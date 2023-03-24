Yara International : Country-by-Country Report 2022

Advanced search
Country-by-country report 2022

On course to a nature-positive food future

Yara Country-by-country reporting 2022

Country-by-country report 2022

Yara's‌ extractive industries

Information‌ about subsidiaries 2022

Information‌ about subsidiaries 2021

Main‌ business activities

Yara is committed to transparency and accountability, with adherence to international agreements and national legislation where it operates.

Yara welcomes initiatives to strengthen governance in resource-rich countries by improving transparency and accountability as to how natural resources wealth is generated and used.

The country-by-country report for 2022 has been prepared in accordance with the Norwegian Accounting Act §3-3d and the Norwegian Security Trading Act §5-5a and the report is approved by the Board of Directors and included in their statement from the Board and the CEO of Yara International ASA on page 259 in the Yara integrated report.

Basis of Preparation

Materiality

Payments constituting a single payment, or series of related payments that equal or exceed USD 100,000 during the year are reported. If payments are below the threshold in a given country, they will not be included in the overview of projects and payments.

Scope

Projects with an ownership of more than 50% are included in the report. All numbers shown are on 100% basis.

Government

Government is for the purpose of this report defined as any national, regional or local authority of a country and includes any department, agency or entity controlled by such an authority.

Reporting principles

Payments to governments is based on cash basis and all other financial data is based on IFRS as used for Group accounting purposes.

Payments done in other currencies than USD are reported with an average exchange rate of the year.

The report may differ from statutory accounts due to local GAAP differences.

2

Yara Country-by-country reporting 2022

Yara's‌ extractive industries

Information‌ about subsidiaries 2022

Information‌ about subsidiaries 2021

Main‌ business activities

Provided below is the country-by-country reporting for 2022 for Yara's extractive industries, applicable for Yara's mining activities in Brazil and Finland 1)

USD thousands, except percentages and production volumes

Subsidiaries

Yara Brasil Fertilizantes S.A.

Yara Suomi Oy

Ownership

100%

100%

Products

Phosphate

Phosphate

Phosphate

General information

Project

Serra do Salitre 2)

Lagamar

Total legal entity

Silinjärvi

Total legal entity

Hosting Country

Brazil

Brazil

Finland

Industry

Mining

Mining

Mining

Stage

Sold

Closed

Extracting

Investments

170,123

199,482

Revenues, total including internal sales

5,765,427

1,848,483

Production volumes (1,000 tonnes of phosphate concentrate)

28

23.5

923

Operating Costs and Expenses

5,593,668

1,408,596

Payment to each government

Authority

Country

Brazil

Brazil

Finland

Taxes imposed on the entity's income, production or profit

Regional Authority

98

10

-

Taxes imposed on the entity's income, production or profit

National Authority

912

31

-

48,398

Royalties

Municipal Authority

-

52

-

Royalties

Regional Authority

44

19

-

Royalties

National Authority

110

23

-

License-,rental-, entry- and other fees

Municipal Authority

28

84

-

License-,rental-, entry- and other fees

National Authority

10

1

10

  1. Payments to government bodies are not reported for Yara Dallol B.V. in Ethiopia in 2022 or 2021 because the payments do not meet the threshold of USD 100,000 for the year. On 4 July 2022, Yara announced the sale of its ownership interest in the Dallol Mining project in Ethiopia. This transaction was completed on 27 January 2023. For further information, refer to note 8.5 Post balance sheet date events in the 2022 Consolidated financial statements.
  2. On August 2021, Yara signed a Share Purchase Agreement with EuroChem to sell its Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil. The transaction was closed on 22 February 2022. For further information, refer to note 7.2 Disposal of investments in the 2022 Consolidated financial statements.

3

Yara Country-by-country reporting 2022

Yara's‌ extractive industries

Information‌ about subsidiaries 2022

Information‌ about subsidiaries 2021

Main‌ business activities

Information about subsidiaries for 2022

USD millions, except number of employees

Interest paid

Revenues total

Profit (loss)

Subsidiaries

Number of

to other group

including

before

Income tax

Taxes

Accumulated

Jurisdiction

employees

companies

internal sales

income tax

accrued

paid net

earnings4)

Yara Argentina S.A.

Argentina

175

-

206

14

(4)

(7)

2

Chemical Holdings Pty Ltd.

Australia

-

-

-

-

-

-

217

Yara Australia Pty Ltd.

Australia

36

(11)

56

11

-

1

(41)

Yara Nipro Pty Ltd.

Australia

-

-

25

(12)

(1)

(1)

-

Yara Pilbara Fertilisers Pty Ltd.

Australia

240

(5)

578

355

(19)

-

791

Yara Environmental Technologies GmbH

Austria

49

-

40

2

-

-

(23)

Battaille S.A.

Belgium

-

-

20

(1)

-

-

4

Société de Gestion d'Actifs S.A.

Belgium

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2)

Yara Belgium S.A./N.V.

Belgium

282

-

1

10

(3)

(2)

91

Yara Tertre S.A.

Belgium

373

-

768

(14)

-

(5)

58

Yara Bolivia Fertilizantes S.R.L

Bolivia

3

-

-

-

-

-

1

Agoro Carbon Alliance Ltda.

Brazil

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Amoniasul Serviços de Refrigeração Industrial Ltda.

Brazil

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

Indústria de Fertilizantes de Cubatão S.A.

Brazil

-

-

-

(2)

-

-

(8)

Yara Brasil Fertilizantes S.A.

Brazil

5,175

(113)

5,765

2

-

(21)

(972)

Yara Bulgaria EOOD

Bulgaria

19

-

1

-

-

-

(2)

Yara Cameroun S.A.

Cameroon

28

-

16

1

-

-

(7)

Yara Belle Plaine Inc.

Canada

224

(22)

911

550

(117)

(112)

383

Yara Canada Holding Inc.

Canada

-

(28)

-

373

-

-

-

Yara Canada Inc.

Canada

23

-

409

36

(10)

(5)

101

Yara Chile Fertilizantes Ltda.

Chile

9

-

19

-

(1)

-

(2)

Yara China Ltd.

China

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13)

Yara Crop Nutrition (Huaibei) Co., Ltd

China

11

-

-

-

-

-

-

Yara Digital Farming Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

China

37

-

-

-

-

-

-

Yara Environmental Protection (Qingdao) Co. Ltd.

China

1

-

-

-

-

-

(4)

Yara Marine Technologies (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

China

21

-

3

-

-

-

1

Yara Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

China

94

-

328

(4)

-

(6)

8

Fertillanos S.A.S.

Colombia

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Yara Colombia S.A.

Colombia

693

(2)

637

129

(53)

(16)

97

Yara Industrial Colombia S.A.S.

Colombia

23

-

72

5

(2)

(2)

3

Yara Costa Rica S. de R.L.

Costa Rica

62

-

87

9

(4)

(2)

12

Yara Agri Czech Republic s.r.o.

Czech Republic

11

-

39

7

(1)

-

6

4

Table continues  >

Yara Country-by-country reporting 2022

Yara's‌ extractive industries

Information‌ about subsidiaries 2022

Information‌ about subsidiaries 2021

Main‌ business activities

>  Table continued

USD millions, except number of employees

Interest paid

Revenues total

Profit (loss)

Subsidiaries

Number of

to other group

including

before

Income tax

Taxes

Accumulated

Jurisdiction

employees

companies

internal sales

income tax

accrued

paid net

earnings4)

A/S Ammonia

Denmark

-

-

-

-

-

-

4

Flex Gødning A/S

Denmark

-

-

4

-

-

-

-

Yara Danmark A/S

Denmark

36

-

394

86

(13)

2

62

Yara Dallol Djibouti FZE

Djibouti

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Yarecuador Cia. Ltda.

Ecuador

30

-

55

10

(3)

-

17

Yara Agri Trade Misr

Egypt

128

-

70

10

(4)

(3)

7

Yara Trade Misr Ltd.

Egypt

-

-

-

1

-

-

1

Yara Eesti OÜ

Estonia

5

-

-

-

-

-

-

Sainik Potash Pvt Ltd.

Ethiopia

-

-

-

-

-

-

(15)

Yara Dallol B.V.

Ethiopia

6

-

-

-

-

-

(44)

Yara Eco Oy

Finland

-

-

7

(1)

-

-

(2)

Yara Phosphates Oy

Finland

-

-

207

42

(8)

(6)

52

Yara Suomi Oy

Finland

888

(6)

1,848

358

(64)

(48)

595

Yara France SAS

France

580

(2)

1,740

172

(26)

(22)

115

Varda Germany GmbH

Germany

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

Yara Besitz GmbH

Germany

-

-

20

-

-

-

64

Yara Brunsbüttel GmbH

Germany

255

(2)

822

5

-

-

45

Yara GmbH & Co. KG

Germany

627

(1)

1,632

210

(9)

(16)

125

Yara Industrial Solutions Germany GmbH

Germany

22

-

-

-

-

-

(5)

Yara Investment GmbH

Germany

-

(3)

-

15

-

-

22

Yara Investments Germany SE

Germany

-

(4)

-

81

(10)

(16)

(3)

Yara Verwaltungs GmbH

Germany

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Yara Ghana Ltd.

Ghana

51

-

96

(15)

(2)

-

(1)

Yara Hellas S.A.

Greece

38

-

134

9

(2)

(3)

46

Nutrientes y Nitratos Quetzales S.A.

Guatemala

-

-

9

-

-

-

-

Yara Guatemala S.A.

Guatemala

74

-

100

13

(4)

(4)

25

Yara Hungaria Gyarto es Kereskedelmi Kft.

Hungary

13

-

45

5

-

-

8

Agoro Carbon Alliance India Pty. Ltd.

India

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Yara Digital Farming India Pvt. Ltd.

India

187

-

1

1

-

-

1

Yara Environmental Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

India

15

-

2

-

-

-

1

Yara Fertilisers India Pvt. Ltd.

India

745

(7)

842

22

-

-

(10)

P.T. Yara Indonesia

Indonesia

74

-

44

1

-

-

2

Yara Insurance DAC

Ireland

-

-

47

-

-

-

98

5

Table continues  >

