Yara International : Country-by-Country Report 2021

Yara is committed to transparency and accountability, with adherence to international agreements and national legislation where it operates.
Yara welcomes initiatives to strengthen governance in resource-rich countries by improving transparency and accountability as to how natural resources wealth is generated and used.
The country-by-country report for 2021 has been prepared in accordance with the Norwegian Accounting Act §3-3d and the Norwegian Security Trading Act §5-5a and the report is approved by the Board of Directors and included in their statement from the Board and the CEO of Yara International ASA on page 247 in the Yara integrated report.
Basis of Preparation
Materiality
Payments constituting a single payment, or series of related payments that equal or exceed 100,000 USD during the year are reported. If payments are below the threshold in a given country, they will not be included in the overview of projects and payments.
Scope
Projects with an ownership of more than 50 percent are included in the report. All numbers shown are on 100 percent basis.
Government
Government is for the purpose of this report defined as any national, regional or local authority of a country and includes any department, agency or entity controlled by such an authority.
Reporting principles
Payments to governments is based on cash basis and all other financial data is based on IFRS as used for Group accounting purposes.
Payments done in other currencies than USD are reported with an average exchange rate of the year.
The report may differ from statutory accounts due to local GAAP differences.
Provided below is the country-by-country reporting for Yara's extractive industries, applicable for Yara's mining activities in Brazil and Finland⁜1)
USD thousands, except percentages and production volumes
Subsidiaries
Yara Brasil Fertilizantes S.A.
Yara Suomi Oy
Ownership
100%
100%
Products
Phosphate
Phosphate
Phosphate
General information
Project
Serra do Salitre⁜2)
Lagamar
Total legal entity
Silinjärvi
Total legal entity
Hosting Country
Brazil
Brazil
Finland
Industry
Mining
Mining
Mining
Stage
Extracting
Closed
Extracting
Investments
131,229
136,254
Revenues, total including internal sales
4,403,865
1,300,686
Production volumes (1,000 tonnes of phosphate concentrate)
436
38,6
990
Operating Costs and Expenses
4,300,995
956,965
Payment to each government in 2021
Authority
Country
Brazil
Brazil
Finland
Finland
Taxes imposed on the entity's income, production or profit
Regional Authority
-
-
-
Taxes imposed on the entity's income, production or profit
National Authority
180
73
-
12,652
Royalties
Municipal Authority
270
50
-
-
Royalties
Regional Authority
96
2
-
-
Royalties
National Authority
50
1
-
-
License-,rental-, entry- and other fees
Municipal Authority
207
83
-
-
License-,rental-, entry- and other fees
Regional Authority
-
-
-
-
License-,rental-, entry- and other fees
National Authority
48
3
2
-
Payment to each government in 2020⁜3)
Authority
Country
Brazil
Brazil
Finland
Finland
Taxes imposed on the entity's income, production or profit
Regional Authority
677
16
-
-
Taxes imposed on the entity's income, production or profit
National Authority
5
13
-
14,840
Royalties
Municipal Authority
348
5
-
-
Royalties
Regional Authority
123
2
-
-
Royalties
National Authority
64
1
-
-
License-,rental-, entry- and other fees
Municipal Authority
181
68
-
-
License-,rental-, entry- and other fees
Regional Authority
-
-
-
-
License-,rental-, entry- and other fees
National Authority
88
28
13
-
Payments to government are not reported for Yara Dallol BV in Ethiopia in 2021 or 2020 because the payments do not meet the threshhold of 100,000 USD for the year.
On August 2021, Yara signed a Share Purchase Agreement with EuroChem to sell its Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil. The transaction was closed on 22 February 2022. For further information, reference is made tonote 7.1of the 2021 Annual report.
The 2020 figures have been adjusted
Information about subsidiaries for 2021
USD millions, except number of employees
Interest paid
Revenues total
Profit (loss)
Subsidiaries
Number of
to other group
including
before
Income tax
Taxes
Accumulated
Tax jurisdiction
employees
companies
internal sales
income tax
accrued
paid net
earnings4)
Yara Argentina S.A.
Argentina
180
-
187
12
(5)
-
(10)
Chemical Holdings Pty Ltd.
Australia
-
-
-
-
-
-
217
Yara Australia Pty Ltd.
Australia
45
(6)
55
3
-
-
(59)
Yara Nipro Pty Ltd.
Australia
-
-
29
2
-
-
16
Yara Pilbara Fertilisers Pty Ltd.
Australia
216
(1)
358
(24)
-
-
565
Yara Environmental Technologies GmbH, Austria
Austria
51
-
22
(2)
-
(1)
(26)
Battaille S.A.
Belgium
-
-
21
6
-
-
4
Société de Gestion d'Actifs S.A.
Belgium
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3)
Yara Belgium S.A./N.V.
Belgium
257
-
-
1
-
(2)
84
Yara Tertre S.A.
Belgium
305
-
484
(50)
-
-
79
Yara Bolivia Fertilizantes S.R.L
Bolivia
3
-
-
-
-
-
1
Amoniasul Serviços de Refrigeração Industrial Ltda.
Brazil
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
Indústria de Fertilizantes de Cubatão S.A.
Brazil
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6)
Yara Brasil Fertilizantes S.A.
Brazil
6,067
(61)
4,404
(456)
-
(34)
(939)
Yara Bulgaria EOOD
Bulgaria
35
-
1
-
-
-
(2)
Yara Cameroun S.A.
Cameroon
29
-
21
1
(1)
(1)
(8)
Yara Belle Plaine Inc.
Canada
221
(13)
613
312
(82)
(32)
380
Yara Canada Holding Inc.
Canada
-
(13)
-
170
-
-
-
Yara Canada Inc.
Canada
23
-
217
20
(5)
(5)
80
Yara Chile Fertilizantes Ltda.
Chile
8
-
20
-
-
-
(2)
Yara China Ltd.
China
-
-
-
-
-
-
(13)
Yara Digital Farming Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
China
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yara Environmental Protection (Qingdao) Co. Ltd.
China
2
-
-
1
-
-
(4)
Yara Marine Technologies (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
China
23
-
3
-
-
-
1
Yara Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
China
97
-
355
34
(6)
-
12
Fertillanos S.A.S.
Colombia
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yara Colombia S.A.
Colombia
656
(1)
464
75
(17)
(12)
54
Yara Industrial Colombia S.A.S.
Colombia
24
-
23
1
-
(1)
-
Yara Costa Rica S. de R.L.
Costa Rica
62
-
53
5
(2)
-
4
Yara Agri Czech Republic s.r.o.
Czech Republic
10
-
27
2
-
-
1
A/S Ammonia
Denmark
-
-
-
(1)
-
-
5
Flex Gødning A/S
Denmark
-
-
4
-
-
-
1
USD millions, except number of employees
Interest paid
Revenues total
Profit (loss)
Subsidiaries
Number of
to other group
including
before
Income tax
Taxes
Accumulated
Tax jurisdiction
employees
companies
internal sales
income tax
accrued
paid net
earnings4)
Yara Danmark A/S
Denmark
36
-
186
(35)
-
(1)
(8)
Yara Dallol Djibouti FZE
Djibouti
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yarecuador Cia. Ltda.
Ecuador
26
-
41
7
(2)
(2)
10
Yara Agri Trade Misr
Egypt
133
-
43
4
(1)
(1)
5
Yara Trade Misr Ltd.
Egypt
-
-
-
1
-
-
1
Yara Eesti OÜ
Estonia
3
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sainik Potash Pvt Ltd.
Ethiopia
-
-
-
-
-
-
(15)
Yara Dallol B.V.
Ethiopia
7
-
-
(1)
-
-
(44)
Yara Eco Oy
Finland
-
-
2
(1)
-
-
(2)
Yara Phosphates Oy
Finland
-
-
150
14
(3)
(1)
36
Yara Suomi Oy
Finland
849
(7)
1,301
212
(39)
(13)
400
Yara France SAS
France
590
(2)
1,044
(46)
-
1
(95)
Agoro Carbon Alliance Germany GmbH
Germany
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
Yara Besitz GmbH
Germany
-
-
22
1
-
-
67
Yara Brunsbüttel GmbH
Germany
246
(1)
388
35
-
-
44
Yara GmbH & Co. KG
Germany
614
-
938
130
(6)
(24)
132
Yara Industrial Solutions Germany GmbH
Germany
23
-
-
-
-
-
(7)
Yara Investment GmbH
Germany
-
(2)
-
25
-
-
23
Yara Investments Germany SE
Germany
-
(3)
-
59
(7)
(46)
15
Yara Verwaltungs GmbH
Germany
-
-
1
-
-
-
-
Yara Ghana Ltd.
Ghana
59
-
38
(2)
-
-
21
Yara Hellas S.A.
Greece
31
-
115
10
(2)
(2)
48
Nutrientes y Nitratos Quetzales S.A.
Guatemala
-
-
3
-
-
-
-
Yara Guatemala S.A.
Guatemala
77
-
63
8
(2)
(2)
21
Yara Hungaria Gyarto es Kereskedelmi Kft.
Hungary
11
-
33
3
-
-
9
Yara Digital Farming India Pvt. Ltd.
India
176
-
1
1
-
-
1
Yara Environmental Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
India
17
-
2
-
-
-
1
Yara Fertilisers India Pvt. Ltd.
India
733
(8)
490
8
-
-
(24)
P.T. Yara Indonesia
Indonesia
42
-
35
1
-
2
2
Yara Insurance DAC
Ireland
-
-
45
20
(3)
(2)
104
Yara Italia S.p.A.
Italy
368
-
696
40
(10)
(19)
198
Yara Côte d'Ivoire S.A.
Ivory Coast (Cote D'Ivoire)
36
-
69
1
-
-
(4)
Yara East Africa Ltd.
Kenya
61
-
96
(1)
-
-
13
5
