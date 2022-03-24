Yara International : Country-by-Country Report 2021

Yara is committed to transparency and accountability, with adherence to international agreements and national legislation where it operates.

Yara welcomes initiatives to strengthen governance in resource-rich countries by improving transparency and accountability as to how natural resources wealth is generated and used.

The country-by-country report for 2021 has been prepared in accordance with the Norwegian Accounting Act §3-3d and the Norwegian Security Trading Act §5-5a and the report is approved by the Board of Directors and included in their statement from the Board and the CEO of Yara International ASA on page 247 in the Yara integrated report.

Basis of Preparation

Materiality

Payments constituting a single payment, or series of related payments that equal or exceed 100,000 USD during the year are reported. If payments are below the threshold in a given country, they will not be included in the overview of projects and payments.