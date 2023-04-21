Yara International : Consensus estimates - 21 April 2023
Yara
April 21, 2023
Date of next report: April 28, 2023 (08:00 CET)
Date of last report: February 8, 2023
Latest update
Recommendations
Target price (NOK)
April 21, 2023
Buy/add
4
Average
465
Hold/neutral
2
Contributors
8
Oldest update
Sell/reduce
2
February 10, 2023
Quarterly estimates
Yearly estimates
Currency:
2022Q1
2023Q1
2022Y
2023Y
2024Y
2025Y
USDm
Actual
Average
Median
Low
High
Contr
Actual
Average
Contr
Average
Contr
Average
Contr
Revenue and other income
5,912
4,597
4,730
3,116
6,179
8
24,051
18,570
8
18,735
8
18,679
8
Growth
88.2%
-22.2%
-20.0%
-47.3%
4.5%
8
44.8%
-22.8%
8
0.9%
8
-0.3%
8
Operating income (Yara definition)
1,039
604
540
339
903
7
3,827
2,020
7
1,783
7
1,808
7
Margin
17.6%
13.1%
14.3%
9.1%
17.3%
7
15.9%
10.9%
7
9.5%
7
9.7%
7
EBITDA (Yara definition) excl. special items
1,346
858
817
619
1,179
8
4,889
3,056
8
Margin
22.8%
18.7%
18.1%
15.8%
25.7%
8
20.3%
16.5%
8
Total special items in EBITDA (Yara definition)
-23
0
0
0
0
8
70
0
8
EBITDA (Yara definition)
1,323
858
817
619
1,179
8
4,959
3,056
8
2,814
8
2,846
8
Margin
22.4%
18.7%
18.1%
15.8%
25.7%
8
20.6%
16.5%
8
15.0%
8
15.2%
8
Foreign currency translation gain/loss
223
-3.8
0
-30
0
8
-61
-3.8
8
0
0
0
0
Income before tax
1,231
555
511
309
880
8
3,639
1,827
8
1,552
8
1,569
8
Net income to parent company shareholders
944
424
386
241
687
8
2,777
1,398
8
1,186
8
1,200
8
EPS
3.71
1.66
1.52
0.95
2.70
8
10.90
5.49
8
4.66
8
4.71
8
EPS excluding currency and special items
3.20
1.67
1.52
0.95
2.70
8
10.98
5.50
8
No of shares in EPS calculation
254.7
254.7
254.7
254.7
254.7
254.7
254.7
DPS total (NOK)
55.00
55.38
7
48.59
7
46.16
7
DPS total (USD)
5.36
5.20
7
4.57
7
4.34
7
Contributors
Contact: Kristian Lang
BMO Capital Markets
Infront
BofA Securities
Telephone: +46 8 519 179 42
Carnegie
E-mail: kristian.lang@infrontfinance.com
Deutsche Bank
DNB Markets
Exane BNP Paribas
Nordea Markets
Pareto Securities
SEB Equities
Definitions
Common
Statistics
Contributors
Name of the contributing firms
Actual
Outcome same period last year
Date of report
Date of the company's next interim report
Average
Arithmetic mean
Latest report
Date of the company's latest interim report
Chg Q
Change in
consensus (average)
since last report, in percent
Latest update
Date of the latest analyst report, included in consensus
Contr
Number of contributors/analysts
Next report
Date of the company's next interim report
Median
The estimate in the middle of the estimates included in consensus
Oldest update
Date of the oldest analyst report, included in consensus
Low
The smallest estimate in the consensus
Target price
The contributors/analysts price target 6-12 month
High
The largest estimate in the consensus
Std
Estimates standard deviation based on the estimates included in consensus
Variables
The variables are defined according to the company's own definitions
DPS
Dividend per share
EPS
Earnings per share, calculated from analysts net profit and Infront Data's number of shares
Growth
Growth in the P&L level above compared to same period last year
Margin
Margin for the P&L level above. P&L level divided by sales excluding VAT
Net earnings
Net earnings attributable to parent company shareholders
No of shares in EPS calculation
Total number of shares outstanding
Sales 2023
199 B
18 741 M
18 741 M
Net income 2023
16 028 M
1 513 M
1 513 M
Net Debt 2023
30 987 M
2 925 M
2 925 M
P/E ratio 2023
7,42x
Yield 2023
10,0%
Capitalization
117 B
11 009 M
11 009 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,74x
EV / Sales 2024
0,78x
Nbr of Employees
17 500
Free-Float
63,8%
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
457,90 NOK
Average target price
465,79 NOK
Spread / Average Target
1,72%
