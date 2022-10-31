Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Yara International ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:06 2022-10-31 am EDT
464.70 NOK   +0.87%
10:52aYara International : Consensus estimates - 31 October 2022
PU
10/25U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer
RE
10/21YARA : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yara International : Consensus estimates - 31 October 2022

10/31/2022 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yara

October 31, 2022

Date of next report: February 8, 2023 (08:00 CET)

Date of last report: October 20, 2022

Latest update

Recommendations

Target price (NOK)

October 31, 2022

Buy/add

5

Average

477

Hold/neutral

3

Contributors

10

Oldest update

Sell/reduce

2

October 20, 2022

Quarterly estimates

Yearly estimates

Currency:

2021Q4

2022Q4

2021Y

2022Y

2023Y

2024Y

USDm

Actual

Average

Median

Low

High

Contr

Actual

Average

Contr

Average

Contr

Average

Contr

Revenue and other income

5,032

5,714

5,781

4,593

6,542

9

16,607

24,300

9

22,710

9

20,237

9

Growth

72.0%

13.5%

14.9%

-8.7%

30.0%

9

41.6%

46.3%

9

-6.5%

9

-10.9%

9

Operating income (Yara definition)

148

655

606

245

1,106

9

1,068

3,704

9

2,702

9

2,076

9

Margin

2.9%

11.5%

11.3%

4.8%

19.2%

8

6.4%

15.2%

8

11.9%

8

10.3%

8

EBITDA (Yara def.) excl. special items

765

924

873

508

1,389

10

2,891

4,747

10

Margin

15.2%

16.2%

16.2%

9.9%

24.4%

9

17.4%

19.5%

9

Total special items in EBITDA (Yara definition)

-96

-9.5

0

-95

0

10

-87

62.5

10

EBITDA (Yara definition)

669

915

873

508

1,389

10

2,804

4,809

10

3,792

10

3,161

10

Margin

13.3%

16.0%

16.2%

9.9%

24.4%

9

16.9%

19.8%

9

16.7%

9

15.6%

9

Foreign currency translation gain/loss

-91

-5.1

0

-57

6

10

-251

-261

10

0

0

0

0

Income before tax

38

619

629

173

1,071

10

739

3,304

10

2,568

10

1,924

10

Net income to parent shareholders

41

466

479

130

817

10

449

2,474

10

1,959

10

1,467

10

EPS

0.16

1.83

1.88

0.51

3.21

10

1.75

9.71

10

7.69

10

5.76

10

EPS excluding currency and special items

1.19

1.90

1.97

0.51

3.21

9

4.73

10.42

9

No of shares in EPS calculation

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

254.7

DPS (NOK)

30.00

52.02

10

45.74

10

42.54

10

DPS (USD)

3.41

5.09

10

4.48

10

4.16

10

Contributors

Contact: Kristian Lang

ABG Sundal Collier

Pareto Securities

Infront

Berenberg Bank

Telephone: +46 8 519 179 42

BMO Capital Markets

E-mail: kristian.lang@infrontfinance.com

BofA Securities

Deutsche Bank

DNB Markets

Exane BNP Paribas

Nordea Markets

Norne Securities

Definitions

Common

Statistics

Contributors

Name of the contributing firms

Actual

Outcome same period last year

Date of report

Date of the company's next interim report

Average

Arithmetic mean

Latest report

Date of the company's latest interim report

Chg Q

Change in

consensus (average)

since last report, in percent

Latest update

Date of the latest analyst report, included in consensus

Contr

Number of contributors/analysts

Next report

Date of the company's next interim report

Median

The estimate in the middle of the estimates included in consensus

Oldest update

Date of the oldest analyst report, included in consensus

Low

The smallest estimate in the consensus

Target price

The contributors/analysts price target 6-12 month

High

The largest estimate in the consensus

Std

Estimates standard deviation based on the estimates included in consensus

Variables

The variables are defined according to the company's own definitions

DPS

Dividend per share

EPS

Earnings per share, calculated from analysts net profit and Infront Data's number of shares

Growth

Growth in the P&L level above compared to same period last year

Margin

Margin for the P&L level above. P&L level divided by sales excluding VAT

Net earnings

Net earnings attributable to parent company shareholders

No of shares in EPS calculation

Total number of shares outstanding

Disclaimer

Contact Information

This report has been prepared by Infront Data, the financial research department of Infront Finance.

Responsible Analyst

Head of Research

The report has been compiled exclusively for the customers of Infront Data and the consent of Infront Data is required for

Contact: Kristian Lang

Contact: Jeff Braun

further distribution, copy or publication of the report, be it in whole or in part.

Telephone: +46 8 519 179 42

Telephone: +46 8 519 179 47

E-mail: kristian.lang@infrontfinance.com

E-mail: jeff.braun@infrontfinance.com

The content of this report is provided by national as well as international commercial banks, investment banks and financial

brokerage houses, which are deemed by Infront Data as reliable. No guarantee is given as to the accuracy or completeness

For sales inquiries, please contact sales@infrontfinance.com.

of the contents, forecasts or recommendations provided in this report.

The report is not constructed as an offer, recommendation or solication to buy or sell any securities or related financial

instruments. This report is provided solely for the information and use of professional investors, whom are expected to make their own decisions without undue reliance on this report.

Information about Infront Data is available at http//www.infrontfinance.com/ or may be obtained upon request.

Disclaimer

Yara International ASA published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 14:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
10:52aYara International : Consensus estimates - 31 October 2022
PU
10/25U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer
RE
10/21YARA : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/20Transcript : Yara International ASA, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022
CI
10/20Transcript : Yara International ASA, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 20, 2022
CI
10/20Yara won't ramp up production before forward gas prices drop, CEO says
RE
10/20YARA : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
10/20Yara International : 3Q 2022 Financial highlights
PU
10/20Yara International : 3Q 2022 Report
PU
10/20Yara International : 3Q 2022 Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 253 B 24 475 M 24 475 M
Net income 2022 26 077 M 2 519 M 2 519 M
Net Debt 2022 35 281 M 3 408 M 3 408 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,53x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 117 B 11 334 M 11 334 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 17 800
Free-Float 63,8%
Chart YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Duration : Period :
Yara International ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 460,70 NOK
Average target price 478,69 NOK
Spread / Average Target 3,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Svein Tore Holsether President & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Røsæg Vice President
Trond Berger Chairman
Geir Olav Sundbø Independent Director
Rune Asle Bratteberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA3.53%11 334
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.49.31%21 058
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-9.74%20 189
THE MOSAIC COMPANY35.25%18 347
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-38.26%16 368
FERTIGLOBE PLC45.74%11 593