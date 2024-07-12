Yara

Quarterly estimates

Yearly estimates

Currency:

2023Q2

2024Q2

2023Y

2024Y

2025Y

2026Y

USDm

Actual

Average

Median

Low

High

Contr

Actual

Average

Contr

Average

Contr

Average

Contr

Revenue and other income

3,943

3,645

3,766

3,080

3,943

9

15,547

14,340

11

14,840

11

14,999

10

Growth

-38.9%

-7.6%

-4.5%

-21.9%

0.0%

9

-35.4%

-7.8%

11

3.5%

11

1.1%

10

Operating income (Yara definition)

-250

154

152

134

195

8

312

760

10

991

10

1,084

9

Margin

-6.3%

4.2%

4.2%

3.6%

5.5%

8

2.0%

5.3%

10

6.7%

10

7.2%

9

EBITDA (Yara definition) excl. special items

252

457

450

426

526

9

1,712

1,942

11

Margin

6.4%

12.5%

12.1%

11.3%

14.0%

9

11.0%

13.5%

11

Total special items in EBITDA (Yara definition)

-15

1.1

0

0

10

9

-3

0.9

11

EBITDA (Yara definition)

237

458

450

426

526

9

1,709

1,943

11

2,190

11

2,304

10

Margin

6.0%

12.6%

12.1%

11.3%

14.0%

9

11.0%

13.5%

11

14.8%

11

15.4%

10

Foreign currency translation gain/loss

-14

-3.9

0

-25

0

9

-32

-51.5

11

0

0

0

0

Income before tax

-291

123

116

89

177

9

191

601

11

886

11

974

10

Net income to parent company shareholders

-300

94.1

89

67

133

9

48

442

11

682

11

747

10

EPS

-1.18

0.37

0.35

0.26

0.52

9

0.19

1.74

11

2.68

11

2.93

10

EPS excluding currency and special items

-0.36

0.38

0.35

0.28

0.52

9

1.11

1.77

7

No of shares in EPS calculation

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

DPS total (NOK)

5.00

11.24

11

15.78

11

17.04

10

DPS total (USD)

0.57

1.07

11

1.51

11

1.63

10

Contributors

Contact: Kristian Lang

ABG Sundal Collier

DNB Markets

Sparebank 1 Markets

Infront

Arctic Securities

Morgan Stanley

Telephone: +46 8 519 179 42

Berenberg Bank

Nordea Markets

E-mail: kristian.lang@infront.co

BofA Securities

Pareto Securities

Deutsche Bank

SEB Equities

Definitions

Common

Statistics

Contributors

Name of the contributing firms

Actual

Outcome same period last year

Date of report

Date of the company's next interim report

Average

Arithmetic mean

Latest report

Date of the company's latest interim report

Chg Q

Change in

consensus (average)

since last report, in percent

Latest update

Date of the latest analyst report, included in consensus

Contr

Number of contributors/analysts

Next report

Date of the company's next interim report

Median

The estimate in the middle of the estimates included in consensus

Oldest update

Date of the oldest analyst report, included in consensus

Low

The smallest estimate in the consensus

Target price

The contributors/analysts price target 6-12 month

High

The largest estimate in the consensus

Std

Estimates standard deviation based on the estimates included in consensus

Variables

The variables are defined according to the company's own definitions

DPS

Dividend per share

EPS

Earnings per share, calculated from analysts net profit and Infront Data's number of shares

Growth

Growth in the P&L level above compared to same period last year

Margin

Margin for the P&L level above. P&L level divided by sales excluding VAT

Net earnings

Net earnings attributable to parent company shareholders

No of shares in EPS calculation

Total number of shares outstanding

