
5.36
3.36
9
3.26
9
3.11
8
Contributors
Contact: Kristian Lang
ABG Sundal Collier
Sparebank 1 Markets
Infront
BMO Capital Markets
Telephone: +46 8 519 179 42
BofA Securities
E-mail: kristian.lang@infront.co
Carnegie
DNB Markets
Exane BNP Paribas
Nordea Markets
Pareto Securities
SEB Equities
Definitions
Common
Statistics
Contributors
Name of the contributing firms
Actual
Outcome same period last year
Date of report
Date of the company's next interim report
Average
Arithmetic mean
Latest report
Date of the company's latest interim report
Chg Q
Change in
consensus (average)
since last report, in percent
Latest update
Date of the latest analyst report, included in consensus
Contr
Number of contributors/analysts
Next report
Date of the company's next interim report
Median
The estimate in the middle of the estimates included in consensus
Oldest update
Date of the oldest analyst report, included in consensus
Low
The smallest estimate in the consensus
Target price
The contributors/analysts price target 6-12 month
High
The largest estimate in the consensus
Std
Estimates standard deviation based on the estimates included in consensus
Variables
The variables are defined according to the company's own definitions
DPS
Dividend per share
EPS
Earnings per share, calculated from analysts net profit and Infront Data's number of shares
Growth
Growth in the P&L level above compared to same period last year
Margin
Margin for the P&L level above. P&L level divided by sales excluding VAT
Net earnings
Net earnings attributable to parent company shareholders
No of shares in EPS calculation
Total number of shares outstanding
Disclaimer
Contact Information
This report has been prepared by Infront Data, the financial research department of Infront Finance.
Responsible Analyst
Head of Research
The report has been compiled exclusively for the customers of Infront Data and the consent of Infront Data is required for
Contact: Kristian Lang
Contact: Andreas Westermark
further distribution, copy or publication of the report, be it in whole or in part.
Telephone: +46 8 519 179 42
Telephone: +46 8 519 179 42
E-mail: kristian.lang@infront.co
E-mail: andreas.westermark@infront.co
The content of this report is provided by national as well as international commercial banks, investment banks and financial
brokerage houses, which are deemed by Infront Data as reliable. No guarantee is given as to the accuracy or completeness
For sales inquiries, please contact sales@infront.co.
of the contents, forecasts or recommendations provided in this report.
The report is not constructed as an offer, recommendation or solication to buy or sell any securities or related financial
instruments. This report is provided solely for the information and use of professional investors, whom are expected to make their own decisions without undue reliance on this report.
Information about Infront Data is available at https://www.infront.co or may be obtained upon request.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Yara International ASA published this content on 12 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2023 13:15:09 UTC.