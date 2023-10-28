Yara

October 27, 2023

Date of next report: February 9, 2023 (08:00 CET)

Date of last report: October 20, 2023

Quarterly estimates

Yearly estimates

Currency:

2022Q4

2023Q4

2022Y

2023Y

2024Y

2025Y

USDm

Actual

Average

Median

Low

High

Contr

Actual

Average

Contr

Average

Contr

Average

Contr

Revenue and other income

5,464

4,039

4,003

3,491

4,674

10

24,051

16,005

10

17,174

10

17,706

9

Growth

8.6%

-26.1%

-26.7%

-36.1%

-14.5%

10

44.8%

-33.5%

10

7.3%

10

3.1%

9

Operating income (Yara definition)

777

215

196

72

462

9

3,827

267

9

1,174

9

1,429

8

Margin

14.2%

5.3%

4.6%

2.0%

12.1%

9

15.9%

1.7%

9

6.8%

9

8.1%

8

EBITDA (Yara definition) excl. special items

1,067

504

480

360

738

10

4,889

1,639

10

Margin

19.5%

12.5%

11.4%

9.6%

19.3%

10

20.3%

10.2%

10

Total special items in EBITDA (Yara definition)

-2

0

0

0

0

10

70

-12.0

10

EBITDA (Yara definition)

1,065

504

480

360

738

10

4,959

1,627

10

2,316

10

2,577

9

Margin

19.5%

12.5%

11.4%

9.6%

19.3%

10

20.6%

10.2%

10

13.5%

10

14.6%

9

Foreign currency translation gain/loss

194

1.9

0

0

19

10

-61

-74.1

10

0

0

0

0

Income before tax

953

197

169

45

439

10

3,639

78.9

10

1,047

10

1,278

9

Net income to parent company shareholders

769

161

129

33

343

10

2,777

-34.2

10

801

10

977

9

EPS

3.02

0.63

0.51

0.13

1.35

10

10.90

-0.13

10

3.15

10

3.84

9

EPS excluding currency and special items

2.46

0.73

0.71

0.13

1.35

8

10.98

0.96

8

No of shares in EPS calculation

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

DPS total (NOK)

55.00

18.35

10

26.58

10

27.01

9

DPS total (USD)

5.36

1.72

10

2.49

10

2.53

9

Contact: Kristian Lang

ABG Sundal Collier

Nordea Markets

Infront

Arctic Securities

Norne Securities

Telephone: +46 8 519 179 42

BMO Capital Markets

Pareto Securities

E-mail: kristian.lang@infront.co

BofA Securities

SEB Equities

DNB Markets

Sparebank 1 Markets

Definitions

Common

Statistics

Contributors

Name of the contributing firms

Actual

Outcome same period last year

Date of report

Date of the company's next interim report

Average

Arithmetic mean

Latest report

Date of the company's latest interim report

Chg Q

Change in

consensus (average)

since last report, in percent

Latest update

Date of the latest analyst report, included in consensus

Contr

Number of contributors/analysts

Next report

Date of the company's next interim report

Median

The estimate in the middle of the estimates included in consensus

Oldest update

Date of the oldest analyst report, included in consensus

Low

The smallest estimate in the consensus

Target price

The contributors/analysts price target 6-12 month

High

The largest estimate in the consensus

Std

Estimates standard deviation based on the estimates included in consensus

Variables

The variables are defined according to the company's own definitions

DPS

Dividend per share

EPS

Earnings per share, calculated from analysts net profit and Infront Data's number of shares

Growth

Growth in the P&L level above compared to same period last year

Margin

Margin for the P&L level above. P&L level divided by sales excluding VAT

Net earnings

Net earnings attributable to parent company shareholders

No of shares in EPS calculation

Total number of shares outstanding

Contact Information

This report has been prepared by Infront Data, the financial research department of Infront Finance.

Responsible Analyst

Head of Research

The report has been compiled exclusively for the customers of Infront Data and the consent of Infront Data is required for

Contact: Kristian Lang

Contact: Andreas Westermark

further distribution, copy or publication of the report, be it in whole or in part.

Telephone: +46 8 519 179 42

Telephone: +46 8 519 179 42

E-mail: kristian.lang@infront.co

E-mail: andreas.westermark@infront.co

The content of this report is provided by national as well as international commercial banks, investment banks and financial

brokerage houses, which are deemed by Infront Data as reliable. No guarantee is given as to the accuracy or completeness

For sales inquiries, please contact sales@infront.co.

of the contents, forecasts or recommendations provided in this report.

The report is not constructed as an offer, recommendation or solication to buy or sell any securities or related financial

instruments. This report is provided solely for the information and use of professional investors, whom are expected to make their own decisions without undue reliance on this report.

Information about Infront Data is available at https://www.infront.co or may be obtained upon request.

