Yara International : Country-by-Country Report 2022
03/24/2023 | 03:10am EDT
Country-by-country report 2022
On course to a nature-positive food future
Yara Country-by-country reporting 2022
Country-by-country report 2022
Yara's extractive industries
Information about subsidiaries 2022
Information about subsidiaries 2021
Main business activities
Yara is committed to transparency and accountability, with adherence to international agreements and national legislation where it operates.
Yara welcomes initiatives to strengthen governance in resource-rich countries by improving transparency and accountability as to how natural resources wealth is generated and used.
The country-by-country report for 2022 has been prepared in accordance with the Norwegian Accounting Act §3-3d and the Norwegian Security Trading Act §5-5a and the report is approved by the Board of Directors and included in their statement from the Board and the CEO of Yara International ASA on page 259 in the Yara integrated report.
Basis of Preparation
Materiality
Payments constituting a single payment, or series of related payments that equal or exceed USD 100,000 during the year are reported. If payments are below the threshold in a given country, they will not be included in the overview of projects and payments.
Scope
Projects with an ownership of more than 50% are included in the report. All numbers shown are on 100% basis.
Government
Government is for the purpose of this report defined as any national, regional or local authority of a country and includes any department, agency or entity controlled by such an authority.
Reporting principles
Payments to governments is based on cash basis and all other financial data is based on IFRS as used for Group accounting purposes.
Payments done in other currencies than USD are reported with an average exchange rate of the year.
The report may differ from statutory accounts due to local GAAP differences.
2
Yara Country-by-country reporting 2022
Yara's extractive industries
Information about subsidiaries 2022
Information about subsidiaries 2021
Main business activities
Provided below is the country-by-country reporting for 2022 for Yara's extractive industries, applicable for Yara's mining activities in Brazil and Finland 1)
USD thousands, except percentages and production volumes
Subsidiaries
Yara Brasil Fertilizantes S.A.
Yara Suomi Oy
Ownership
100%
100%
Products
Phosphate
Phosphate
Phosphate
General information
Project
Serra do Salitre 2)
Lagamar
Total legal entity
Silinjärvi
Total legal entity
Hosting Country
Brazil
Brazil
Finland
Industry
Mining
Mining
Mining
Stage
Sold
Closed
Extracting
Investments
170,123
199,482
Revenues, total including internal sales
5,765,427
1,848,483
Production volumes (1,000 tonnes of phosphate concentrate)
28
23.5
923
Operating Costs and Expenses
5,593,668
1,408,596
Payment to each government
Authority
Country
Brazil
Brazil
Finland
Taxes imposed on the entity's income, production or profit
Regional Authority
98
10
-
Taxes imposed on the entity's income, production or profit
National Authority
912
31
-
48,398
Royalties
Municipal Authority
-
52
-
Royalties
Regional Authority
44
19
-
Royalties
National Authority
110
23
-
License-,rental-, entry- and other fees
Municipal Authority
28
84
-
License-,rental-, entry- and other fees
National Authority
10
1
10
Payments to government bodies are not reported for Yara Dallol B.V. in Ethiopia in 2022 or 2021 because the payments do not meet the threshold of USD 100,000 for the year. On 4 July 2022, Yara announced the sale of its ownership interest in the Dallol Mining project in Ethiopia. This transaction was completed on 27 January 2023. For further information, refer to note 8.5 Post balance sheet date events in the 2022 Consolidated financial statements.
On August 2021, Yara signed a Share Purchase Agreement with EuroChem to sell its Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil. The transaction was closed on 22 February 2022. For further information, refer to note 7.2 Disposal of investments in the 2022 Consolidated financial statements.
3
Yara Country-by-country reporting 2022
Yara's extractive industries
Information about subsidiaries 2022
Information about subsidiaries 2021
Main business activities
Information about subsidiaries for 2022
USD millions, except number of employees
Interest paid
Revenues total
Profit (loss)
Subsidiaries
Number of
to other group
including
before
Income tax
Taxes
Accumulated
Jurisdiction
employees
companies
internal sales
income tax
accrued
paid net
earnings4)
Yara Argentina S.A.
Argentina
175
-
206
14
(4)
(7)
2
Chemical Holdings Pty Ltd.
Australia
-
-
-
-
-
-
217
Yara Australia Pty Ltd.
Australia
36
(11)
56
11
-
1
(41)
Yara Nipro Pty Ltd.
Australia
-
-
25
(12)
(1)
(1)
-
Yara Pilbara Fertilisers Pty Ltd.
Australia
240
(5)
578
355
(19)
-
791
Yara Environmental Technologies GmbH
Austria
49
-
40
2
-
-
(23)
Battaille S.A.
Belgium
-
-
20
(1)
-
-
4
Société de Gestion d'Actifs S.A.
Belgium
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2)
Yara Belgium S.A./N.V.
Belgium
282
-
1
10
(3)
(2)
91
Yara Tertre S.A.
Belgium
373
-
768
(14)
-
(5)
58
Yara Bolivia Fertilizantes S.R.L
Bolivia
3
-
-
-
-
-
1
Agoro Carbon Alliance Ltda.
Brazil
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Amoniasul Serviços de Refrigeração Industrial Ltda.
Brazil
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
Indústria de Fertilizantes de Cubatão S.A.
Brazil
-
-
-
(2)
-
-
(8)
Yara Brasil Fertilizantes S.A.
Brazil
5,175
(113)
5,765
2
-
(21)
(972)
Yara Bulgaria EOOD
Bulgaria
19
-
1
-
-
-
(2)
Yara Cameroun S.A.
Cameroon
28
-
16
1
-
-
(7)
Yara Belle Plaine Inc.
Canada
224
(22)
911
550
(117)
(112)
383
Yara Canada Holding Inc.
Canada
-
(28)
-
373
-
-
-
Yara Canada Inc.
Canada
23
-
409
36
(10)
(5)
101
Yara Chile Fertilizantes Ltda.
Chile
9
-
19
-
(1)
-
(2)
Yara China Ltd.
China
-
-
-
-
-
-
(13)
Yara Crop Nutrition (Huaibei) Co., Ltd
China
11
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yara Digital Farming Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
Yara International ASA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 07:09:31 UTC.