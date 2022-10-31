Yara International : Consensus estimates - 31 October 2022
Yara
October 31, 2022
Date of next report: February 8, 2023 (08:00 CET)
Date of last report: October 20, 2022
Latest update
Recommendations
Target price (NOK)
October 31, 2022
Buy/add
5
Average
477
Hold/neutral
3
Contributors
10
Oldest update
Sell/reduce
2
October 20, 2022
Quarterly estimates
Yearly estimates
Currency:
2021Q4
2022Q4
2021Y
2022Y
2023Y
2024Y
USDm
Actual
Average
Median
Low
High
Contr
Actual
Average
Contr
Average
Contr
Average
Contr
Revenue and other income
5,032
5,714
5,781
4,593
6,542
9
16,607
24,300
9
22,710
9
20,237
9
Growth
72.0%
13.5%
14.9%
-8.7%
30.0%
9
41.6%
46.3%
9
-6.5%
9
-10.9%
9
Operating income (Yara definition)
148
655
606
245
1,106
9
1,068
3,704
9
2,702
9
2,076
9
Margin
2.9%
11.5%
11.3%
4.8%
19.2%
8
6.4%
15.2%
8
11.9%
8
10.3%
8
EBITDA (Yara def.) excl. special items
765
924
873
508
1,389
10
2,891
4,747
10
Margin
15.2%
16.2%
16.2%
9.9%
24.4%
9
17.4%
19.5%
9
Total special items in EBITDA (Yara definition)
-96
-9.5
0
-95
0
10
-87
62.5
10
EBITDA (Yara definition)
669
915
873
508
1,389
10
2,804
4,809
10
3,792
10
3,161
10
Margin
13.3%
16.0%
16.2%
9.9%
24.4%
9
16.9%
19.8%
9
16.7%
9
15.6%
9
Foreign currency translation gain/loss
-91
-5.1
0
-57
6
10
-251
-261
10
0
0
0
0
Income before tax
38
619
629
173
1,071
10
739
3,304
10
2,568
10
1,924
10
Net income to parent shareholders
41
466
479
130
817
10
449
2,474
10
1,959
10
1,467
10
EPS
0.16
1.83
1.88
0.51
3.21
10
1.75
9.71
10
7.69
10
5.76
10
EPS excluding currency and special items
1.19
1.90
1.97
0.51
3.21
9
4.73
10.42
9
No of shares in EPS calculation
254.7
254.7
254.7
254.7
254.7
254.7
254.7
DPS (NOK)
30.00
52.02
10
45.74
10
42.54
10
DPS (USD)
3.41
5.09
10
4.48
10
4.16
10
Definitions
Common
Statistics
Contributors
Name of the contributing firms
Actual
Outcome same period last year
Date of report
Date of the company's next interim report
Average
Arithmetic mean
Latest report
Date of the company's latest interim report
Chg Q
Change in
consensus (average)
since last report, in percent
Latest update
Date of the latest analyst report, included in consensus
Contr
Number of contributors/analysts
Next report
Date of the company's next interim report
Median
The estimate in the middle of the estimates included in consensus
Oldest update
Date of the oldest analyst report, included in consensus
Low
The smallest estimate in the consensus
Target price
The contributors/analysts price target 6-12 month
High
The largest estimate in the consensus
Std
Estimates standard deviation based on the estimates included in consensus
Variables
The variables are defined according to the company's own definitions
DPS
Dividend per share
EPS
Earnings per share, calculated from analysts net profit and Infront Data's number of shares
Growth
Growth in the P&L level above compared to same period last year
Margin
Margin for the P&L level above. P&L level divided by sales excluding VAT
Net earnings
Net earnings attributable to parent company shareholders
No of shares in EPS calculation
Total number of shares outstanding
