    YAR   NO0010208051

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA

(YAR)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03/24 11:25:14 am EDT
448 NOK   +0.11%
04:30pYara publishes 2021 Integrated Report
AQ
04:24pYARA INTERNATIONAL : Integrated Report 2021
PU
04:24pYARA INTERNATIONAL : Sustainability Report 2021
PU
Yara International : Country-by-Country Report 2021

03/24/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
Country-by-country report 2021

Growing a Nature- Positive Food Future

Yara Country-by-country reporting 2021

Country-by-country report 2021

Yara's‌ extractive industries

Information‌ about subsidiaries 2021

Information‌ about subsidiaries 2020

Main‌ business activities

Yara is committed to transparency and accountability, with adherence to international agreements and national legislation where it operates.

Yara welcomes initiatives to strengthen governance in resource-rich countries by improving transparency and accountability as to how natural resources wealth is generated and used.

The country-by-country report for 2021 has been prepared in accordance with the Norwegian Accounting Act §3-3d and the Norwegian Security Trading Act §5-5a and the report is approved by the Board of Directors and included in their statement from the Board and the CEO of Yara International ASA on page 247 in the Yara integrated report.

Basis of Preparation

Materiality

Payments constituting a single payment, or series of related payments that equal or exceed 100,000 USD during the year are reported. If payments are below the threshold in a given country, they will not be included in the overview of projects and payments.

Scope

Projects with an ownership of more than 50 percent are included in the report. All numbers shown are on 100 percent basis.

Government

Government is for the purpose of this report defined as any national, regional or local authority of a country and includes any department, agency or entity controlled by such an authority.

Reporting principles

Payments to governments is based on cash basis and all other financial data is based on IFRS as used for Group accounting purposes.

Payments done in other currencies than USD are reported with an average exchange rate of the year.

The report may differ from statutory accounts due to local GAAP differences.

2

Yara Country-by-country reporting 2021

Yara's‌ extractive industries

Information‌ about subsidiaries 2021

Information‌ about subsidiaries 2020

Main‌ business activities

Provided below is the country-by-country reporting for Yara's extractive industries, applicable for Yara's mining activities in Brazil and Finland⁜1)

USD thousands, except percentages and production volumes

Subsidiaries

Yara Brasil Fertilizantes S.A.

Yara Suomi Oy

Ownership

100%

100%

Products

Phosphate

Phosphate

Phosphate

General information

Project

Serra do Salitre⁜2)

Lagamar

Total legal entity

Silinjärvi

Total legal entity

Hosting Country

Brazil

Brazil

Finland

Industry

Mining

Mining

Mining

Stage

Extracting

Closed

Extracting

Investments

131,229

136,254

Revenues, total including internal sales

4,403,865

1,300,686

Production volumes (1,000 tonnes of phosphate concentrate)

436

38,6

990

Operating Costs and Expenses

4,300,995

956,965

Payment to each government in 2021

Authority

Country

Brazil

Brazil

Finland

Finland

Taxes imposed on the entity's income, production or profit

Regional Authority

-

3

-

-

Taxes imposed on the entity's income, production or profit

National Authority

180

73

-

12,652

Royalties

Municipal Authority

270

50

-

-

Royalties

Regional Authority

96

2

-

-

Royalties

National Authority

50

1

-

-

License-,rental-, entry- and other fees

Municipal Authority

207

83

-

-

License-,rental-, entry- and other fees

Regional Authority

-

-

-

-

License-,rental-, entry- and other fees

National Authority

48

3

2

-

Payment to each government in 2020⁜3)

Authority

Country

Brazil

Brazil

Finland

Finland

Taxes imposed on the entity's income, production or profit

Regional Authority

677

16

-

-

Taxes imposed on the entity's income, production or profit

National Authority

5

13

-

14,840

Royalties

Municipal Authority

348

5

-

-

Royalties

Regional Authority

123

2

-

-

Royalties

National Authority

64

1

-

-

License-,rental-, entry- and other fees

Municipal Authority

181

68

-

-

License-,rental-, entry- and other fees

Regional Authority

-

-

-

-

License-,rental-, entry- and other fees

National Authority

88

28

13

-

  1. Payments to government are not reported for Yara Dallol BV in Ethiopia in 2021 or 2020 because the payments do not meet the threshhold of 100,000 USD for the year.
  2. On August 2021, Yara signed a Share Purchase Agreement with EuroChem to sell its Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil. The transaction was closed on 22 February 2022. For further information, reference is made to note 7.1of the 2021 Annual report.
  3. The 2020 figures have been adjusted

3

Yara Country-by-country reporting 2021

Yara's‌ extractive industries

Information‌ about subsidiaries 2021

Information‌ about subsidiaries 2020

Main‌ business activities

Information about subsidiaries for 2021

USD millions, except number of employees

Interest paid

Revenues total

Profit (loss)

Subsidiaries

Number of

to other group

including

before

Income tax

Taxes

Accumulated

Tax jurisdiction

employees

companies

internal sales

income tax

accrued

paid net

earnings4)

Yara Argentina S.A.

Argentina

180

-

187

12

(5)

-

(10)

Chemical Holdings Pty Ltd.

Australia

-

-

-

-

-

-

217

Yara Australia Pty Ltd.

Australia

45

(6)

55

3

-

-

(59)

Yara Nipro Pty Ltd.

Australia

-

-

29

2

-

-

16

Yara Pilbara Fertilisers Pty Ltd.

Australia

216

(1)

358

(24)

-

-

565

Yara Environmental Technologies GmbH, Austria

Austria

51

-

22

(2)

-

(1)

(26)

Battaille S.A.

Belgium

-

-

21

6

-

-

4

Société de Gestion d'Actifs S.A.

Belgium

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3)

Yara Belgium S.A./N.V.

Belgium

257

-

-

1

-

(2)

84

Yara Tertre S.A.

Belgium

305

-

484

(50)

-

-

79

Yara Bolivia Fertilizantes S.R.L

Bolivia

3

-

-

-

-

-

1

Amoniasul Serviços de Refrigeração Industrial Ltda.

Brazil

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

Indústria de Fertilizantes de Cubatão S.A.

Brazil

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6)

Yara Brasil Fertilizantes S.A.

Brazil

6,067

(61)

4,404

(456)

-

(34)

(939)

Yara Bulgaria EOOD

Bulgaria

35

-

1

-

-

-

(2)

Yara Cameroun S.A.

Cameroon

29

-

21

1

(1)

(1)

(8)

Yara Belle Plaine Inc.

Canada

221

(13)

613

312

(82)

(32)

380

Yara Canada Holding Inc.

Canada

-

(13)

-

170

-

-

-

Yara Canada Inc.

Canada

23

-

217

20

(5)

(5)

80

Yara Chile Fertilizantes Ltda.

Chile

8

-

20

-

-

-

(2)

Yara China Ltd.

China

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13)

Yara Digital Farming Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

China

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Yara Environmental Protection (Qingdao) Co. Ltd.

China

2

-

-

1

-

-

(4)

Yara Marine Technologies (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

China

23

-

3

-

-

-

1

Yara Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

China

97

-

355

34

(6)

-

12

Fertillanos S.A.S.

Colombia

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Yara Colombia S.A.

Colombia

656

(1)

464

75

(17)

(12)

54

Yara Industrial Colombia S.A.S.

Colombia

24

-

23

1

-

(1)

-

Yara Costa Rica S. de R.L.

Costa Rica

62

-

53

5

(2)

-

4

Yara Agri Czech Republic s.r.o.

Czech Republic

10

-

27

2

-

-

1

A/S Ammonia

Denmark

-

-

-

(1)

-

-

5

Flex Gødning A/S

Denmark

-

-

4

-

-

-

1

4

Table continues  >

Yara Country-by-country reporting 2021

Yara's‌ extractive industries

Information‌ about subsidiaries 2021

Information‌ about subsidiaries 2020

Main‌ business activities

>  Table continued

USD millions, except number of employees

Interest paid

Revenues total

Profit (loss)

Subsidiaries

Number of

to other group

including

before

Income tax

Taxes

Accumulated

Tax jurisdiction

employees

companies

internal sales

income tax

accrued

paid net

earnings4)

Yara Danmark A/S

Denmark

36

-

186

(35)

-

(1)

(8)

Yara Dallol Djibouti FZE

Djibouti

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Yarecuador Cia. Ltda.

Ecuador

26

-

41

7

(2)

(2)

10

Yara Agri Trade Misr

Egypt

133

-

43

4

(1)

(1)

5

Yara Trade Misr Ltd.

Egypt

-

-

-

1

-

-

1

Yara Eesti OÜ

Estonia

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

Sainik Potash Pvt Ltd.

Ethiopia

-

-

-

-

-

-

(15)

Yara Dallol B.V.

Ethiopia

7

-

-

(1)

-

-

(44)

Yara Eco Oy

Finland

-

-

2

(1)

-

-

(2)

Yara Phosphates Oy

Finland

-

-

150

14

(3)

(1)

36

Yara Suomi Oy

Finland

849

(7)

1,301

212

(39)

(13)

400

Yara France SAS

France

590

(2)

1,044

(46)

-

1

(95)

Agoro Carbon Alliance Germany GmbH

Germany

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

Yara Besitz GmbH

Germany

-

-

22

1

-

-

67

Yara Brunsbüttel GmbH

Germany

246

(1)

388

35

-

-

44

Yara GmbH & Co. KG

Germany

614

-

938

130

(6)

(24)

132

Yara Industrial Solutions Germany GmbH

Germany

23

-

-

-

-

-

(7)

Yara Investment GmbH

Germany

-

(2)

-

25

-

-

23

Yara Investments Germany SE

Germany

-

(3)

-

59

(7)

(46)

15

Yara Verwaltungs GmbH

Germany

-

-

1

-

-

-

-

Yara Ghana Ltd.

Ghana

59

-

38

(2)

-

-

21

Yara Hellas S.A.

Greece

31

-

115

10

(2)

(2)

48

Nutrientes y Nitratos Quetzales S.A.

Guatemala

-

-

3

-

-

-

-

Yara Guatemala S.A.

Guatemala

77

-

63

8

(2)

(2)

21

Yara Hungaria Gyarto es Kereskedelmi Kft.

Hungary

11

-

33

3

-

-

9

Yara Digital Farming India Pvt. Ltd.

India

176

-

1

1

-

-

1

Yara Environmental Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

India

17

-

2

-

-

-

1

Yara Fertilisers India Pvt. Ltd.

India

733

(8)

490

8

-

-

(24)

P.T. Yara Indonesia

Indonesia

42

-

35

1

-

2

2

Yara Insurance DAC

Ireland

-

-

45

20

(3)

(2)

104

Yara Italia S.p.A.

Italy

368

-

696

40

(10)

(19)

198

Yara Côte d'Ivoire S.A.

Ivory Coast (Cote D'Ivoire)

36

-

69

1

-

-

(4)

Yara East Africa Ltd.

Kenya

61

-

96

(1)

-

-

13

5

Table continues  >

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

