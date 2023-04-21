Advanced search
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:21:35 2023-04-21 am EDT
454.50 NOK   -0.74%
09:10aYara International : Consensus estimates - 21 April 2023
PU
04/17Program for the publication of Yara International ASA first quarter results 2023
GL
04/13YARA : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yara International : Consensus estimates - 21 April 2023

04/21/2023 | 09:10am EDT
Yara

April 21, 2023

Date of next report: April 28, 2023 (08:00 CET)

Date of last report: February 8, 2023

Latest update

Recommendations

Target price (NOK)

April 21, 2023

Buy/add

4

Average

465

Hold/neutral

2

Contributors

8

Oldest update

Sell/reduce

2

February 10, 2023

Quarterly estimates

Yearly estimates

Currency:

2022Q1

2023Q1

2022Y

2023Y

2024Y

2025Y

USDm

Actual

Average

Median

Low

High

Contr

Actual

Average

Contr

Average

Contr

Average

Contr

Revenue and other income

5,912

4,597

4,730

3,116

6,179

8

24,051

18,570

8

18,735

8

18,679

8

Growth

88.2%

-22.2%

-20.0%

-47.3%

4.5%

8

44.8%

-22.8%

8

0.9%

8

-0.3%

8

Operating income (Yara definition)

1,039

604

540

339

903

7

3,827

2,020

7

1,783

7

1,808

7

Margin

17.6%

13.1%

14.3%

9.1%

17.3%

7

15.9%

10.9%

7

9.5%

7

9.7%

7

EBITDA (Yara definition) excl. special items

1,346

858

817

619

1,179

8

4,889

3,056

8

Margin

22.8%

18.7%

18.1%

15.8%

25.7%

8

20.3%

16.5%

8

Total special items in EBITDA (Yara definition)

-23

0

0

0

0

8

70

0

8

EBITDA (Yara definition)

1,323

858

817

619

1,179

8

4,959

3,056

8

2,814

8

2,846

8

Margin

22.4%

18.7%

18.1%

15.8%

25.7%

8

20.6%

16.5%

8

15.0%

8

15.2%

8

Foreign currency translation gain/loss

223

-3.8

0

-30

0

8

-61

-3.8

8

0

0

0

0

Income before tax

1,231

555

511

309

880

8

3,639

1,827

8

1,552

8

1,569

8

Net income to parent company shareholders

944

424

386

241

687

8

2,777

1,398

8

1,186

8

1,200

8

EPS

3.71

1.66

1.52

0.95

2.70

8

10.90

5.49

8

4.66

8

4.71

8

EPS excluding currency and special items

3.20

1.67

1.52

0.95

2.70

8

10.98

5.50

8

No of shares in EPS calculation

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

DPS total (NOK)

55.00

55.38

7

48.59

7

46.16

7

DPS total (USD)

5.36

5.20

7

4.57

7

4.34

7

Contributors

Contact: Kristian Lang

BMO Capital Markets

Infront

BofA Securities

Telephone: +46 8 519 179 42

Carnegie

E-mail: kristian.lang@infrontfinance.com

Deutsche Bank

DNB Markets

Exane BNP Paribas

Nordea Markets

Pareto Securities

SEB Equities

Definitions

Common

Statistics

Contributors

Name of the contributing firms

Actual

Outcome same period last year

Date of report

Date of the company's next interim report

Average

Arithmetic mean

Latest report

Date of the company's latest interim report

Chg Q

Change in

consensus (average)

since last report, in percent

Latest update

Date of the latest analyst report, included in consensus

Contr

Number of contributors/analysts

Next report

Date of the company's next interim report

Median

The estimate in the middle of the estimates included in consensus

Oldest update

Date of the oldest analyst report, included in consensus

Low

The smallest estimate in the consensus

Target price

The contributors/analysts price target 6-12 month

High

The largest estimate in the consensus

Std

Estimates standard deviation based on the estimates included in consensus

Variables

The variables are defined according to the company's own definitions

DPS

Dividend per share

EPS

Earnings per share, calculated from analysts net profit and Infront Data's number of shares

Growth

Growth in the P&L level above compared to same period last year

Margin

Margin for the P&L level above. P&L level divided by sales excluding VAT

Net earnings

Net earnings attributable to parent company shareholders

No of shares in EPS calculation

Total number of shares outstanding

Disclaimer

Contact Information

This report has been prepared by Infront Data, the financial research department of Infront Finance.

Responsible Analyst

Head of Research

The report has been compiled exclusively for the customers of Infront Data and the consent of Infront Data is required for

Contact: Kristian Lang

Contact: Jeff Braun

further distribution, copy or publication of the report, be it in whole or in part.

Telephone: +46 8 519 179 42

Telephone: +46 8 519 179 47

E-mail: kristian.lang@infrontfinance.com

E-mail: jeff.braun@infrontfinance.com

The content of this report is provided by national as well as international commercial banks, investment banks and financial

brokerage houses, which are deemed by Infront Data as reliable. No guarantee is given as to the accuracy or completeness

For sales inquiries, please contact sales@infrontfinance.com.

of the contents, forecasts or recommendations provided in this report.

The report is not constructed as an offer, recommendation or solication to buy or sell any securities or related financial

instruments. This report is provided solely for the information and use of professional investors, whom are expected to make their own decisions without undue reliance on this report.

Information about Infront Data is available at http//www.infrontfinance.com/ or may be obtained upon request.

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 13:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 199 B 18 741 M 18 741 M
Net income 2023 16 028 M 1 513 M 1 513 M
Net Debt 2023 30 987 M 2 925 M 2 925 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,42x
Yield 2023 10,0%
Capitalization 117 B 11 009 M 11 009 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Duration : Period :
Yara International ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 457,90 NOK
Average target price 465,79 NOK
Spread / Average Target 1,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Thor Giæver Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA6.34%11 009
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-4.72%17 091
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-12.18%16 297
THE MOSAIC COMPANY2.17%14 885
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-12.61%14 592
FERTIGLOBE PLC-9.46%8 658
